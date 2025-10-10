What is the Scientific Name of Cow?

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
By Harshita Singh
Oct 10, 2025, 10:21 IST

The scientific name of a cow is primarily Bos taurus, though Indian domestic cattle are often called Bos indicus. The cow's scientific name is part of the Bovidae family. Discover more about the cow’s scientific name, their family, and interesting facts. 

Scientific name of cow
Scientific name of cow

Key Points

  • The cow's scientific name is Bos taurus or Bos indicus (Zebu).
  • Cows belong to the Bovidae family, including sheep, goats, and bison.
  • Cows are social, intelligent animals with near 360° vision.

When searching for the scientific name of a cow, you will primarily find Bos taurus. This is the classification for the most common European or "taurine" cattle. However, the humped cattle, or Zebu, that are widespread across Asia, particularly in India, are often designated as Bos indicus. Both fall under the genus Bos and descend from the extinct wild ox, the aurochs.

The cow plays an immensely critical role in agriculture worldwide. In India, in particular, the livestock sector is crucial, contributing significantly to the economy. Reports say that the country's huge cattle herd, which had about 307.4 million cows and buffalo in 2024, shows how important these animals are still. 

Family of Cow and its Scientific Name

The cow is a key member of the family Bovidae. This family is expansive and diverse, comprising all cloven-hoofed, ruminant mammals. Bovidae is one of the biggest families in the order Artiodactyla, which includes even-toed ungulates. There are about 143 species of Bovidae. 

Most Bovidae animals have permanent, unbranched horns and a special four-compartment stomach that lets them digest plant matter by regurgitating and re-chewing cud. The family includes some of the most recognizable animals on Earth:

scientific name of cow family

Common Name 

Scientific Name

Commonly Found In

Domestic Cow (European)

Bos taurus

Europe, the Americas, Australia, and regions with cooler climates.

Zebu/Indian Cattle

Bos indicus

Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Africa, and tropical regions.

Domestic Goat

Capra aegagrus hircus

Worldwide (domesticated); Ancestor is native to Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe.

Domestic Sheep

Ovis aries

Worldwide (domesticated); Ancestor is native to the Middle East and Central Asia.

African Buffalo

Syncerus caffer

Sub-Saharan Africa (various habitats like savanna and rainforest).

American Bison

Bison bison

North America (primarily grasslands and prairies in conservation herds).

Water Buffalo

Bubalus bubalis

Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Southern Europe (Italy, Balkans), and Australia.

5 Scientific Facts about Cows

Here are some of the most interesting facts about cows you may not know yet: 

1. Near 360-Degree Vision

Cows have eyes on the sides of their heads, which gives them an almost 360-degree view of the world. This wide field of vision is a biological adaptation that helps them keep an eye on their surroundings for danger while they eat. 

2. Methane and Climate Impact

Their special way of digesting food, called enteric fermentation, makes a lot of methane gas, which is a very strong greenhouse gas. This gas mostly comes out when a cow burps, and one cow can make up to 500 liters of it every day.

3. Complex Social Bonds

Research has shown time and time again that cows are smart and emotional animals that make strong, lasting friendships. When a cow is separated from its favorite "best friend," its heart rate and cortisol levels rise a lot, which means it is stressed.

4. Excellent Olfaction (Sense of Smell)

Cows have a very good sense of smell; they can smell things from up to 10 kilometers away. This skill is very important for finding food, water, and noticing changes in their surroundings.

5. Long-Term Memory

These animals have great long-term and spatial memory. They can remember where to find good places to eat and drink, and they can also remember and recognize people's faces. This shows that they can learn and tell people apart.

The cow, scientifically known as Bos taurus or Bos indicus, is an interesting animal that belongs to the diverse Bovidae family. This taxonomic detail shows how it is related to other animals with split hooves. People also value cows highly because they are smart and play an important role in the economy.

