RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

From Lituya Bay to Alaska: The 5 Largest Tsunamis to Ever Hit American Shores

The largest tsunami in US history, the 1958 Lituya Bay megatsunami, generated an astonishing 1,720-foot wave in Alaska. While less deadly than others, it showcased nature's immense power. Understanding such colossal events, like the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake tsunami, remains crucial for coastal communities in the US today, highlighting ongoing seismic risks, particularly along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 4, 2025, 07:12 EDT
largest tsunami in the US.
largest tsunami in the US.

Largest Tsunamis in the US: It is never easy to predict how strong a tsunami can be, but some of the biggest waves ever recorded have hit the US coast head-on. These are more than just footnotes in history; they are vivid reminders of how powerful nature can be, as seen in the scars it has left on coastlines from Alaska's rugged shores to Hawaii's bright beaches. It is very important to understand how big these past giants were, especially since there is still talk about seismic activity and coastal resilience. We will read about the five biggest tsunamis that have ever hit the US and learn where they came from, how big they were, and the important lessons they taught us.

Check Out: Top 5 Powerful Earthquakes Ever Recorded in the US: Check Magnitude and Year

List of Largest Tsunamis Ever in the US

Here is a detailed look at the five most important tsunamis that have hit the United States, including their dates, locations, causes, and terrible statistics. The table highlights how strong nature is and how much they change the coastlines of the US.

Ranking

US Tsunami Event

Date

Impact Area(s)

Cause

Notable Wave Height

1

Lituya Bay Megatsunami

July 10, 1958

Lituya Bay, 

Alaska

Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake & Massive Rockslide

1,720 feet 

(run-up)

2

Great Alaska Earthquake Tsunami

March 27, 1964

Prince William Sound, 

Alaska & US West Coast, Hawaii

Magnitude 9.2 Earthquake

(largest in US)

Over 220 feet 

(locally), 

~30 feet 

(Hawaii)

3

Aleutian Islands Tsunami

April 1, 1946

Aleutian Islands, Hawaii, California

Magnitude 8.1 Earthquake

Up to 138 feet 

(Alaska), 

30 feet (Hawaii)

4

Cascadia Subduction Zone Tsunami

January 26, 1700

Pacific Northwest US Coast,

Japan

Magnitude ~9.0 Megathrust Earthquake

Exceeding 50 feet 

(US coast)

5

1960 Valdivia Earthquake Tsunami

May 22, 1960

Hawaii (Hilo),

US West Coast

Magnitude 9.5 Earthquake (Chile)

Up to 35 feet 

(Hilo, Hawaii)

When was the Last Biggest Tsunami Recorded in the US?

The last truly colossal tsunami recorded in the United States was the 1958 Lituya Bay Megatsunami in Alaska. While not the most recent damaging tsunami (smaller tsunamis triggered by distant earthquakes, like the 2011 Japan earthquake, have impacted US coasts since then), the 1958 event holds the record for generating the tallest wave ever reliably documented. A big rockslide into a narrow fjord caused a local event that sent water up to an incredible height of 1,720 feet, washing trees off the sides of the mountains. This strange geological event is a strong reminder of how strong tsunamis can be.

1958 Lituya Bay Megatsunami in Alaska

Tsunamis have happened in the US before and they are a strong reminder of how powerful nature can be and how the Earth's geology changes over time. These events have changed how we think about coastal hazards. For example, the record-breaking wave in Lituya Bay and the terrible effects felt across the Pacific. We need to keep an eye on things and get ready for the future, using what we've learned from the past, to keep communities safe along America's weak coastlines.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags