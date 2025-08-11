List of Retired Hurricane Names by WMO (Updated)

Some seasonal hurricane names, like Katrina or Sandy, for storms have been out of use for years. It is not a coincidence. The list of retired hurricane names is an exclusive roster of the most devastating and deadly storms in history, a permanent mark of their impact. Each year, a rotating list of names is used for Atlantic and Eastern Pacific hurricanes, but when a storm's destruction is deemed too severe, the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) Hurricane Committee votes to remove the name from the list forever. This happens to avoid insensitivity and confusion, as these hurricane names become synonymous with tragedy. The names Beryl, Helene, and Milton were most recently added to this list of retired names in 2025, following the immense destruction they caused in the historic 2024 season, reminding us how quickly these historic moments of devastation can occur.

What was the First Hurricane Name to be Retired? The practice of retiring hurricane names began in the mid-20th century, but the system has evolved over time. The very first storm name to be retired from the Atlantic list was Carol. This powerful Category 3 hurricane made landfall in New England in August 1954, causing widespread damage and flooding. The storm resulted in 60 deaths and over a quarter of a billion dollars in damage. At the time, the naming system was less formal, and names were simply not reused in some cases. However, following the 1954 season, which also saw Hurricanes Edna and Hazel cause major damage and have their names retired, a new precedent was set. From that point on, it became clear that names associated with exceptionally destructive storms should be permanently removed from the rotation to honor the victims and prevent future confusion.

List of Retired Hurricane Names by Year Take a look at the tabular representation of each hurricane name in history so far by the World Meteorological Organization's Hurricane Committee, separately for the Atlantic and Eastern or Central Pacific basins. The list also includes the years these storms have been active. Retired Atlantic Hurricane Names Name Year Active Year Retired Category Classification Area Affected Carol 1954 1969 3 Northeastern U.S., Canada Edna 1954 1969 3 New England, Atlantic Canada Hazel 1954 1969 4 The Caribbean, Eastern U.S., Canada Connie 1955 1969 4 Mid-Atlantic, New England Diane 1955 1969 2 Mid-Atlantic, New England Ione 1955 1969 4 North Carolina Janet 1955 1969 5 Lesser Antilles, Central America Audrey 1957 1969 3 Southern U.S., Louisiana Donna 1960 1969 4 The Caribbean, Eastern U.S. Carla 1961 1969 4 Texas, Louisiana Hattie 1961 1969 5 Central America Flora 1963 1969 4 The Caribbean Cleo 1964 1969 4 The Caribbean, Southeastern U.S. Dora 1964 1969 4 Southeastern U.S. Hilda 1964 1969 4 Southern U.S. Betsy 1965 1969 4 Bahamas, Southeastern U.S. Inez 1966 1969 5 The Caribbean, Florida, Mexico Beulah 1967 1969 5 The Caribbean, Mexico, Texas Camille 1969 1970 5 Cuba, Eastern U.S. Celia 1970 1971 4 United States Gulf Coast Agnes 1972 1973 1 Mexico, Cuba, Eastern U.S. Carmen 1974 1975 4 Central America, Mexico, and Louisiana Fifi 1974 1975 3 Honduras, Guatemala Eloise 1975 1976 3 The Caribbean, Yucatán Peninsula, Florida Anita 1977 1978 5 Mexico David 1979 1980 5 Lesser Antilles, Hispaniola, Florida, Eastern U.S. Frederic 1979 1980 3 Alabama, Mississippi Allen 1980 1981 5 The Caribbean, Mexico, South Texas Alicia 1983 1984 3 Texas Elena 1985 1986 3 Mississippi, Alabama, Western Florida Gloria 1985 1986 3 North Carolina, Northeastern U.S. Gilbert 1988 1989 5 Jamaica, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico Joan 1988 1989 4 Curacao, Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua Hugo 1989 1990 5 Antilles, South Carolina Diana 1990 1991 4 Mexico Klaus 1990 1991 1 Martinique Bob 1991 1992 2 North Carolina, Northeastern U.S. Andrew 1992 1993 5 Bahamas, South Florida, Louisiana Luis 1995 1996 4 Leeward Islands Marilyn 1995 1996 3 Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands Opal 1995 1996 4 Florida Roxanne 1995 1996 3 Mexico Cesar 1996 1997 1 Nicaragua Fran 1996 1997 3 North Carolina Hortense 1996 1997 4 Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic Georges 1998 1999 3 Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Mississippi Mitch 1998 1999 5 Central America, Nicaragua, Honduras Floyd 1999 2000 4 North Carolina Lenny 1999 2000 4 Virgin Islands, St. Maartin/St. Martin Keith 2000 2001 4 Belize, Mexico Allison (Tropical Storm) 2001 2002 TS Texas, Northeast U.S. Iris 2001 2002 4 Belize Michelle 2001 2002 4 Cuba, Bahamas Isidore 2002 2003 3 Cuba, Mexico, Louisiana Lili 2002 2003 4 Cuba, Louisiana Fabian 2003 2004 4 Bermuda Isabel 2003 2004 5 North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland Juan 2003 2004 2 Nova Scotia Charley 2004 2005 4 Cuba, Florida Frances 2004 2005 4 Florida Ivan 2004 2005 5 Grenada, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Alabama, Florida Jeanne 2004 2005 3 Haiti, Florida Dennis 2005 2006 4 Cuba, Florida Katrina 2005 2006 5 Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida Rita 2005 2006 5 Louisiana, Texas, Florida Stan 2005 2006 1 Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador Wilma 2005 2006 5 Cuba, Florida Dean 2007 2008 5 Mexico, Jamaica Felix 2007 2008 5 Nicaragua, Honduras Noel 2007 2008 1 Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, Cuba Gustav 2008 2009 4 Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Louisiana Ike 2008 2009 4 Turks and Caicos, Cuba, Texas Paloma 2008 2009 4 Cayman Islands, Cuba Igor 2010 2011 4 Newfoundland, Bermuda Tomas 2010 2011 2 Barbados, St. Vincent, Haiti Irene 2011 2012 3 Bahamas, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast U.S. Sandy 2012 2013 3 Jamaica, Cuba, Bahamas, Northeast U.S. Ingrid 2013 2014 1 Mexico Erika (Tropical Storm) 2015 2016 TS Dominica Joaquin 2015 2016 4 Bahamas Matthew 2016 2017 5 Haiti, Cuba, Southeastern U.S. Otto 2016 2017 3 Nicaragua, Costa Rica Harvey 2017 2018 4 Texas, Louisiana Irma 2017 2018 5 Leeward Islands, Cuba, Florida Maria 2017 2018 5 Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico Nate 2017 2018 1 Central America, Louisiana, Mississippi Florence 2018 2019 4 North Carolina, South Carolina Michael 2018 2019 5 Florida Panhandle Dorian 2019 2020 5 The Bahamas, Southeastern U.S. Eta 2020 2021 4 Central America, Cuba, Florida Iota 2020 2021 5 Central America Laura 2020 2021 4 Louisiana, Texas Ida 2021 2022 4 Louisiana, Mississippi, Northeastern U.S. Fiona 2022 2023 4 Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Atlantic Canada Ian 2022 2023 4 Cuba, Florida Beryl 2024 2025 5 Lesser Antilles, Mexico Helene 2024 2025 5 The Caribbean, Southeastern U.S. Milton 2024 2025 5 Mexico, Texas