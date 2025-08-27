Scientific name of lion: Lions are one of the most well-known big cats in the world, and they have a special place in our culture because they often stand for strength and royalty. The scientific name of the lion is Panthera leo. This name puts this well-known cat in the same group as tigers and jaguars, which are also big cats. The number of lions is going down, but there is still hope. According to the most recent census from 2025, the number of Asiatic lions in Gujarat, India, has grown by an impressive 32.2% in just five years, reaching a record 891 lions. This amazing growth is a win for the species and shows that conservation efforts are working. What is the Scientific Name of Lion? Panthera leo is the scientific name for the lion. This two-part name comes from a system called binomial nomenclature. The first part, Panthera, is the name of the genus. This is the same name that big cats like the tiger and jaguar have. The second part, "leo," is the lion's unique species name.

What are Scientific Names in Biology? Biologists all over the world use scientific names as a standard way to group and name living things. A scientific name gives each species a unique, universal identity. Common names, on the other hand, can differ by language and region (for example, "mountain lion," "cougar," and "puma"). Carl Linnaeus came up with this system, which is called binomial nomenclature, in the 18th century. It gives each species a two-part name. The first part tells you what genus it is, and the second part tells you what species it is. Most of the time, these names come from Latin or Greek and are written in italics. This system is used by everyone and is very important for clear communication and research in biology. Carl Linnaeus, father of Taxonomy, Courtesy - Wikipedia 5 Rarest Facts about Lion

Here are some of the many scientific facts about lions you may not know about yet: Lions are the only type of cat that lives in big groups with other lions called prides. A pride usually has related females, their cubs, and a few strong males.

A male lion's mane is not just for show. It shows how healthy, old, and powerful it is. In general, a darker and thicker mane attracts females and scares off competitors.

The sound of a lion's roar is very strong. It can be heard from as far away as 8 kilometers (5 miles) and can reach up to 114 decibels. This helps the pride talk to each other and mark their territory.

It's well known that lions are lazy. They can sleep and rest for as long as 21 hours a day! This behavior helps them save energy for hunting and protecting their pride.

Lions are very adaptable and can live in very dry places like the Kalahari Desert. In these conditions, they get most of their water from the moisture in their food and even from some plants, like the Tsamma melon.

Check Out: Which is the Greenest City in the World and Why? What are the Different Species of lions? Recent genetic research has simplified the classification of lion subspecies, a topic that has been debated by scientists for years. Many people know regional names for lions, like the Masai lion or the Barbary lion. However, the scientific community only recognizes two main subspecies of the modern lion (Panthera leo) as of a 2017 revision by the IUCN Cat Specialist Group. 1. Panthera leo leo (the Northern lion) This subspecies includes lions that live in West, Central, and North Africa, as well as Asiatic lions that live in India. This group also includes the Barbary lion, which is no longer alive. 2. Panthera leo melanochaita (the Southern lion) This subspecies includes lion populations that live in East and Southern Africa. These two groups are genetically different, but they have been known to interbreed in a contact zone in Ethiopia.