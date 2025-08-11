UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Retired Hurricane Names by WMO (Updated)

Retired hurricane names are a special honor given to storms that cause catastrophic damage and loss of life. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) voted to retire the hurricane names Beryl, Helene, and Milton from the 2024 Atlantic list, along with John from the Pacific list. It was to ensure that the names would never be used again out of sensitivity for the victims. 

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 11, 2025, 14:37 IST
Carol was the first retired hurricane name.
Carol was the first retired hurricane name.

Some seasonal hurricane names, like Katrina or Sandy, for storms have been out of use for years. It is not a coincidence. The list of retired hurricane names is an exclusive roster of the most devastating and deadly storms in history, a permanent mark of their impact. Each year, a rotating list of names is used for Atlantic and Eastern Pacific hurricanes, but when a storm's destruction is deemed too severe, the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) Hurricane Committee votes to remove the name from the list forever. 

This happens to avoid insensitivity and confusion, as these hurricane names become synonymous with tragedy. The names Beryl, Helene, and Milton were most recently added to this list of retired names in 2025, following the immense destruction they caused in the historic 2024 season, reminding us how quickly these historic moments of devastation can occur.

What was the First Hurricane Name to be Retired?

The practice of retiring hurricane names began in the mid-20th century, but the system has evolved over time. The very first storm name to be retired from the Atlantic list was Carol. This powerful Category 3 hurricane made landfall in New England in August 1954, causing widespread damage and flooding. The storm resulted in 60 deaths and over a quarter of a billion dollars in damage. 

At the time, the naming system was less formal, and names were simply not reused in some cases. However, following the 1954 season, which also saw Hurricanes Edna and Hazel cause major damage and have their names retired, a new precedent was set. From that point on, it became clear that names associated with exceptionally destructive storms should be permanently removed from the rotation to honor the victims and prevent future confusion.

Check Out:  America's Hurricane History: Check List of the Most Impactful Storms

List of Retired Hurricane Names by Year

Take a look at the tabular representation of each hurricane name in history so far by the World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee, separately for the Atlantic and Eastern or Central Pacific basins. The list also includes the years these storms have been active. 

Retired Atlantic Hurricane Names

Name

Year Active

Year Retired

Category Classification

Area Affected

Carol

1954

1969

3

Northeastern U.S., Canada

Edna

1954

1969

3

New England, Atlantic Canada

Hazel

1954

1969

4

The Caribbean, Eastern U.S., Canada

Connie

1955

1969

4

Mid-Atlantic, New England

Diane

1955

1969

2

Mid-Atlantic, New England

Ione

1955

1969

4

North Carolina

Janet

1955

1969

5

Lesser Antilles, Central America

Audrey

1957

1969

3

Southern U.S., Louisiana

Donna

1960

1969

4

The Caribbean, Eastern U.S.

Carla

1961

1969

4

Texas, Louisiana

Hattie

1961

1969

5

Central America

Flora

1963

1969

4

The Caribbean

Cleo

1964

1969

4

The Caribbean, Southeastern U.S.

Dora

1964

1969

4

Southeastern U.S.

Hilda

1964

1969

4

Southern U.S.

Betsy

1965

1969

4

Bahamas, Southeastern U.S.

Inez

1966

1969

5

The Caribbean, Florida, Mexico

Beulah

1967

1969

5

The Caribbean, Mexico, Texas

Camille

1969

1970

5

Cuba, Eastern U.S.

Celia

1970

1971

4

United States Gulf Coast

Agnes

1972

1973

1

Mexico, Cuba, Eastern U.S.

Carmen

1974

1975

4

Central America, Mexico, and Louisiana

Fifi

1974

1975

3

Honduras, Guatemala

Eloise

1975

1976

3

The Caribbean, Yucatán Peninsula, Florida

Anita

1977

1978

5

Mexico

David

1979

1980

5

Lesser Antilles, Hispaniola, Florida, Eastern U.S.

Frederic

1979

1980

3

Alabama, Mississippi

Allen

1980

1981

5

The Caribbean, Mexico, South Texas

Alicia

1983

1984

3

Texas

Elena

1985

1986

3

Mississippi, Alabama, Western Florida

Gloria

1985

1986

3

North Carolina, Northeastern U.S.

Gilbert

1988

1989

5

Jamaica, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico

Joan

1988

1989

4

Curacao, Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua

Hugo

1989

1990

5

Antilles, South Carolina

Diana

1990

1991

4

Mexico

Klaus

1990

1991

1

Martinique

Bob

1991

1992

2

North Carolina, Northeastern U.S.

