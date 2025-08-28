What is the Scientific Name of Fish? Check Their Types and Habitat

Scientific name for fish: Have you ever thought about why a goldfish has a Latin name like Carassius auratus? If you look into the world of aquatic life, you'll see that each type of fish, from the common goldfish to the great white shark, has its own scientific name. This isn't just for show; it's a global system that makes it easier for scientists, researchers, and hobbyists all over the world to talk about certain organisms. It stops people from getting confused by the fact that different languages have different common names.

Did you know that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently found that fish provide almost 20% of the average per capita intake of animal protein for more than 3.3 billion people?

What is the Scientific Name of Fish?

The scientific name of a fish is one of two parts of a naming system called binomial nomenclature. There are two parts to the name: the genus, which is a larger group, and the species, which is the specific type of animal.