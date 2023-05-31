NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12: Check Chapters & Topics Deleted from Class 12 Books

NCERT Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: NCERT (The National Council of Educational Research and Training) is an autonomous body that creates and publishes books and other educational materials. The textbooks designed by NCERT follow the CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus and thus are considered best to cover the CBSE curriculum. Recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the entry of NEP guidelines 2020, the NCERT books’ content has been reduced. This change is due to the reduction in the CBSE syllabus in the past few years.
The reduction in the CBSE syllabus targets:
- Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class
- Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject
- Difficulty level
- Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned by children through self-learning or peer-learning
- Content, which is irrelevant in the present context
Class 12 NCERT; List Of Rationalised Content
Flamingo - English Core
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Poetry Chapter 2: An
Elementary School
Classroom in a Slum
by Stephen Spender
|
92-94
|
Full Chapter
Vistas
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 5: Should
Wizard hit Mommy by
John Updike
|
48–55
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 7: Evans Tries an
O-Level by Colin Dexter
|
70–92
Kaleidoscope — English Elective
|
No Change
Mathematics — Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
12
|
1.4 Composition of
|
|
|
Functions and Invertible
|
|
|
Function (upto ‘This leads
|
|
|
to the following definition’)
|
|
13–14
|
Full Pages
|
Chapter 1: Relations and
|
15
16–25
|
Examples 24 and 25
Full Pages
|
Functions
|
26
|
Ques. 12 and 13
|
|
27–28
|
Examples 45 and 49
|
|
29–31
|
Ques. 1–3, 6–7, 9, 11–14,
|
|
|
18–19
|
|
31–32
|
Summary Points 11–13
|
|
|
and 15–19
|
|
42–44
|
2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions (Except
s sin (sin -1 x ) = x,x Î[-1,1]
s sin -1 (sin x ) = x,x Î éô- p , p ùô )
ë 2 2 û
Examples 4, 7 and 8; Alternative Solution of Example 5
Ques. 3, 4, 6, 12, 14, 15
Examples 10, 11, 12, 13
Ques. 8, 12, 17
(Miscellaneous Exercise)
Summary Points 8–13
|
Chapter 2: Inverse
|
45–47
|
Trigonometric
|
|
Functions
|
|
|
47–48
|
|
49–51
|
|
51–52
|
|
53
|
Chapter 3: Matrices
|
90–92
92–97
|
3.7 Elementary Operations (Transformation) of a Matrix
3.8.1 Inverse of Matrices by Elementary Operations (Retain Ques. 18 of Exercise 3.4)
|
|
98
100–101
102
|
Example 26
Ques. 1–3 and 12
(Miscellaneous Exercise)
Third Last Point of Summary
|
Chapter 4: Determinants
|
109–121
137–143
144
|
4.3 Properties of Determinants
Miscellaneous Examples 30–32 and 34
Ques. 2, 4–6, 11–15 and 17
(Miscellaneous Exercise)
Summary Points 4–11
|
|
165–166
|
Examples 22 and 23
|
|
168
|
Example 27
|
|
184–186
|
5.8 Mean Value Theorem
|
Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability
|
186–187
192–193
|
Exercise 5.8 and
Miscellaneous Example 44
(ii)
Ques. 19 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise) and Summary
|
|
|
points 5 (derivatives of
|
|
|
cot–1x, sec–1x, cosec–1x), 7
|
|
|
and 8
|
|
206–216
|
6.4 Tangents and Normals
|
|
|
6.5 Approximations
|
Chapter 6:
|
236–238
|
Examples 45, 46
|
Application of Derivatives
|
242–244
|
Ques. 1, 4–5 and 20–24
(Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
|
245
|
Points 4–10 in the
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
268–270
|
|
|
273–274
|
|
Answers
|
276
|
Answers of Exercises
|
|
282–283
|
|
|
284–285
|
Mathematics — Part II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
290–291
|
Points (xi)–(xiii) in the List
|
|
|
of Derivatives
|
|
291–292
|
7.2.1 Geometrical
|
|
|
Interpretation of Indefinite
|
|
|
Integral
|
|
298–299
|
7.2.3 Comparison between
|
Chapter 7: Integrals
|
613–616
|
Differentiation and Integration
7.6.3 Type of Integral
|
|
331–334
|
7.7.1 Definite Integral as
|
|
|
the Limit of a Sum
|
|
352–354
|
Ques. 19, 32, 40 and 44
|
|
|
Point 2 in the Summary
|
|
355
|
(xiv) and (xv) in Some
|
|
|
Standard Integrals
|
|
363–365
|
8.2.1 The Area of the
|
|
|
Region Bounded by a Curve
|
|
|
and a Line
|
|
366
|
