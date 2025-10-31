How to Use Previous Year Papers for CAT 2025 Preparation– Importance and Mistakes to Avoid

CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam 2025 are advised to practice the CAT previous year question papers. Solving CAT previous year question papers will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find the CAT five-year question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the CAT previous year question paper of 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020. CAT Previous Year Question Papers All aspiring candidates for the CAT 2025 exam must solve the CAT's previous year's question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving CAT previous year CAT question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice makes them acquainted with key topics important for the CAT exam.

CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF All the candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam must solve the CAT previous year's question papers. Solving previous year question papers is very beneficial for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving the CAT previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths and weaknesses and gain insights into crucial topics as well. Below, you can find the CAT previous year question papers. CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF CAT Question Paper 2022 Slot 1 Download PDF CAT Question Paper 2022 Slot 3 Download PDF CAT Question Paper 2021 Download PDF CAT Question Paper 2020 Download PDF CAT 2025 Syllabus Successful preparation for the CAT 2025 exam requires candidates to have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT syllabus. This syllabus outlines the topics that need to be studied for the exam. The CAT exam consists of three sections i.e. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Below is a list of section-wise important topics for your reference.

Section Important Topics Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Data Interpretation: Bar Graphs, Line Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Data Sufficiency Logical Reasoning: Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles, Data Arrangement, Syllogisms, Binary Logic, Logical Matching, Logical Connectives, Clocks and Calendars, Venn Diagram Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Sentence Completion, Odd Sentence Out, Antonyms and Synonyms, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases, Cloze Test, One-word substitution, Sentence correction, Reading Comprehension Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Arithmetic: Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time Speed and Distance, Ratio and Proportion, Mixtures and Allegation, Percentage, Averages, Simple and Compound Interest, Real Numbers, Complex Numbers, HCF and LCM Algebra: Quadratic Equations, Inequalities, Series, Functions, Surds and Indices, Logarithm, Polynomials Geometry and Mensuration: Lines and Angles, Circles, Triangles, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Coordinate Geometry, Area and volume of 2D and 3D figures Modern Math: Set Theory, Permutation and Combination, Probability

CAT Question Paper Pattern Prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam should familiarise themselves with the CAT question paper format. The CAT question paper comprises 66 questions covering three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The candidates will get a total of 2 hours to solve the CAT paper. The CAT exam includes multiple-choice questions and Type in the Answer (TITA). Refer to the table below for details on the CAT exam pattern. CAT 2025 Exam Pattern Sections Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Total Number of Questions 66 DILR- 20 Questions

VARC- 24 Questions

QA- 22 Questions Time Allotted 2 hours (40 minutes for each section) Maximum Marks 198 Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Negative Marking +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking

CAT 2025 Section-wise Weightage For the last few years CAT exam has contained a total of 66 questions, and it is expected that the pattern will remain the same in 2025. Here, we have also provided the section-wise and topic-wise weightage for 2024 and 2023. This breakdown will help the candidates understand the importance of each section and topic separately.

DILR- 20 Questions

QA- 22 Questions Here, we have also provided the section-wise and topic-wise weightage for 2024 and 2023. This breakdown will help the candidates understand the importance of each section and topic separately. Section Sub Topic Weightage in 2024 Weightage in 2023 (No. of Questions) Marks (No. of Questions) Marks Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Verbal Ability 8 24 8 24 Reading Comprehension 16 48 16 48 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Data Interpretation 10 30 8 24 Logical Reasoning 10 30 12 36 Quantitative Aptitude Arithmetic 8-10 24-30 10-12 30-36 Algebra 6-8 18-24 4-6 12-18 Geometry and Mensuration 2-4 6-12 2-4 6-12 Modern Math 1-2 3-6 1-2 3-6