Andrew

1992

1993

5

Bahamas, South Florida, Louisiana

Luis

1995

1996

4

Leeward Islands

Marilyn

1995

1996

3

Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands

Opal

1995

1996

4

Florida

Roxanne

1995

1996

3

Mexico

Cesar

1996

1997

1

Nicaragua

Fran

1996

1997

3

North Carolina

Hortense

1996

1997

4

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Georges

1998

1999

3

Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Mississippi

Mitch

1998

1999

5

Central America, Nicaragua, Honduras

Floyd

1999

2000

4

North Carolina

Lenny

1999

2000

4

Virgin Islands, St. Maartin/St. Martin

Keith

2000

2001

4

Belize, Mexico

Allison (Tropical Storm)

2001

2002

TS

Texas, Northeast U.S.

Iris

2001

2002

4

Belize

Michelle

2001

2002

4

Cuba, Bahamas

Isidore

2002

2003

3

Cuba, Mexico, Louisiana

Lili

2002

2003

4

Cuba, Louisiana

Fabian

2003

2004

4

Bermuda

Isabel

2003

2004

5

North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland

Juan

2003

2004

2

Nova Scotia

Charley

2004

2005

4

Cuba, Florida

Frances

2004

2005

4

Florida

Ivan

2004

2005

5

Grenada, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Alabama, Florida

Jeanne

2004

2005

3

Haiti, Florida

Dennis

2005

2006

4

Cuba, Florida

Katrina

2005

2006

5

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida

Rita

2005

2006

5

Louisiana, Texas, Florida

Stan

2005

2006

1

Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador

Wilma

2005

2006

5

Cuba, Florida

Dean

2007

2008

5

Mexico, Jamaica

Felix

2007

2008

5

Nicaragua, Honduras

Noel

2007

2008

1

Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, Cuba

Gustav

2008

2009

4

Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Louisiana

Ike

2008

2009

4

Turks and Caicos, Cuba, Texas

Paloma

2008

2009

4

Cayman Islands, Cuba

Igor

2010

2011

4

Newfoundland, Bermuda

Tomas

2010

2011

2

Barbados, St. Vincent, Haiti

Irene

2011

2012

3

Bahamas, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast U.S.

Sandy

2012

2013

3

Jamaica, Cuba, Bahamas, Northeast U.S.

Ingrid

2013

2014

1

Mexico

Erika (Tropical Storm)

2015

2016

TS

Dominica

Joaquin

2015

2016

4

Bahamas

Matthew

2016

2017

5

Haiti, Cuba, Southeastern U.S.

Otto

2016

2017

3

Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Harvey

2017

2018

4

Texas, Louisiana

Irma

2017

2018

5

Leeward Islands, Cuba, Florida

Maria

2017

2018

5

Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico

Nate

2017

2018

1

Central America, Louisiana, Mississippi

Florence

2018

2019

4

North Carolina, South Carolina

Michael

2018

2019

5

Florida Panhandle

Dorian

2019

2020

5

The Bahamas, Southeastern U.S.

Eta

2020

2021

4

Central America, Cuba, Florida

Iota

2020

2021

5

Central America

Laura

2020

2021

4

Louisiana, Texas

Ida

2021

2022

4

Louisiana, Mississippi, Northeastern U.S.

Fiona

2022

2023

4

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Atlantic Canada

Ian

2022

2023

4

Cuba, Florida

Beryl

2024

2025

5

Lesser Antilles, Mexico

Helene

2024

2025

5

The Caribbean, Southeastern U.S.

Milton

2024

2025

5

Mexico, Texas

Also Read:  From Lituya Bay to Alaska: The 5 Largest Tsunamis to Ever Hit American Shores

Eastern Pacific Retired Hurricane Names

Name

Year Active

Year Retired

Category Classification

Area Affected

Hazel

1965

1969

TS

Mexico

Adele

1970

1971

1

None

Fico

1978

1979

4

Hawaii

Iwa

1982

1983

1

Hawaii

Knut

1987

1988

TS

None

Iva

1988

1989

2

None

Fefa

1991

1992

3

Hawaii

Iniki

1992

1993

4

Hawaii

Ismael

1995

1996

1

Northern Mexico

Pauline

1997

1998

4

Oaxaca, Guerrero, Mexico

Paka

1997

1998

5

Marshall Islands, Guam

Adolph

2001

2002

4

Western Mexico

Kenna

2002

2003

5

Western Mexico, Southwestern U.S.

Isis

2004

2005

1

None

Ioke

2006

2007

5

Johnston Atoll, Wake Island

Alma

2008

2009

TS

Nicaragua

Manuel

2013

2014

1

Western Mexico

Odile

2014

2015

4

Baja California Peninsula

Patricia

2015

2016

5

Central America, Mexico, Texas

Dora

2023

2024

4

Hawaii

Otis

2023

2024

5

Acapulco, Mexico

John

2024

2025

3

Mexico
Also Read:  List of 7 Most Active Volcanoes in the World

In conclusion, the retired hurricane names represent more than just a list; they are a memorial to the storms that have shaped communities and left a lasting mark on history. The World Meteorological Organization's decision to retire a name, as they did most recently with Beryl, Helene, and Milton, is a testament to the storm’s severe impact, ensuring that while the name may be retired, its lessons and memory will not be forgotten.

Enter your Blink text here...

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News