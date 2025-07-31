Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2747 Vacancies, Check Apply Online Date, Qualification and More

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 2747 vacancies of Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator and other posts. The Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 online application procedure started on July 30 and the last date to apply online is August 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online after visiting the official website, brlps.in.
The Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 has been released by Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous society under Rural Development Department, Govt. of Bihar
designated as the State Rural Livelihoods Mission by the Rural Development Department, Government of Bihar, to scale up the "JEEViKA" model in all 534 Blocks of 38 Districts in Bihar under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025 must have completed graduate or postgraduate studies as required for the post.
Bihar Jeevika Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf. The official notification contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Jeevika Notification PDF 2025.
Bihar Jeevika Notification 2025
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2025: Overview
Bihar Jeevika Bharti Notification 2025 has been released for 2747 vacancies; candidates can apply online between July 30 and August 18, 2025 at brlps.in. Check the table below for Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 Key Highlights.
Conducting Body
Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)
Post Name
Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant and Block IT Executive
Vacancy
2747
Mode of Application
Online
Registration Dates
30th July to 18th August 2025
Educational Qualifications
Graduate/PG Degree (as per the post)
Age
18 to 37 years
Selection Process
Computer-Based Test
Typing Test (Certain Posts)
Document Verification
Job Location
Bihar
Official website
brips.in
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025
Bihar Jeevika Vacancy 2025 has been released for posts such as Block Project Manager, Livelihood Specialist, Area Coordinator, Community Coordinator, Accountant, Office Assistant and Block IT Executive. Check the table below for fresh and backlog vacancies for each post.
Post Name
Total Vacancies (Fresh)
Total Vacancies (Backlog)
Block Project Manager
68
6
Livelihood Specialist
235
–
Area Coordinator
374
–
Accountant (District/Block Level)
136
31
Office Assistant (District/Block Level)
182
5
Community Coordinator
1177
–
Block IT Executive
534
–
Total Vacancies
2706
41
