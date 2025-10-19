Picture puzzles are great for testing concentration powers, pattern recognition, visual memory, and problem-solving skills. These visual riddles are scientifically proven beneficial at improving IQ scores. Solving picture puzzles can boost mental agility, critical thinking, perception, and decision-making under pressure. Solving puzzles requires you to analyse visual information, spot discrepancies, and use logic to find hidden objects or solutions. This analytical process trains your brain to focus on details and remember patterns. This enhances your ability to retain and recall visual information. Picture puzzles challenging you to find hidden objects often test your skills to identify hidden patterns or anomalies in a visually complex image. This is one of the core skills for solving tricky puzzles. Also, with an added timer, puzzles offer an extra layer of difficulty for your brain to make quick and accurate decisions to arrive at the solution.

Picture puzzles are mini IQ tests in disguise. If you are a fan of puzzles and brain games, then this picture puzzle will challenge your detective game to the max. In this picture, the entire animal kingdom seems to have gathered for a party. Your challenge is to find three animals holding three empty glasses. Can you do that in 15 seconds? Spot Three Animals With Empty Glasses In 15 Seconds! Image: Dudolf Here is your picture puzzle challenge for the day! In this party of animals, there are three animals who are holding empty glasses. Your challenge is to spot them before time runs out. Scan the image carefully to focus on the puzzle. Set a timer for 15 seconds and remove all distractions. Instead of looking at the image randomly, start scanning from one corner and move across the image. Move your eyes in a systematic manner.

Cover every inch of the picture so you do not miss anything. Pay close attention to the details. Observe each glass carefully. Notice any glass empty? There are three empty glasses and fifteen seconds to find them? Do you think you are that sharp and exceptionally gifted that nothing escapes your eyes? Prove it! This puzzle is your chance to flex your mental prowess in just few seconds. Keep at it. Do not give up! Most people gave up after finding two glasses. You must beat the odds! Did you find all three glasses? Two? or at least one? Let's check the solution. Prove You Are A Genius At Solving Detective Puzzles! Spot Which Maid Is The Thief In 10 Seconds! Picture Puzzle Answer If you are still looking for the empty glasses then time's up! Scroll down to see the empty glassess highlighted. Did you find them all? Tell us in the comments!