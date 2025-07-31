TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2747 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date, Qualification and More

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society has released the Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for Community Coordinator, Block Project Manager, etc. Check here for the detailed official notification pdf and other important information.

ByMohd Salman
Jul 31, 2025, 14:03 IST
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 2747 vacancies of Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator and other posts. The Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 online application procedure started on July 30 and the last date to apply online is August 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, brlps.in.

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 OUT

The Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 has been released by Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous society under Rural Development Department, Govt. of Bihar
designated as the State Rural Livelihoods Mission by the Rural Development Department, Government of Bihar, to scale up the "JEEViKA" model in all 534 Blocks of 38 Districts in Bihar under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 must have completed graduate or postgraduate studies as required for the post.

Bihar Jeevika Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf. The official notification contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Jeevika Notification PDF 2025.

Bihar Jeevika Notification 2025

PDF Download

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Overview

Bihar Jeevika Bharti Notification 2025 has been released for 2747 vacancies; candidates can apply online between July 30 and August 18, 2025 at brlps.in. Check the table below for Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Key Highlights.

Conducting Body

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)

Post Name

Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant and Block IT Executive

Vacancy

2747

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

30th July to 18th August 2025

Educational Qualifications

Graduate/PG Degree (as per the post)

Age

18 to 37 years

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test

Typing Test (Certain Posts)

Document Verification

Job Location

Bihar

Official website

brips.in

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025

Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 has been released for posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant and Block IT Executive. Check the table below for fresh and backlog vacancies for each post.

Post Name

Total Vacancies (Fresh)

Total Vacancies (Backlog)

Block Project Manager

68

6

Livelihood Specialist

235

Area Coordinator

374

Accountant (District/Block Level)

136

31

Office Assistant (District/Block Level)

182

5

Community Coordinator

1177

Block IT Executive

534

Total Vacancies

2706

41

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News