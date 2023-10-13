Essay on Diwali 2023: Long and Short Paragraphs and 10 Lines on Deepavali

Diwali Essay in English: Happy Diwali! Check here essay on diwali, short paragraph on diwali, easy diwali essay in english 10 lines for kids, diwali essay in english 150 words for Diwali 2023.

Essay on Diwali in English: Diwali is a five-day Hindu celebration in the months of Ashvin and Kartika, typically falling in mid-October to mid-November. It is observed on Amavasya, the fifteenth day of Kartik. Diwali 2023 is on Sunday, November 12. Diwali, Deepavali, Diwali or Divali festival is derived from Sanskrit words "dīpa" meaning light and "āvali" meaning a row. Diwali has various religious connections but is most popularly associated with Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya, Lakshmi (Goddess of prosperity), and Ganesha (God of wisdom) with its central theme triumph of light over darkness, victory of good against evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Essay on Diwali 2023

In this article, school students and college youngsters will find easy, short and simple essay on Diwali in English. These Diwali essays are suitable for grades 5th to 10th, 11th, 12th and beyond school as well.

Diwali Essay in English 10 lines

Line 1: Diwali, is also known as 'Deepavali' or the 'Festival of Lights’.

Line 2: It also marks the beginning of New Year for many cultures in India.

Line 3: It signifies the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

Line 4: People light diyas - earthen oil lamps and adorn their homes with colourful rangolis.

Line 5: On Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate with flowers and colourful rangoli.

Line 6: Neighbours and families exchange gifts and sweets amongst each other .

Line 7: Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped.

Line 8: Diwali is a five-day long festival.

Line 9: Choti Diwali is celebrated one day before Diwali.

Line 10: Diwali is a symbol of good over evil and promotes unity and brotherhood.

Happy Diwali!

Diwali Essay in English 150 words

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is a Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm. It falls in October or November and marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

During Diwali, homes are cleaned and decorated with lights, flowers, and colourful rangoli. People exchange gifts and wear new clothes. The main day involves special prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

People light colourful clay diyas throughout homes, representing the triumph of light and hope. Firecrackers are also traditionally used to ward off evil spirits, though concerns about their environmental and health impacts have grown in the 21st century.

Diwali surpasses religious and geographical boundaries, uniting people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate shared heritage and traditions. It's a time to remember the importance of light and hope, spreading happiness.

Paragraphs on Diwali

Check here 3 small paragraphs on Diwali:

Diwali Celebrations

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is a major Hindu festival marking the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, after defeating Ravana. It symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. People decorate their homes with lights, flowers and rangoli, wear new clothes, and exchange gifts. Special prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. Diyas (clay lamps) are lit to signify hope and light's victory. Traditionally, firecrackers were used to ward off evil, but there's a growing eco-friendly awareness now. Diwali brings families together, spreading happiness, reflecting on the power of light, and cherishing the good things in life.

Five Days of Diwali

Diwali is an Indian extravaganza of festivities with five-day celebrations. The 1st-day celebration is called Dhanteras. It is also a day to worship Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of healing. It is considered an auspicious day to buy new things, especially gold and silver. The 2nd day is Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. It is a day to celebrate the victory of good over evil as special rituals are done to ward off evil spirits. Diwali, the main day, celebrates the return of Lord Rama to His kingdom Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity is also worshipped. 4th day of Diwali is Govardhan Pooja. It is believed that on this day Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan mountain on his little finger. It is also a day to thank nature for its gifts. Bhai Dooj is the 5th and final day of Diwali. It is a day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long life and happiness.

Why Do We Celebrate Diwali?

Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. On this day, Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, defeating Ravana. Citizens of Ayodhya decorated their homes and the whole city with lighted diyas. Since then, Diwali has been celebrated with the lighting of diyas and the bursting of firecrackers. Another reason to celebrate Diwali is that it is the beginning of the new year in many parts of India. Diwali celebration also marks the liberation of Goddess Lakshmi, who was imprisoned by King Bali. Lord Vishnu, in disguise, rescued her from the king, giving reason for the joyful celebration of Diwali in many regions, as it symbolises the coming of the revered Goddess Lakshmi to people’s homes. Many people believe that She will bless them with wealth and prosperity in the coming year. Lastly, it also celebrates the harvest season since it falls at the end of the harvest season in India.