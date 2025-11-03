CBSE Class 12th Commerce stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially unveiled the CBSE Class 12 Commerce Time Table 2026 on October 30, 2025, on its website. According to the CBSE Commerce Date Sheet 2026, the examination period will kick off on February 24, 2026, with the Accountancy paper. Alongside the theoretical exam schedule, the board has also published the dates for practical examinations.

For regular schools, practical exams for both classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin on January 1, 2026. Students in winter-bound schools will have their practical examinations conducted between November 6 and December 6, 2025. With the official CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet now accessible, students can strategically plan their study routines and maximize their preparation efforts for optimal performance.

