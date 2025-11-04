This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 4 November

Every day holds stories of triumph, change and challenge, and November 04 is no exception. On this date we see leaders fall and rise, walls beginning to crumble, breakthroughs in discovery, and milestones in history. On November 04, for example, archaeologist Howard Carter uncovered the entrance to the tomb of Tutankhamun, changing our knowledge of ancient Egypt. On the same day in 1979 the U.S. embassy in Tehran was seized, launching a diplomatic crisis. And in 2008, Barack Obama became the first African-American elected President of the United States. In this article we’ll explore these and other key events tied to November 04 highlighting the people, places and moments that made this date historically memorable.
What Happened On This Day – November 4?
Here's what happened in history on November 4:
1777 – George Washington Learns of a Plot to Remove Him
- On November 4, 1777, General George Washington received a letter revealing a secret plan to discredit him.
- The plan, known as the “Conway Cabal”, aimed to replace him with General Horatio Gates.
- Thomas Conway led the plot and was later made inspector general.
- Washington stayed calm, kept his command, and later proved his leadership during the war.
1791 – Native Americans Win at the Battle of the Wabash
- On November 4, 1791, a coalition of Native American tribes defeated U.S. troops along the Wabash River in Ohio.
- The battle, also known as St. Clair’s Defeat, was one of the worst losses in U.S. military history.
- The Native confederation fought to defend their lands from U.S. expansion.
- The defeat led to major reforms in the U.S. Army.
1842 – Abraham Lincoln Marries Mary Todd
- On November 4, 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd at her sister’s home in Springfield, Illinois.
- Mary Todd came from a wealthy Kentucky family and was well-educated.
- Their marriage had challenges but became one of history’s most famous partnerships.
- Mary later served as First Lady when Lincoln became the 16th U.S. president.
1879 – Invention of the Mechanical Cash Register
- On November 4, 1879, James Ritty of Dayton, Ohio, received a patent for his mechanical cash register.
- He called it an “incorruptible cashier”.
- Ritty invented it to stop bartenders at his saloon from stealing profits.
- His design laid the foundation for modern cash registers.
1918 – Poet Wilfred Owen Killed in Action
- On November 4, 1918, British poet Wilfred Owen was killed in battle during World War I.
- He died just one week before the armistice was declared.
- Owen’s poems captured the horror and reality of trench warfare.
- His work remains some of the most powerful war poetry ever written.
1922 – Entrance to King Tut’s Tomb Discovered
- On November 4, 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the entrance to King Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt.
- The tomb was nearly intact, filled with treasures and royal artefacts. It became one of the
- greatest archaeological finds in history.
- The discovery sparked worldwide fascination with ancient Egypt.
1924 – California Legalizes Professional Boxing
- On November 4, 1924, California voters approved a measure to legalise professional boxing.
- The sport had been banned in the state for ten years over safety concerns.
- Newspapers celebrated the return of the “manly art”.
- The decision helped boxing grow into a national phenomenon.
1928 – Gambler Arnold Rothstein Shot in New York
- On November 4, 1928, famous gambler Arnold Rothstein was shot during a poker game at the Park Central Hotel.
- He died two days later but never revealed who shot him.
- Rothstein was linked to fixing the 1919 World Series.
- His death exposed the dark world of organised crime and gambling.
1948 – T.S. Eliot Wins Nobel Prize in Literature
- On November 4, 1948, poet T.S. Eliot received the Nobel Prize in Literature.
- He was honoured for his influence on modern poetry and culture.
- His famous works include The Waste Land and Four Quartets.
- Eliot’s win confirmed his status as one of the 20th century’s greatest poets.
1956 – Soviet Union Crushes the Hungarian Revolution
- On November 4, 1956, Soviet troops brutally ended the Hungarian uprising.
- Thousands of people were killed or wounded.
- Nearly 200,000 fled the country to escape.
- The event marked a dark moment in Cold War history.
1960 – Jane Goodall Observes Chimpanzees Using Tools
- On November 4, 1960, primatologist Jane Goodall saw a chimpanzee making and using tools.
- The discovery proved that tool-making wasn’t unique to humans.
- Goodall’s research changed how scientists viewed animal intelligence.
- Her work continues to inspire conservation worldwide.
1963 – General Minh Takes Power in South Vietnam
- On November 4, 1963, General Duong Van Minh took control of South Vietnam.
- The coup came after the murder of President Ngo Dinh Diem.
- Minh led the Revolutionary Military Committee that carried out the takeover.
- His rule marked another turning point in the Vietnam conflict.
1979 – Iran Hostage Crisis Begins
- On November 4, 1979, Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
- They took 90 hostages to protest America allowing the exiled Shah to enter for medical treatment.
- The crisis lasted 444 days and deeply strained U.S.-Iran relations.
- It became one of the most dramatic events in modern diplomacy.
1990 – Dances with Wolves Premieres in Los Angeles
- On November 4, 1990, Kevin Costner’s film Dances with Wolves premiered in Los Angeles.
- The movie told the story of a Civil War soldier living among the Sioux.
- It was a surprise box-office hit and won seven Academy Awards.
- The film helped revive interest in Westerns.
1995 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin Assassinated
- On November 4, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was shot at a peace rally in Tel Aviv.
- He was killed by a Jewish extremist opposed to the peace process.
- Rabin’s death shocked the world and stalled peace efforts.
- He was remembered as a leader devoted to reconciliation.
2008 – Barack Obama Elected First Black U.S. President
- On November 4, 2008, Barack Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States.
- He defeated Republican candidate John McCain.
- Obama made history as the first African American president.
- His victory symbolised a new era in U.S. politics.
2008 – Proposition 8 Bans Same-Sex Marriage in California
- On the same day, California voters passed Proposition 8.
- It amended the state constitution to ban same-sex marriage.
- The decision sparked protests and legal battles.
- The ban was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
2016 – Paris Agreement Comes into Effect
- On November 4, 2016, the Paris Agreement officially came into force.
- It aimed to limit global temperature rise to below 2°C.
- Nearly every country in the world joined the accord.
- It marked a major step in the fight against climate change.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 4?
November 4 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 4
Walter Cronkite (1916–2009)
- An American journalist and TV news anchor.
- Known as “the most trusted man in America”.
- Famous for his coverage of JFK’s assassination and the Vietnam War.
Robert Mapplethorpe (1946–1989)
- American photographer known for his bold and controversial work.
- Famous for his male nude photography and technical precision.
Laura Bush (Born 1946)
- Former First Lady of the United States.
- Wife of President George W. Bush.
- Advocate for education and literacy programmes.
Notable Deaths on November 4
- Wilfred Owen (1893-1918) — British poet killed in action on November 4, 1918, just one week before the end of WWI.
- Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) — German composer who died on November 4, 1847.
- Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995) — Prime Minister of Israel, assassinated on November 4, 1995.
- Andy Rooney (1919-2011) — American journalist and television personality, died on November 4, 2011.
- Sparky Anderson (1934-2010) — American Major League Baseball manager, died on November 4, 2010.
