Maharashtra Unveils Dr Jayant Narlikar Maths and Science Learning Program for Class 1 to 10

Maharashtra Government: Memorandums of Understanding were signed by the Maharashtra government with Khan Academy and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust (SSRDT) to enhance the quality of education through technology-driven and experiential learning. Memorandums of Understanding between Khan Academy and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust (SSRDT) were signed in front of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement that the agreements aim to enhance the development of basic science and math abilities as well as overall school growth by incorporating learner-centered, technology-driven teaching into classrooms.

During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Fadnavis stated, “This is a crucial step toward making education more engaging and effective for students. These partnerships will play a vital role in nurturing curiosity and talent among young learners.” The state will introduce the "Dr Jayant Narlikar Maths and Science Learning Enhancement Programme" for children in grades 1 through 10 as part of its collaboration with Khan Academy. To enhance conceptual understanding, the program will include curriculum-aligned information in Marathi and English, bolstered by self-paced video-based learning modules, according to the release.