Ques. 3 and 6–11 in
|
|
|
Exercise 8.1
|
Chapter 8: Application of
Integrals
|
366–372
|
8.3 Area between Two Curves
|
|
373–376
|
Examples 11, 13 and 14
|
|
|
Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18–
|
|
|
19 (Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
|
377
|
Last Two Points of the
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
385–391
|
9.4 Formation of Differential
|
|
|
Equations whose General
|
Chapter 9: Differential
|
415–416
|
Solution is Given
Example 25
|
Equations
|
420–422
|
Ques. 3, 5 and 15
|
|
|
(Miscellaneous Exercise),
|
|
|
Point Six of the Summary
|
Chapter 10: Vector Algebra
|
616–619
619–622
|
10.7 Scalar Triple Product
10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors
|
|
465
|
11.2.1 Relation between the
|
|
|
Direction Cosines of a Line
|
|
469–471
|
11.3.2 Equation of a Line
|
|
|
Passing through Two Given
|
|
|
Points, Ques. 8–9 (Exercise
|
|
|
11.2)
|
|
477–478
|
11.6 Plane
|
|
479–497
|
11.7 Coplanarity of Two
|
|
|
Lines
|
Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry
|
|
11.8 Angle between Two Planes
11.9 Distance of a Point
|
|
|
from a Line
|
|
|
11.10 Angle between a Line
|
|
|
and a Plane
|
|
497–499
|
Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19,
|
|
|
21–23 (Miscellaneous
|
|
|
Exercise)
|
|
500–501
|
Summary Points 13, 20–24
|
|
502–503
|
Full Pages
|
|
514–527
|
12.3 Different Types of
|
Chapter 12: Linear Programming
|
|
Linear Programming Problems
|
|
528–529
|
Summary Points 2–9
|
|
557–558
|
13.6 Random Variables and
|
|
|
Its Probability Distributions
|
|
558–559
|
Example 22 and 23
|
Chapter 13: Probability
|
559–564
|
13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random
|
|
|
Variable
|
|
|
13.6.2 Mean of Random
|
|
|
Variables
|
|
565–571
|
13.6.3 Variance of a
|
|
Random Variable
|
572–578
|
13.7 Bernoulli Trials and
|
|
Binomial Distribution
|
579–581
|
Example 34 and 35
|
583
|
Ques. 5–7, 9–11
|
|
(Miscellaneous Exercise)
|
585–586
|
Last 3 Points of the
|
|
Summary
|
|
594
|
|
Answers
|
596–599
601
|
Answers of Exercises
|
|
604–612
|
Biology
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Reproduction in Organisms
|
3–18
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production
|
165–176
178
|
Full Chapter
|
|
220
|
13.1 Organism and Its
|
|
|
Environment
|
|
221–222
|
13.1.1 Major Abiotic
|
|
|
Factors
|
Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations
|
223–225
225–226
|
13.1.2 Responses to Abiotic Factors
13.1.3 Adaptations
|
|
|
Summary (para 2)
|
|
|
Ques. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10,
|
|
|
11, 12
|
|
250–252
|
14.6 Ecological
|
|
|
Succession
|
|
|
14.6.1 Succession of
|
|
|
Plants
|
Chapter 14:
|
253–254
|
14.7 Nutrient Cycling
|
Ecosystem
|
254–255
|
14.7.1 Ecosystem –
|
|
|
Carbon Cycle
|
|
|
14.7.2 Ecosystem –
|
|
|
Phosphorus Cycle
|
|
255
|
14.8 Ecosystem Services
|
Chapter 16: Environmental Issues
|
270–286
|
Full Chapter
Chemistry — Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Unit 1: The Solid State
|
1–34
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 5: Surface Chemistry
|
123–148
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
|
149–169
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 7: The p-Block Elements
|
170–214
|
Full Chapter
Chemistry — Part II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Unit 15: Polymers
|
433–446
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
447–463
|
Full Chapter
Physics—Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
|
2–7
|
1.2 Electric Charge
|
|
|
(delete only activity with
|
|
|
paper strips and making
|
|
|
electroscope)
|
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
|
1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only concept of earthing)
|
|
|
1.4 Charging by
|
|
|
Induction
|
|
47–50
|
Exercises 1.13,
|
|
|
1.25–1.34
|
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and
|
81
|
2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation)
|
Capacitance
|
87–92
|
Exercises 2.12 to 2.36
|
|
102–103
|
3.7 Resistivity of Various
|
|
|
Materials (delete Tables
|
|
|
3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon
|
|
|
resistors, Colour code for
|
|
|
carbon resistor)
|
|
107–109
|
3.10 Combinations of
|
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
|
112–113
|
Resistors – Series and Parallel
