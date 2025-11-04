This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 4 November

Every day holds stories of triumph, change and challenge, and November 04 is no exception. On this date we see leaders fall and rise, walls beginning to crumble, breakthroughs in discovery, and milestones in history. On November 04, for example, archaeologist Howard Carter uncovered the entrance to the tomb of Tutankhamun, changing our knowledge of ancient Egypt. On the same day in 1979 the U.S. embassy in Tehran was seized, launching a diplomatic crisis. And in 2008, Barack Obama became the first African-American elected President of the United States. In this article we’ll explore these and other key events tied to November 04 highlighting the people, places and moments that made this date historically memorable.

What Happened On This Day – November 4?

Here's what happened in history on November 4: