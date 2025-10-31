WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

How to Use Previous Year Papers for CAT 2025 Preparation– Importance and Mistakes to Avoid

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 31, 2025, 17:04 IST

CAT Previous Year Paper: Download CAT previous year question papers pdf for the past 5 years. The candidates must solve the CAT previous year's question paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam 2025 are advised to practice the CAT previous year question papers. Solving CAT previous year question papers will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find the CAT five-year question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the CAT previous year question paper of 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

CAT Previous Year Question Papers

All aspiring candidates for the CAT 2025 exam must solve the CAT's previous year's question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving CAT previous year CAT question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice makes them acquainted with key topics important for the CAT exam.

CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF

All the candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam must solve the CAT previous year's question papers. Solving previous year question papers is very beneficial for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving the CAT previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths and weaknesses and gain insights into crucial topics as well. Below, you can find the CAT previous year question papers.

CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF

CAT Question Paper 2022 Slot 1

Download PDF

CAT Question Paper 2022 Slot 3

Download PDF

CAT Question Paper 2021

Download PDF

CAT Question Paper 2020

Download PDF

CAT 2025 Syllabus

Successful preparation for the CAT 2025 exam requires candidates to have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT syllabus. This syllabus outlines the topics that need to be studied for the exam. The CAT exam consists of three sections i.e. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Below is a list of section-wise important topics for your reference.

Section

Important Topics

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Data Interpretation: Bar Graphs, Line Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Data Sufficiency

Logical Reasoning: Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles, Data Arrangement, Syllogisms, Binary Logic, Logical Matching, Logical Connectives, Clocks and Calendars, Venn Diagram

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Sentence Completion, Odd Sentence Out, Antonyms and Synonyms, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases, Cloze Test, One-word substitution, Sentence correction, Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Arithmetic: Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time Speed and Distance, Ratio and Proportion, Mixtures and Allegation, Percentage, Averages, Simple and Compound Interest, Real Numbers, Complex Numbers, HCF and LCM

Algebra: Quadratic Equations, Inequalities, Series, Functions, Surds and Indices, Logarithm, Polynomials

Geometry and Mensuration: Lines and Angles, Circles, Triangles, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Coordinate Geometry, Area and volume of 2D and 3D figures

Modern Math: Set Theory, Permutation and Combination, Probability

CAT Question Paper Pattern

Prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam should familiarise themselves with the CAT question paper format. The CAT question paper comprises 66 questions covering three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The candidates will get a total of 2 hours to solve the CAT paper. The CAT exam includes multiple-choice questions and Type in the Answer (TITA). Refer to the table below for details on the CAT exam pattern.

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern

Sections

  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

  • Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Total Number of Questions

66

  • DILR- 20 Questions

  • VARC- 24 Questions

  • QA- 22 Questions

Time Allotted

2 hours (40 minutes for each section)

Maximum Marks

198

Mode of Exam

Online

Type of Questions

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Negative Marking

  • +3 for every correct answer

  • -1 for every incorrect answer

  • TITA has no negative marking

CAT 2025 Section-wise Weightage

For the last few years CAT exam has contained a total of 66 questions, and it is expected that the pattern will remain the same in 2025. These 66 questions are further divided into three sections as given below:

  • VARC- 24 Questions

  • DILR- 20 Questions

  • QA- 22 Questions

Here, we have also provided the section-wise and topic-wise weightage for 2024 and 2023. This breakdown will help the candidates understand the importance of each section and topic separately.

Section

Sub Topic

Weightage in 2024 

Weightage in 2023

(No. of Questions)

Marks

(No. of Questions)

Marks

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability

8

24

8

24

Reading Comprehension

16

48

16

48

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation

10

30

8

24

Logical Reasoning

10

30

12

36

Quantitative Aptitude

Arithmetic

8-10

24-30

10-12

30-36

Algebra

6-8

18-24

4-6

12-18

Geometry and Mensuration

2-4

6-12

2-4

6-12

Modern Math

1-2

3-6

1-2

3-6

Why solve the CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

In the CAT exam, practising the previous year's papers plays a significant role in your success. Solving CAT previous year question paper will be beneficial for you in the following ways.

  • It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.

  • Solving CAT papers helps the candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam format.

  • It helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.

  • Practising the CAT past year papers enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidates  

  • It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement. 

  • Practising CAT past year papers simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News