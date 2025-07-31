Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2747 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date, Qualification and More

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 2747 vacancies of Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator and other posts. The Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 online application procedure started on July 30 and the last date to apply online is August 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, brlps.in.

The Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 has been released by Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous society under Rural Development Department, Govt. of Bihar

designated as the State Rural Livelihoods Mission by the Rural Development Department, Government of Bihar, to scale up the "JEEViKA" model in all 534 Blocks of 38 Districts in Bihar under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 must have completed graduate or postgraduate studies as required for the post.