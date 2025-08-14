How do hurricanes get their names?

From Katrina to Ian, there are powerful hurricane names often remembered by the monikers they carry. John Steinbeck, an American author, said, "A journey is a person in itself; no two are alike." This is also true for hurricanes, which are each a unique, powerful journey across the ocean that needs a name to be remembered and tracked. The naming process is not random; it is a very interesting system that is run by global meteorological bodies. The system was made to make communication easier and avoid confusion. It makes sure that everyone, from meteorologists to curious readers, can easily follow a storm's path. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says that using short, unique names is very important for quick and accurate communication, especially when there is more than one storm going on at the same time. This system makes it easier for people to learn about storm tracking and helps coastal communities stay ready.

System Behind Naming Hurricanes The modern way of naming hurricanes is well organised and easy to understand. Here is a list of the steps involved in the naming process for reference: There are six lists of storm names for each tropical cyclone basin. The list includes names for the Atlantic and the Eastern Pacific, too. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) makes the list and updates it every six years. For instance, the list that will be used in 2024 will also be used in 2030.

The names on the lists are in alphabetical order, with an equal number of male and female names. This practice started in 1979 to make the system fairer, moving away from the old way of only using women's names.

Each region has its own list of names. The names are chosen so that people in that area will know them, which makes it easier to get storm warnings across.

A tropical storm is officially given a name when its sustained winds reach 39 mph (63 km/h). This is the point at which it is deemed strong enough to be a named storm. The name is taken one at a time from the list that was made ahead of time for that year. The first tropical storm of the season gets the letter "A," the second gets the letter "B," and so on. Who Names Hurricanes? The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has an international committee that gives names to hurricanes. This group is also in charge of making and keeping the lists of names. Countries that are members of the WMO can suggest new names or ask for an old name to be retired. The Regional Association IV Hurricane Committee is the official group for the North Atlantic. It is made up of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Why are Some Hurricane Names Retired? There are times when a storm is so bad that it would be wrong and rude to use its name again. The names Katrina (2005), Harvey (2017), and Ian (2022) have been taken off the rotating lists for good and join the list of retired hurricane names. The WMO committee votes to get rid of a name and give it a new one. This makes sure that the name of a storm that killed a lot of people or cost a lot of money is never used again. What Happens if all the Storm Names on the List are Used? During very busy hurricane seasons, like those in 2005 and 2020, the main list of 21 storm names can possibly run out. So, to keep the naming process going in these cases, the WMO now uses a list of extra names that have already been approved. People used to use the Greek alphabet, but they stopped doing that in 2021 and switched to the extra list.