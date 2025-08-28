What is the Scientific Name of Fish? Check Their Types and Habitat

Scientific name for fish: Have you ever thought about why a goldfish has a Latin name like Carassius auratus? If you look into the world of aquatic life, you'll see that each type of fish, from the common goldfish to the great white shark, has its own scientific name. This isn't just for show; it's a global system that makes it easier for scientists, researchers, and hobbyists all over the world to talk about certain organisms. It stops people from getting confused by the fact that different languages have different common names.
Did you know that the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently found that fish provide almost 20% of the average per capita intake of animal protein for more than 3.3 billion people?
What is the Scientific Name of Fish?
The scientific name of a fish is one of two parts of a naming system called binomial nomenclature. There are two parts to the name: the genus, which is a larger group, and the species, which is the specific type of animal.
For instance, "Salmo" is the genus for salmon and trout, and "salar" is the specific species, which in this case is the Atlantic salmon. This standardized system makes sure that a scientist in Japan and a researcher in Brazil can both talk about the same species without getting confused.
Scientific Name for Fish Family
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name for Fish
|
Family
|
Common Carp
|
Cyprinus carpio
|
Cyprinidae
|
Atlantic Cod
|
Gadus morhua
|
Gadidae
|
Atlantic Salmon
|
Salmo salar
|
Salmonidae
|
Great White Shark
|
Carcharodon carcharias
|
Lamnidae
|
Yellowfin Tuna
|
Thunnus albacares
|
Scombridae
What are the Four Main Types of Fish?
Scientists have put fish into four main groups based on their biology, even though there are more than 34,000 known species. These groups help us learn more about how they changed over time and what makes them unique.
-
Agnatha (Jawless Fish): These are old-fashioned fish that don't have jaws, like hagfish and lampreys.
-
Chondrichthyes (Cartilaginous Fish): Their bones are made of cartilage instead of bone. Sharks, rays, and skates are all part of this group.
-
Osteichthyes (Bony Fish): The biggest group, with bones in their skeletons. This group has most of the fish we know, like cod and tuna.
-
Placodermi (Armored Fish): A type of fish that lived during the Devonian period and is now extinct. Their heads and torsos were covered in bony plates.
Origin History of Scientific Names
A Swedish botanist named Carl Linnaeus came up with the system we use today for scientific names in the 1700s. The book Systema Naturae was the start of modern taxonomy. He invented the binomial system, which gives every living thing a two-part name that is different from all others. The genus is always capitalized, and the species is always lowercase. Both are in italics. This method gives biology a universal language that works across languages and local common names. For example, the scientific name for a "goldfish" is Carassius auratus, which is the same everywhere. This makes it easier to study and protect the species.
Knowing the scientific name of fish is important for science and conservation to work around the world. Carl Linnaeus came up with this universal system, which makes it easy to find your way through the many different types of fish. Using these exact names helps scientists keep better track of populations, find new species, and come up with good ways to protect the planet's aquatic ecosystems for future generations.
