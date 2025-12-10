RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

MAT Admit Card 2025 Today: Download PBT Hall Ticket PDF at mat.aima.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 10, 2025, 11:32 IST

MAT 2025 PBT exam admit card to be released today, December 10. Candidates appearing for the exam on December 13 can login with their email ID and password to download the admit card.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MAT Admit Card 2025 Today, Download PBT Hall Ticket PDF Here
MAT Admit Card 2025 Today, Download PBT Hall Ticket PDF Here
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MAT 2025 PBT mode admit card will be available online today
  • Download the admit card using your email ID and password at mat.aima.in
  • MAT PBT Exam to be held on December 13, 2025

MAT 2025 Admit Card: The AIMA MAT 2025 admit card for the PBT mode exam will be available on the official website today, December 10, 2025. As per the schedule released, the MAT PBT exam 2025 will be conducted on December 13, 2025. The exam will be held across designated exam centres.

Candidates appearing for the AIMA MAT PBT mode exam 2025 can download the admit card through the link on the official website. To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. 

AIMA MAT 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also download the MAT 2025 admit card through the direct link given below

MAT 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download AIMA MAT Admit Card 2025

The AIMA MAT admit card for the PBT mode exam will be available on the official website today, December 10. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2: Click on the MAT PBT admit card link

Step 3: Enter the email id and password

Step 4: The MAT admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MAT PBT admit card for further reference

MAT 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on PDF 

The MAT 2025 admit card will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Candidate photograph and signature

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Reporting time to centre

  • Exam duration

  • Sections/ subjects

  • Instructions for candidates

Also Read: CBSE 10th Exam 2026: Board Issues Guidelines for Science and Social Science Exam, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News