CBSE Class 12th Commerce stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially unveiled the CBSE Class 12 Commerce Time Table 2026 on October 30, 2025, on its website. According to the CBSE Commerce Date Sheet 2026, the examination period will kick off on February 24, 2026, with the Accountancy paper. Alongside the theoretical exam schedule, the board has also published the dates for practical examinations.
For regular schools, practical exams for both classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin on January 1, 2026. Students in winter-bound schools will have their practical examinations conducted between November 6 and December 6, 2025. With the official CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet now accessible, students can strategically plan their study routines and maximize their preparation efforts for optimal performance.
CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Date Sheet 2026
The exams for the main Commerce subjects are spread out, with many core subjects scheduled late in the examination period. All exams listed below are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Importance to Commerce
|
18-Feb-2026
|
Physical Education
|
Common Optional/6th Subject
|
24-Feb-2026
|
ACCOUNTANCY
|
CORE (Mandatory)
|
05-Mar-2026
|
Psychology
|
Popular Optional Subject
|
09-Mar-2026
|
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
|
CORE/Optional
|
12-Mar-2026
|
English Elective / English Core
|
CORE (Mandatory Language)
|
18-Mar-2026
|
Economics
|
CORE (Mandatory)
|
20-Mar-2026
|
Marketing
|
Vocational/Elective Subject
|
25-Mar-2026
|
Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
|
Common Optional/6th Subject
|
28-Mar-2026
|
BUSINESS STUDIES / BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|
CORE (Mandatory)
|
08-Apr-2026
|
TAXATION
|
Vocational/Elective Subject
|
09-Apr-2026
|
DATA SCIENCE
|
New Elective/Skill Subject
|
(Other)
|
Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Legal Studies, Financial Market Management, Retail, Artificial Intelligence, etc.
|
Common Electives/Skill Subject
Downloading Your Official CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
The official Class 12 Date Sheet, including all Commerce subjects, is published exclusively on the CBSE academic portal. Follow these refined steps to quickly access and secure your copy:
-
Visit cbse.gov.in.
-
Look for "Latest at CBSE" or "Circulars" on the homepage.
-
Click the link for "CBSE Class XII (12th) Board Examinations 2026 Date Sheet."
-
Verify the PDF title: "Date Sheet for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII), 2026."
-
Download and save the PDF. Print a copy and mark key Commerce subject dates (Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, English, and Math/Applied Math).