Example 3.5
|
|
120–124
|
3.15 Meter Bridge
|
|
|
3.16 Potentiometer
|
|
127–131
|
Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10,
|
|
|
3.12, 3.14–3.23
|
|
135
|
Table 4.1
|
|
140–142
|
4.4.1 Velocity Selector
|
Chapter 4: Moving Charges and
|
152–153
|
4.4.2 Cyclotron
4.8.2 The Toroid
|
Magnetism
|
162–163
|
4.10.3 The Magnetic
|
|
|
Dipole Moment of a
|
|
|
Revolving Electron
|
|
170–172
|
Exercises 4.14–4.28
|
|
176–179
|
5.2.2 Bar Magnet
|
|
|
as an Equivalent
|
|
|
Solenoid (delete only
|
Chapter 5:
|
|
mathematical treatment)
|
Magnetism and
|
|
5.2.3 The Dipole in
|
Matter
|
|
a Uniform Magnetic
|
|
|
Field (delete only
|
|
|
mathematical treatment)
|
|
180
|
Example 5.4
|
|
185–189
|
5.4 Earth’s Magnetism
|
|
|
5.41. Magnetic
|
|
|
Declination and Dip
|
|
191
|
Table 5.2
|
|
194–196
|
5.6.2 Paramagnetism
|
|
|
(delete only Curie’s Law)
|
|
|
5.6.3 Ferromagnetism
|
|
|
(delete only Curie’s
|
|
|
temperature; and
|
|
|
Hysteresis)
|
|
|
5.7 Permanent Magnets
|
|
|
and Electromagnets
|
|
200–203
|
Exercises 5.1, 5.2,
|
|
|
5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25
|
|
215–219
|
6.7 Energy
|
Chapter 6: Electromagnetic
|
|
Consideration: A Quantitative Study
|
Induction
|
|
6.8 Eddy Currents
|
|
230–232
|
Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17
|
|
240
|
Figure 7.7 Magnetisation
|
|
|
and Demagnetisation of
|
|
|
an Inductor
|
|
243
|
Figure 7.10 Charging
|
|
|
and Discharging of a
|
|
|
Capacitor
|
Chapter 7: Alternating Current
|
246–247
|
7.6.2 Analytical Solution
(of series LCR circuit)
|
|
249–251
|
7.6.3 Resonance (delete
|
|
|
only Sharpness of
|
|
|
Resonance)
|
|
255–259
|
7.8 LC Oscillations
|
|
266–268
|
Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10,
|
|
|
7.12–7.26
|
|
273–274
|
Example 8.1
|
|
276–278
|
8.3.2 Nature of
|
Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
|
Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277)
|
|
279–280
|
Example 8.4 and 8.5
|
|
287
|
Exercises 8.11–8.15
Physics—Part II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
|
318
|
9.3 Refraction (delete only
|
|
|
advanced sunrise and
|
|
|
delayed sunset)
|
|
321–322
|
9.4.1(i) Mirage
|
Chapter 9: Ray
|
|
9.4.1(ii) Diamond
|
Optics and Optical Instruments
|
332–335
|
9.7 Some Natural Phenomena due to Sunlight
|
|
|
9.7.1 The Rainbow
|
|
|
9.7.2 Scattering of Light
|
|
346
|
Exercise 9.18
|
|
358–359
|
10.3.4 Doppler Effect
|
|
359
|
Example 10.1
|
|
363–367
|
10.5 Interference of
|
|
|
Light Waves and Young’s
|
|
|
Experiment (retain the final
|
|
|
expressions for dark and
|
|
|
bright fringes but delete the
|
|
|
derivation; delete expression
|
|
|
for fringe width)
|
Chapter 10: Wave Optics
|
368–371
|
10.6 Diffraction (retain only
qualitative treatment)
|
|
372–376
|
10.6.3 Resolving Power of
|
|
|
Optical Instruments
|
|
|
10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics
|
|
379–381
|
10.7.1 Polarisation by
|
|
|
Scattering
|
|
|
10.7.2 Polarisation by
|
|
|
Reflection
|
|
383–385
|
Exercises 10.7–10.21
|
|
388
|
Table 11.1
|
|
397
|
Example 11.3
|
|
400–404
|
11.8 Wave Nature of Matter
|
|
|
(delete only derivation for
|
|
|
de Broglie wavelength of
|
|
|
accelerated electron; and
|
Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
|
Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle)
11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment
|
|
|
Appendix 11.1 The History
|
|
|
of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop
|
|
407–413
|
Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12
|
|
|
to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17,
|
|
|
11.19–11.37
|
|
421–422
|
12.3.1 Spectral Series
|
|
424–426
|
12.4 Bohr Model of the
|
|
|
Hydrogen Atom (retain only
|
|
|
the expression for radius of
|
|
|
nth possible orbit but delete
|
|
|
its derivation)
|
Chapter 12: Atoms
|
429
|
12.5 The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only
|
|
|
qualitative treatment)
|
|
430
|
Example 12.6
|
|
436–437
|
Exercises 12.3,
12.11–12.17
|
|
446–451
|
13.6.1 Law of Radioactive
|
|
|
Decay
|
|
|
13.6.2 Alpha Decay
|
|
|
13.6.3 Beta Decay
|
Chapter 13: Nuclei
|
|
13.6.4 Gamma Decay
|
|
452–455
|
13.7.2 Nuclear Reactor
|
|
462–466
|
Exercises 13.1, 13.2,
|
|
|
13.6–13.10, 13.12–13.14,
|
|
|
13.18, 13.22–13.31
|
Chapter 14:
|
485–495
|
14.8 Special Purpose p-n
junction Diodes
