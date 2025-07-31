TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Maharashtra Unveils Dr Jayant Narlikar Maths and Science Learning Program for Class 1 to 10

For Classes 1–10, the Maharashtra government has joined up with Khan Academy and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust to improve science and math instruction. The initiative uses experiential models and technology-driven teaching to improve the effectiveness and engagement of education.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 31, 2025, 14:16 IST

Maharashtra Government: Memorandums of Understanding were signed by the Maharashtra government with Khan Academy and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust (SSRDT) to enhance the quality of education through technology-driven and experiential learning. Memorandums of Understanding between Khan Academy and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust (SSRDT) were signed in front of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement that the agreements aim to enhance the development of basic science and math abilities as well as overall school growth by incorporating learner-centered, technology-driven teaching into classrooms.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Fadnavis stated, “This is a crucial step toward making education more engaging and effective for students. These partnerships will play a vital role in nurturing curiosity and talent among young learners.” The state will introduce the "Dr Jayant Narlikar Maths and Science Learning Enhancement Programme" for children in grades 1 through 10 as part of its collaboration with Khan Academy. To enhance conceptual understanding, the program will include curriculum-aligned information in Marathi and English, bolstered by self-paced video-based learning modules, according to the release.

Over a three-year period, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will carry out the project. 150 government schools will be the focus of the collaboration with SSRDT, an Art of Living Foundation program, which aims to promote holistic school development. Emphasizing experiential learning, the program will comprise:

  • School development planning

  • Infrastructure upgrades

  • Teacher training

  • Student skill and capacity building

  • Enhanced community participation

Model schools established within the School Complex framework of the National Education Policy, such as PM Shri and CM Shri schools, would be the first focus of these initiatives. In addition to enhancing learning outcomes, the project seeks to fortify the entire school ecology, particularly in rural areas, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

