MAT Admit Card 2025 Today: Download PBT Hall Ticket PDF at mat.aima.in

Key Points
- MAT 2025 PBT mode admit card will be available online today
- Download the admit card using your email ID and password at mat.aima.in
- MAT PBT Exam to be held on December 13, 2025
MAT 2025 Admit Card: The AIMA MAT 2025 admit card for the PBT mode exam will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. As per the schedule released, the MAT PBT exam 2025 will be conducted on December 13, 2025. The exam will be held across designated exam centres.
Candidates appearing for the AIMA MAT PBT mode exam 2025 can download the admit card through the link on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password.
AIMA MAT 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also download the MAT 2025 admit card through the direct link given below
Steps to Download AIMA MAT Admit Card 2025
The AIMA MAT admit card for the PBT mode exam will be available on the official website today, December 10. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT
Step 2: Click on the MAT PBT admit card link
Step 3: Enter the email id and password
Step 4: The MAT admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the MAT PBT admit card for further reference
MAT 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on PDF
The MAT 2025 admit card will include the following details
-
Candidate name
-
Candidate photograph and signature
-
Roll number
-
Name of exam
-
Exam centre name and address
-
Reporting time to centre
-
Exam duration
-
Sections/ subjects
-
Instructions for candidates
