NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12: Check Chapters & Topics Deleted from Class 12 Books

NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12 (2023-24): NCERT Books for Class 12 have been revised and reprinted. Here is the list of chapters/topics removed from the Class 12 NCERT Books. Also, check the link to download revised NCERT Books for 2023-24 here.

 

Get NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12
Get NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12

NCERT Class 12  Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: NCERT (The National Council of Educational Research and Training) is an autonomous body that creates and publishes books and other educational materials. The textbooks designed by NCERT follow the CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus and thus are considered best to cover the CBSE curriculum. Recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the entry of NEP guidelines 2020, the NCERT books’ content has been reduced. This change is due to the reduction in the CBSE syllabus in the past few years. 

The reduction in the CBSE syllabus targets:

  • Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class
  • Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject
  • Difficulty level
  • Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned by children through self-learning or peer-learning
  • Content, which is irrelevant in the present context

Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)

Career Counseling

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers PDF (All Subjects)

Download NCERT Textbooks PDFs

Class 12 NCERT; List Of Rationalised Content

Flamingo - English Core

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Poetry Chapter 2: An

Elementary School

Classroom in a Slum

by Stephen Spender

92-94

Full Chapter

Vistas

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 5: Should

Wizard hit Mommy by

John Updike

48–55

Full Chapter

Chapter 7: Evans Tries an

O-Level by Colin Dexter

70–92

  

Kaleidoscope — English Elective

No Change

Mathematics — Part I

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

12

1.4 Composition of

 

 

Functions and Invertible

 

 

Function (upto ‘This leads

 

 

to the following definition’)

 

13–14

Full Pages

Chapter 1: Relations and

15

16–25

Examples 24 and 25

Full Pages

Functions

26

Ques. 12 and 13

 

27–28

Examples 45 and 49

 

29–31

Ques. 1–3, 6–7, 9, 11–14,

 

 

18–19

 

31–32

Summary Points 11–13

 

 

and 15–19

 

42–44

2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions (Except

s sin (sin -1 x ) = x,x  Î[-1,1]

s sin -1 (sin x ) = x,x  Î éô- p , p ùô )

ë  2  2 û

Examples 4, 7 and 8; Alternative Solution of Example 5

Ques. 3, 4, 6, 12, 14, 15

Examples 10, 11, 12, 13

Ques. 8, 12, 17

(Miscellaneous Exercise)

Summary Points 8–13

 

 

Chapter 2: Inverse

 

 

 

45–47

Trigonometric

 

Functions

 

 

47–48

 

49–51

 

51–52

 

53

 

 

 

Chapter 3: Matrices

90–92

 

 

92–97

3.7 Elementary Operations (Transformation) of a Matrix

3.8.1 Inverse of Matrices by Elementary Operations (Retain Ques. 18 of Exercise 3.4)

 

98

100–101

 

102

Example 26

Ques. 1–3 and 12

(Miscellaneous Exercise)

Third Last Point of Summary

 

 

 

Chapter 4: Determinants

109–121

 

137–143

 

 

 

144

4.3 Properties of Determinants

Miscellaneous Examples 30–32 and 34

Ques. 2, 4–6, 11–15 and 17

(Miscellaneous Exercise)

Summary Points 4–11

 

165–166

Examples 22 and 23

 

168

Example 27

 

184–186

5.8 Mean Value Theorem

Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability

186–187

 

 

192–193

Exercise 5.8 and

Miscellaneous Example 44

(ii)

Ques. 19 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise) and Summary

 

 

points 5 (derivatives of

 

 

cot–1x, sec–1x, cosec–1x), 7

 

 

and 8

 

206–216

6.4 Tangents and Normals

 

 

6.5 Approximations

Chapter 6:

236–238

Examples 45, 46

Application of Derivatives

242–244

Ques. 1, 4–5 and 20–24

(Miscellaneous Exercise)

 

245

Points 4–10 in the

 

 

Summary

 

268–270

 

 

273–274

 

Answers

276

Answers of Exercises

 

282–283

 

 

284–285

 

 Mathematics — Part II 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

290–291

Points (xi)–(xiii) in the List

 

 

of Derivatives

 

291–292

7.2.1 Geometrical

 

 

Interpretation of Indefinite

 

 

Integral

 

298–299

7.2.3 Comparison between

 

Chapter 7: Integrals

 

 

613–616

Differentiation and Integration

7.6.3 Type of Integral

 

331–334

7.7.1 Definite Integral as

 

 

the Limit of a Sum

 

352–354

Ques. 19, 32, 40 and 44

 

 

Point 2 in the Summary

 

355

(xiv) and (xv) in Some

 

 

Standard Integrals

 

363–365

8.2.1 The Area of the

 

 

Region Bounded by a Curve

 

 

and a Line

 

366

Ques. 3 and 6–11 in

 

 

Exercise 8.1

Chapter 8: Application of

Integrals

366–372

8.3 Area between Two Curves

 

373–376

Examples 11, 13 and 14

 

 

Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18–

 

 

19 (Miscellaneous Exercise)

 

377

Last Two Points of the

 

