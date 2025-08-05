CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of 7 Most Active Volcanoes in the World

Active volcanoes recently dominated news headlines, when the powerful eruption of Russia's Klyuchevskoy volcano after a massive earthquake hit Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki blanketing villages in ash. These volcanic eruptions highlight the dynamic nature of our planet. Continuous monitoring by geological surveys worldwide is crucial for tracking these unpredictable phenomena and keeping communities safe.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 5, 2025, 16:44 IST
Active volcano in the world.
Active volcano in the world.

Active volcanoes in the World: Lately, people all over the world have been paying a lot of attention to active volcanoes because of a series of big eruptions. The Global Volcanism Program at the Smithsonian Institution says that there were 56 confirmed volcanic eruptions from 55 different volcanoes in 2025 alone. As of July 17, 2025, 44 of those eruptions are still going on. This constant movement is a strong reminder of how dynamic the Earth is. For example, the news has recently talked about the eruption of a volcano in Iceland on July 16, 2025, and an explosion at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia. This article gives a credible look at the most active volcanoes in the world to explain their recent history and why they are watched so closely. 

Also Read: From Lituya Bay to Alaska: The 5 Largest Tsunamis to Ever Hit American Shores

List of Most Active Volcanoes in the World

Here are seven of the most dynamic volcanoes on Earth, along with key information about their activity.

Volcano Name

Location

Last Notable Activity

Volcano Type

Kīlauea

Hawaii, USA

Ongoing 

(since 2021)

Shield Volcano

Mount Etna

Sicily, Italy

Ongoing 

(constant activity)

Stratovolcano

Stromboli

Aeolian Islands, Italy

Ongoing 

(constant activity)

Stratovolcano

Piton de la Fournaise

Réunion Island

Ongoing 

(multiple eruptions per year)

Shield Volcano

Yasur

Tanna Island, Vanuatu

Ongoing 

(constant activity)

Stratovolcano

Mount Merapi

Central Java, Indonesia

Ongoing 

(regular eruptions)

Stratovolcano

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki

Flores Island, Indonesia

Ongoing 

(erupting in recent days)

Stratovolcano

Check Out:  America's Hurricane History: Check List of the Most Impactful Storms

How Many Active Volcanoes are in the World at Present?

There isn't one simple answer to this common question. It depends on what you mean by active when you say how many volcanoes are currently active. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says that there are about 1,350 volcanoes around the world that could erupt. But there are usually 40 to 50 volcanoes erupting at the same time. This number changes all the time because some volcanoes go quiet and others wake up. The Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program says that from 2010 to 2024, there are an average of 73 active volcanoes every year.

Kīlauea in Hawaii

There are a lot of volcanoes on Earth that are still active, and when they erupt, it's a powerful display of nature's power. From the famous lava flows of Kīlauea to the constant explosions of Stromboli, these natural forces shape our world. Scientists use modern technology to keep track of where they are, which gives us early warnings and helps us learn more about the strong and beautiful forces that are always at work just below our feet.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Which is the most active volcano in the world?
    +
    Kīlauea in Hawaii is widely considered the most active volcano in the world. It is known for its frequent, non-explosive eruptions and has been in a state of continuous or near-continuous activity for decades.
  • Which volcano erupted recently?
    +
    A number of volcanoes are erupting at any given time. As of early August 2025, there has been significant volcanic activity in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The Krasheninnikov volcano erupted for the first time in hundreds of years just days after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake. Another volcano in the region, Klyuchevskoy, also recently showed explosive activity.
  • How many volcanoes are in the world?
    +
    There are about 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, not including the continuous belts of volcanoes found on the ocean floor. Of these, around 500 have erupted in historical times. The number of volcanoes erupting at any given time can vary, but typically there are around 40-50 in a state of eruption on any particular day.

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News