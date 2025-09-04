NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
What is the Scientific Name for Banana?

By Harshita Singh
Sep 4, 2025, 11:23 IST

The scientific name for banana is Musa sapientum and Musa paradisiaca, two of the most common species. According to a 2024 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, bananas are the fourth most valuable fruit crop globally. Discover more about the banana family, their names and more here.

Scientific name for banana: Many of us see bananas as a simple, everyday snack, but only a few know about their history and precise scientific classification. However, knowing their botanical name can help us learn more about their family and how they fit in with other plants around the world. More importantly, it is a key to understanding where they came from and how they work. In fact, according to a recent report by the World Bank, over 100 million tons of bananas are produced each year. No doubt they are a staple food for millions of people worldwide. Let’s peel back the layers and learn all about the banana’s scientific name. 

What is the Scientific Name for a Banana? 

The scientific name for the banana is primarily Musa sapientum for the sweet dessert banana and Musa paradisiaca for the plantain. Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish botanist, came up with this two-part naming system called binomial nomenclature.  

Musa is the first word, and it is the genus that groups together species that are similar. The second word, sapientum or paradisiaca, is the species, which tells you what kind of thing it is. 

This system gives each organism a unique, universal name that doesn't change from language to language, which avoids confusion.

List of Banana Family Name

There are over 1,000 types of bananas in the world, as officially documented by organizations like the International Banana Association. These different types are classified into several groups. Here is a brief look at some of the most common banana types and their scientific names.

Red Banana - types of banana

Red banana

Banana Type

Scientific Name

Trivia

Cavendish

Musa acuminata

Most common commercial banana

Plantain

Musa paradisiaca

Used for cooking, starchier

Red Banana

Musa acuminata (group)

Red or purple skin, sweet

Lady Finger

Musa acuminata (group)

Small and sweet, thin skin

Blue Java

Musa acuminata 'Ice Cream'

Sweet flavor, often with a blue peel

Where do Bananas Come From?

Bananas originated in Southeast Asia, specifically in the tropical regions of Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. They were first domesticated thousands of years ago, and early evidence suggests they were grown as early as 5000 B.C.E. Today, they are cultivated in over 135 countries. The biggest producer of bananas globally is India, followed by China and Indonesia. Bananas grow on large herbaceous flowering plants, not trees, as is a common misconception. The "trunk" is actually a pseudostem made of tightly packed leaves.

Origin History of Scientific Name

The use of scientific names is essential for global communication in science. This system, established by Carl Linnaeus in the 18th century, provides a standard, unambiguous way to identify every living organism. Using local or common names could lead to a lot of confusion because they can vary greatly from one place to another. 

For instance, a plantain might be called something else in another country or language. The two-part scientific name, which includes the genus and the species, lets scientists all over the world know that they are talking about the same thing. 

In conclusion, knowing the scientific name for a banana and its family is more than just a fun fact. It indicates that we do possess a global framework for organizing life on Earth. It is to safeguard the environment and sustain agriculture while addressing challenges such as climate change and disease.

