How to Use Previous Year Papers for CAT 2025 Preparation– Importance and Mistakes to Avoid

CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF: The candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam 2025 are advised to practice the CAT previous year question papers. Solving CAT previous year question papers will provide valuable insights into the exam's format, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. Here, you can find the CAT five-year question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the CAT previous year question paper of 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.
All aspiring candidates for the CAT 2025 exam must solve the CAT's previous year's question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving CAT previous year CAT question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice makes them acquainted with key topics important for the CAT exam.
All the candidates who are preparing for the CAT exam must solve the CAT previous year's question papers. Solving previous year question papers is very beneficial for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving the CAT previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths and weaknesses and gain insights into crucial topics as well. Below, you can find the CAT previous year question papers.
|
|
CAT Question Paper 2022 Slot 1
|
CAT Question Paper 2022 Slot 3
|
CAT Question Paper 2021
|
CAT Question Paper 2020
CAT 2025 Syllabus
Successful preparation for the CAT 2025 exam requires candidates to have a comprehensive understanding of the CAT syllabus. This syllabus outlines the topics that need to be studied for the exam. The CAT exam consists of three sections i.e. Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Below is a list of section-wise important topics for your reference.
|
Section
|
Important Topics
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
|
Data Interpretation: Bar Graphs, Line Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, Data Sufficiency
Logical Reasoning: Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Direction Sense, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles, Data Arrangement, Syllogisms, Binary Logic, Logical Matching, Logical Connectives, Clocks and Calendars, Venn Diagram
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
|
Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Sentence Completion, Odd Sentence Out, Antonyms and Synonyms, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases, Cloze Test, One-word substitution, Sentence correction, Reading Comprehension
|
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|
Arithmetic: Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time Speed and Distance, Ratio and Proportion, Mixtures and Allegation, Percentage, Averages, Simple and Compound Interest, Real Numbers, Complex Numbers, HCF and LCM
Algebra: Quadratic Equations, Inequalities, Series, Functions, Surds and Indices, Logarithm, Polynomials
Geometry and Mensuration: Lines and Angles, Circles, Triangles, Quadrilaterals, Polygons, Coordinate Geometry, Area and volume of 2D and 3D figures
Modern Math: Set Theory, Permutation and Combination, Probability
CAT Question Paper Pattern
Prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam should familiarise themselves with the CAT question paper format. The CAT question paper comprises 66 questions covering three subjects: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The candidates will get a total of 2 hours to solve the CAT paper. The CAT exam includes multiple-choice questions and Type in the Answer (TITA). Refer to the table below for details on the CAT exam pattern.
|
CAT 2025 Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
|
Total Number of Questions
|
66
|
Time Allotted
|
2 hours (40 minutes for each section)
|
Maximum Marks
|
198
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
CAT 2025 Section-wise Weightage
For the last few years CAT exam has contained a total of 66 questions, and it is expected that the pattern will remain the same in 2025. These 66 questions are further divided into three sections as given below:
-
VARC- 24 Questions
-
DILR- 20 Questions
-
QA- 22 Questions
Here, we have also provided the section-wise and topic-wise weightage for 2024 and 2023. This breakdown will help the candidates understand the importance of each section and topic separately.
|
Section
|
Sub Topic
|
Weightage in 2024
|
Weightage in 2023
|
(No. of Questions)
|
Marks
|
(No. of Questions)
|
Marks
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
|
Verbal Ability
|
8
|
24
|
8
|
24
|
Reading Comprehension
|
16
|
48
|
16
|
48
|
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
|
Data Interpretation
|
10
|
30
|
8
|
24
|
Logical Reasoning
|
10
|
30
|
12
|
36
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Arithmetic
|
8-10
|
24-30
|
10-12
|
30-36
|
Algebra
|
6-8
|
18-24
|
4-6
|
12-18
|
Geometry and Mensuration
|
2-4
|
6-12
|
2-4
|
6-12
|
Modern Math
|
1-2
|
3-6
|
1-2
|
3-6
Why solve the CAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
In the CAT exam, practising the previous year's papers plays a significant role in your success. Solving CAT previous year question paper will be beneficial for you in the following ways.
-
It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
-
Solving CAT papers helps the candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam format.
-
It helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Practising the CAT past year papers enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidates
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising CAT past year papers simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.
