Which River is known as the Lifeline of Ladakh?

India is blessed with a vast network of major and minor rivers. The country is home to 12 major river basins and numerous smaller ones. When we talk about sheer scale, the largest river in India by volume is the Brahmaputra. The longest river in India is the mighty Ganges (Ganga), while the Brahmaputra also holds the title for the broadest river in India. Rivers are often given notable, respectful names. For instance, the Ganges is known as Ganga Ma (Mother Ganga). The Godavari is sometimes called the 'Dakshin Ganga' (Ganga of the South).

Do you know which river is often called the Lifeline of Ladakh? It's a crucial river that flows through this high-altitude cold desert, sustaining its unique ecosystem and population. It originates in Tibet and flows through Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan before meeting the Arabian Sea. In this article, we'll take a look at the geographical importance and cultural significance of this indispensable river in the Ladakh region.