14.9 Digital Electronics and Logic Gates
Exercises 14.7–14.15
|
Semiconductor
|
|
Electronics:
|
|
Material Devices
|
|
and Simple Circuits
|
497–499
Computer Science
|
No Change
Introductory Microeconomics
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 6: Non- Competitive Markets
|
88–101
|
Full Chapter
Introductory Macroeconomics
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 6: Open Economy Macroeconomics
|
95–98
|
Box 6.2 Exchange Rate Management—
International Experience
Business Studies—I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 3: Business Environment
|
87–88
91–92
|
Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation
|
Chapter 7: Directing
|
188–190
204
|
Qualities of a Good Leader
|
Chapter 8: Controlling
|
214–221
223
|
Techniques of Controlling
Business Studies—II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 10: Financial Market
|
252–275
|
Full Chapter
Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation
|
1–60
|
Full Chapter
Accountancy—Computer Accounting System
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting
|
125–150
|
Full Chapter
Informatics Practices
|
No Change
Themes in Indian History—Part I
|
No Change
Themes in Indian History—Part II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Theme-9: Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C.
Sixteen-Seventeenth
Centuries)
|
224–254
|
Full Chapter
Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Unit I
|
Chapter 1: Human Geography Nature and Scope
|
4–5
|
Human Geography Through the Corridors of Time, Last Paragraph of Fields and Sub-Fields of Human Geography
|
Unit II
|
|
9
|
Table 2.1, 2.2, 2.3,
|
|
11–14
|
Activity on Migration
News Collage, Trends
|
Chapter 2:
The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth
|
|
in Population Growth, Doubling Time of World Population, Spatial Pattern of Population
Change, Impact of
|
|
|
Population Change,
|
|
|
Fig.2.2
|
Chapter 3: Population Composition
|
17–21
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit III
|
Chapter 6: Secondary Activities
|
51–53
|
Traditional Large Scale Industrial Regions, The Ruhr Coal Field, Iron and Steel Industry, Cotton Textile Industry
|
Chapter 7: Tertiary and
Quarternary Activities
|
60–61
|
Factors Affecting Tourism, Collage and Activity on Medical Tourism
|
Chapter 9:
|
84–85
|
Important Aspects of International Trade,
|
International Trade
|
87
|
Regional Trade Blocs, Figures 9.1 and 9.3
|
Unit IV
|
Chapter 10: Human Settlements
|
91–102
|
Full Chapter
|
Appendix - I
|
103–109
|
Full Appendix
|
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.
India: People and Economy
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Unit I
|
Chapter 2: Migration: Types, Causes and Consequences
|
15–22
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 3: Human Development
|
23–31
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit II
|
Chapter 4: Human Settlements
|
35–37
|
Classification of
Towns on the Basis of Population Size, Fig.4.5, Tables 4.2 and 4.3
|
Unit III
|
Chapter 7: Mineral and Energy Resources
|
78
|
Box information, Fig. 7.4
|
Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries
|
85–103
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit IV
|
Chapter 10: Transport and Communication
|
120–121
|
Box Information and First Three Lines from page 121
|
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.
Contemporary World Politics
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/ Chapters
|
Chapter 1: The Cold War Era
|
1–16
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics
|
31–50
|
Full Chapter
Psychology
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches
|
94–96
101–102
|
•Psychodynamic Therapy
• Biomedical Therapy
|
Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition
|
119–125
|
• Social Cognition
• Schemas and Stereotypes Impression Formation and Explaining Behaviour of Others
through Attributions
• Behaviour in the Presence of Others
• Pro-social Behaviour
|
Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group Processes
|
138–149
|
• Conformity, Obedience and Compliance
• Cooperation and Competition
• Social Identity
• Inter-group Conflicts
• Conflict Resolution
Strategies
|
Chapter 8: Pyschology and Life
|
152–176
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 9: Developing Psychological Skills
|
177–195
|
Full Chapter