 

Summary

 

385–391

9.4 Formation of Differential

 

 

Equations  whose   General

Chapter 9: Differential

 

415–416

Solution is Given

Example 25

Equations

420–422

Ques. 3, 5 and 15

 

 

(Miscellaneous Exercise),

 

 

Point Six of the Summary

 

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra

616–619

619–622

10.7 Scalar Triple Product

10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors

 

465

11.2.1 Relation between the

 

 

Direction Cosines of a Line

 

469–471

11.3.2 Equation of a Line

 

 

Passing through Two Given

 

 

Points, Ques. 8–9 (Exercise

 

 

11.2)

 

477–478

11.6 Plane

 

479–497

11.7 Coplanarity of Two

 

 

Lines

Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry

 

11.8 Angle between Two Planes

11.9 Distance of a Point

 

 

from a Line

 

 

11.10 Angle between a Line

 

 

and a Plane

 

497–499

Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19,

 

 

21–23 (Miscellaneous

 

 

Exercise)

 

500–501

Summary Points 13, 20–24

 

502–503

Full Pages

 

514–527

12.3 Different Types of

Chapter 12: Linear Programming

 

Linear Programming Problems

 

528–529

Summary Points 2–9

 

557–558

13.6 Random Variables and

 

 

Its Probability Distributions

 

558–559

Example 22 and 23

Chapter 13: Probability

559–564

13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random

 

 

Variable

 

 

13.6.2 Mean of Random

 

 

Variables

 

565–571

13.6.3 Variance of a

 

Random Variable

572–578

13.7 Bernoulli Trials and

 

Binomial Distribution

579–581

Example 34 and 35

583

Ques. 5–7, 9–11

 

(Miscellaneous Exercise)

585–586

Last 3 Points of the

 

Summary

 

594

 

 

Answers

596–599

601

 

Answers of Exercises

 

604–612

 

Biology

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: Reproduction in Organisms

 

3–18

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

 

165–176

178

 

 

Full Chapter

 

220

13.1 Organism and Its

 

 

Environment

 

221–222

13.1.1 Major Abiotic

 

 

Factors

Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations

223–225

 

225–226

13.1.2 Responses to Abiotic Factors

13.1.3 Adaptations

 

 

Summary (para 2)

 

 

Ques. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10,

 

 

11, 12

 

250–252

14.6 Ecological

 

 

Succession

 

 

14.6.1 Succession of

 

 

Plants

Chapter 14:

253–254

14.7 Nutrient Cycling

Ecosystem

254–255

14.7.1 Ecosystem –

 

 

Carbon Cycle

 

 

14.7.2 Ecosystem –

 

 

Phosphorus Cycle

 

255

14.8 Ecosystem Services

Chapter 16: Environmental Issues

 

270–286

 

Full Chapter

 Chemistry — Part I

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Unit 1: The Solid State

1–34

Full Chapter

Unit 5: Surface Chemistry

 

123–148

 

Full Chapter

Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

 

 

149–169

 

 

Full Chapter

Unit 7: The p-Block Elements

 

170–214

 

Full Chapter

Chemistry — Part II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit 15: Polymers

433–446

Full Chapter

Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life

 

447–463

 

Full Chapter

Physics—Part I

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

2–7

1.2 Electric Charge

 

 

(delete only activity with

 

 

paper strips and making

 

 

electroscope)

 

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

 

1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only concept of earthing)

 

 

1.4 Charging by

 

 

Induction

 

47–50

Exercises 1.13,

 

 

1.25–1.34

 

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and

81

2.15 Energy  Stored  in a Capacitor (delete only derivation)

Capacitance

87–92

Exercises 2.12 to 2.36

 

102–103

3.7 Resistivity of Various

 

 

Materials (delete Tables

 

 

3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon

 

 

resistors, Colour code for

 

 

carbon resistor)

 

107–109

3.10 Combinations of

Chapter 3: Current Electricity

 

 

112–113

Resistors – Series and Parallel

Example 3.5

 

120–124

3.15 Meter Bridge

 

 

3.16 Potentiometer

 

127–131

Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10,

 

 

3.12, 3.14–3.23

 

135

Table 4.1

 

140–142

4.4.1 Velocity Selector

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and

 

152–153

4.4.2 Cyclotron

4.8.2 The Toroid

Magnetism

162–163

4.10.3 The Magnetic

 

 

Dipole Moment of a

 

 

Revolving Electron

 

170–172

Exercises 4.14–4.28

 

176–179

5.2.2 Bar Magnet

 

 

as an Equivalent

 

 

Solenoid (delete only

Chapter 5:

 

mathematical treatment)

Magnetism and

 

5.2.3 The Dipole in

Matter

 

a Uniform Magnetic

 

 

Field (delete only

 

 

mathematical treatment)

 

180

Example 5.4

 

185–189

5.4 Earth’s Magnetism

 

 

5.41. Magnetic

 

 

Declination and Dip

 

191

Table 5.2

 

194–196

5.6.2 Paramagnetism

 

 

(delete only Curie’s Law)

 

 

5.6.3 Ferromagnetism

 

