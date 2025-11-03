Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12th Commerce stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 3, 2025, 18:40 IST

The CBSE released the Class 12 Commerce Time Table 2026 on October 30, 2025. Exams begin on February 24, 2026, with Accountancy. Practical exams for regular schools start January 1, 2026, while winter-bound schools have theirs from November 6 to December 6, 2025. This allows students to plan their studies effectively.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 12th Commerce stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!
CBSE Class 12th Commerce stream Date Sheet 2026: Check Full Schedule Here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially unveiled the CBSE Class 12 Commerce Time Table 2026 on October 30, 2025, on its website. According to the CBSE Commerce Date Sheet 2026, the examination period will kick off on February 24, 2026, with the Accountancy paper. Alongside the theoretical exam schedule, the board has also published the dates for practical examinations.

For regular schools, practical exams for both classes 10 and 12 are slated to begin on January 1, 2026. Students in winter-bound schools will have their practical examinations conducted between November 6 and December 6, 2025. With the official CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet now accessible, students can strategically plan their study routines and maximize their preparation efforts for optimal performance.

Check: CBSE Date Sheet 2026: Download Final CBSE Board Exam Time Table for all subjects

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Date Sheet 2026

The exams for the main Commerce subjects are spread out, with many core subjects scheduled late in the examination period. All exams listed below are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Date

Subject

Importance to Commerce

18-Feb-2026

Physical Education

Common Optional/6th Subject

24-Feb-2026

ACCOUNTANCY

CORE (Mandatory)

05-Mar-2026

Psychology

Popular Optional Subject

09-Mar-2026

Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

CORE/Optional

12-Mar-2026

English Elective / English Core

CORE (Mandatory Language)

18-Mar-2026

Economics

CORE (Mandatory)

20-Mar-2026

Marketing

Vocational/Elective Subject

25-Mar-2026

Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

Common Optional/6th Subject

28-Mar-2026

BUSINESS STUDIES / BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

CORE (Mandatory)

08-Apr-2026

TAXATION

Vocational/Elective Subject

09-Apr-2026

DATA SCIENCE

New Elective/Skill Subject

(Other)

Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Legal Studies, Financial Market Management, Retail, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

Common Electives/Skill Subject

Downloading Your Official CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

The official Class 12 Date Sheet, including all Commerce subjects, is published exclusively on the CBSE academic portal. Follow these refined steps to quickly access and secure your copy:

  1. Visit cbse.gov.in.

  2. Look for "Latest at CBSE" or "Circulars" on the homepage.

  3. Click the link for "CBSE Class XII (12th) Board Examinations 2026 Date Sheet."

  4. Verify the PDF title: "Date Sheet for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII), 2026."

  5. Download and save the PDF. Print a copy and mark key Commerce subject dates (Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, English, and Math/Applied Math).

Also Check: 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News