List of Wimbledon Champions from 1947 to 2025: Men's and Women's Winners

The Wimbledon Championships, a prestigious tennis tournament held annually in London at Wimbledon, is internationally renowned. It takes place in late June and early July and is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events, alongside the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. Notably, Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam still contested on natural grass courts.

The inaugural Wimbledon championship occurred in 1877 on the croquet lawns of the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club (now known as the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 1899).

In 1884, a women’s championship was introduced, and the national men’s doubles event was relocated from Oxford to Wimbledon. Mixed doubles and women’s doubles competitions were added to the tournament in 1913, further enhancing its prestige and inclusivity in the world of tennis.