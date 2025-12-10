RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
What is the Scientific Name of Sheep?

By Harshita Singh
Dec 10, 2025, 12:19 IST

The scientific name for sheep is related to the Ovis genus. Sheep are infamous as the world's most numerous species of their kind. Domestic sheep are a valuable livestock species, with over 1 billion individuals globally.

The scientific name of sheep
Key Points

  • The scientific name for domestic sheep is Ovis aries, classified by Carl Linnaeus.
  • Sheep belong to the Bovidae family, which includes cattle, goats, and antelopes.
  • In 2019, India's sheep population was 74.56 million, a significant global percentage.

Scientific name of sheep The common sheep is a big part of both our history and our economy. People all over the world see it a lot in farming areas. One of the first animals to be domesticated was the sheep. They give us wool, milk, and meat, which are all important things. But have you ever thought about how scientists officially group this important type of farm animal? 

Knowing the scientific name of sheep can help you understand how it evolved and how it is related to other ruminants. As of 2019, India's sheep population stood at $74.56 million, accounting for a significant percentage of the world's total and underscoring the importance of these sheep species to the nation's rural economy, according to the Livestock Census of 2019. This article is all about looking at the scientific name of this animal, its family classification, and a few notable breeds of sheep.

What is the Scientific Name of Sheep?

Ovis aries is the official two-part scientific name for the common domestic sheep. Carl Linnaeus came up with this two-name system that sets domestic sheep apart from their wild relatives. Scientists all over the world use it. The first part, Ovis, tells you what kind of animal it is, and the second part, aries, tells you what kind of animal it is.

What is the Family of Sheep?

The biological family Bovidae includes sheep. There are more than 140 species of cloven-hoofed, ruminant mammals in this family. These include animals like cattle, goats, antelopes, and buffalo. Sheep are divided into the subfamily Caprinae (also known as goat-antelopes) and the genus Ovis within the Bovidae family.

Different Types of Sheep and Their Scientific Name

There are more than 1,000 different breeds of sheep around the world. These breeds have been created over hundreds of years of selective breeding. These are mostly grouped by what they are raised for, like wool, meat (mutton), or milk.

Common Breeds of Sheep

Sheep - Scientific Name

Classification

Domestic Sheep

Ovis aries

Domesticated Species

Argali 

(Mountain Sheep)

Ovis ammon

Wild Species

Bighorn Sheep

Ovis canadensis

Wild Species

Dall Sheep 

(Thinhorn Sheep)

Ovis dalli

Wild Species

Mouflon

Ovis gmelini

Wild Species 

(Ancestor of domestic sheep)

Dall Sheep

Dall sheep in the mountains 

What are the 5 Unique Characteristics of Sheep? 

There are many interesting and unique biological and behavioral traits that sheep have:

1. Remarkable Vision

Sheep have horizontal, slit-shaped pupils that give them an amazing field of vision of 270° to 320°. This lets them see almost everything around them without moving their head, which is very important for a prey animal.

2. Facial Recognition

They are very smart and can remember up to 50 different sheep faces for up to two years. They can also tell the difference between the faces of people they know and the faces of people they don't know.

3. Quadrupedal Ruminants

Like cows, sheep have a stomach with more than one chamber, which makes them ruminants. This lets them spit up and chew on food that has already been digested (cud) to break down tough plant matter.

4. Scent Glands

They have special glands that make scents in front of their eyes and between their toes. People think these are used for non-vocal communication, like marking territory or showing that they are ready to breed.

5. Complicated Emotional Range

Sheep are very social and have a complicated emotional life. They can feel fear, anger, and despair, and they can even form strong, stable bonds with each other in the flock.

In short, the scientific name for sheep is Ovis aries. This means that they are related to cows and goats. They belong to the genus Ovis, which means they are genetically related to a number of wild sheep species, like the Mouflon. Even though the world's population is growing quickly, these animals are still a big part of farming.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
