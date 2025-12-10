MAT Admit Card 2025 Today: Download PBT Hall Ticket PDF at mat.aima.in

MAT 2025 Admit Card: The AIMA MAT 2025 admit card for the PBT mode exam will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. As per the schedule released, the MAT PBT exam 2025 will be conducted on December 13, 2025. The exam will be held across designated exam centres.

Candidates appearing for the AIMA MAT PBT mode exam 2025 can download the admit card through the link on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password.

AIMA MAT 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also download the MAT 2025 admit card through the direct link given below

MAT 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)