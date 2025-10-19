Happy Diwali Wishes 2025: Deepavali Quotes, Greeting Messages from Students to Share on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Diwali, the spectacular Festival of Lights, is a time of immense joy, hope, and reflection for students across the country. It marks the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance, symbolizing everything a student strives for. Sharing warm wishes and thoughtful messages is a beautiful way for students to connect with their teachers, friends, and family, extending the spirit of prosperity and goodwill during this festive season.

This article provides a comprehensive collection of heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and creative messages designed specifically for school students to share. Whether you prefer a concise update for a WhatsApp status or a thoughtful caption for an Instagram post, you'll find the perfect words here. Let these messages, rooted in the values of learning and light, spread joy across all your social media platforms this Deepavali 2025.