 

(delete only Curie’s

 

 

temperature; and

 

 

Hysteresis)

 

 

5.7 Permanent Magnets

 

 

and Electromagnets

 

200–203

Exercises 5.1, 5.2,

 

 

5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25

 

215–219

6.7 Energy

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic

 

Consideration: A Quantitative Study

Induction

 

6.8 Eddy Currents

 

230–232

Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17

 

240

Figure 7.7 Magnetisation

 

 

and Demagnetisation of

 

 

an Inductor

 

243

Figure 7.10 Charging

 

 

and Discharging of a

 

 

Capacitor

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

246–247

7.6.2 Analytical Solution

(of series LCR circuit)

 

249–251

7.6.3 Resonance (delete

 

 

only Sharpness of

 

 

Resonance)

 

255–259

7.8 LC Oscillations

 

266–268

Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10,

 

 

7.12–7.26

 

273–274

Example 8.1

 

276–278

8.3.2 Nature of

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

 

Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277)

 

279–280

Example 8.4 and 8.5

 

287

Exercises 8.11–8.15

 Physics—Part II 

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

318

9.3 Refraction (delete only

 

 

advanced sunrise and

 

 

delayed sunset)

 

321–322

9.4.1(i) Mirage

Chapter 9: Ray

 

9.4.1(ii) Diamond

Optics and Optical Instruments

332–335

9.7 Some Natural Phenomena due to Sunlight

 

 

9.7.1 The Rainbow

 

 

9.7.2 Scattering of Light

 

346

Exercise 9.18

 

358–359

10.3.4 Doppler Effect

 

359

Example 10.1

 

363–367

10.5 Interference of

 

 

Light Waves and Young’s

 

 

Experiment (retain the final

 

 

expressions for dark and

 

 

bright fringes but delete the

 

 

derivation; delete expression

 

 

for fringe width)

Chapter 10: Wave Optics

368–371

10.6 Diffraction (retain only

qualitative treatment)

 

372–376

10.6.3 Resolving Power of

 

 

Optical Instruments

 

 

10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics

 

379–381

10.7.1 Polarisation by

 

 

Scattering

 

 

10.7.2 Polarisation by

 

 

Reflection

 

383–385

Exercises 10.7–10.21

 

388

Table 11.1

 

397

Example 11.3

 

400–404

11.8 Wave Nature of Matter

 

 

(delete only derivation for

 

 

de Broglie wavelength of

 

 

accelerated electron; and

Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

 

Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle)

11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment

 

 

Appendix 11.1 The History

 

 

of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop

 

407–413

Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12

 

 

to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17,

 

 

11.19–11.37

 

421–422

12.3.1 Spectral Series

 

424–426

12.4 Bohr Model of the

 

 

Hydrogen Atom (retain only

 

 

the expression for radius of

 

 

nth possible orbit but delete

 

 

its derivation)

Chapter 12: Atoms

429

12.5 The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only

 

 

qualitative treatment)

 

430

Example 12.6

 

436–437

Exercises 12.3,

12.11–12.17

 

446–451

13.6.1 Law of Radioactive

 

 

Decay

 

 

13.6.2 Alpha Decay

 

 

13.6.3 Beta Decay

Chapter 13: Nuclei

 

13.6.4 Gamma Decay

 

452–455

13.7.2 Nuclear Reactor

 

462–466

Exercises 13.1, 13.2,

 

 

13.6–13.10, 13.12–13.14,

 

 

13.18, 13.22–13.31

 

Chapter 14:

485–495

14.8 Special Purpose p-n

junction Diodes

14.9 Digital Electronics and Logic Gates

Exercises 14.7–14.15

Semiconductor

 

Electronics:

 

Material Devices

 

and Simple Circuits

497–499

 Computer Science

No Change

Introductory Microeconomics 

 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

Chapter 6: Non- Competitive Markets

 

88–101

 

Full Chapter

Introductory Macroeconomics

 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

Chapter   6: Open Economy Macroeconomics

 

 

95–98

 

Box 6.2 Exchange Rate Management—

International Experience

Business Studies—I 

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

 

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

 

 

Chapter 3: Business Environment

 

 

 

87–88

91–92

 

Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation

 

Chapter 7: Directing

 

188–190

204

 

Qualities of a Good Leader

 

 

Chapter 8: Controlling

 

214–221

223

 

 

Techniques of Controlling

 Business Studies—II 

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

Chapter 10: Financial Market

 

252–275

 

Full Chapter

Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts 

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

 

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation

 

 

1–60

 

 

Full Chapter

Accountancy—Computer Accounting System

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

 

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

 

Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting

 

 

125–150

 

 

Full Chapter

Informatics Practices

No Change

Themes in Indian History—Part I

No Change

Themes in Indian History—Part II

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Theme-9: Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C.

Sixteen-Seventeenth

Centuries)

 

 

224–254

 

 

Full Chapter

Fundamentals of Human Geography 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Unit I

 

 

Chapter 1: Human Geography Nature and Scope

 

 

4–5

 

Human Geography Through the Corridors of Time, Last Paragraph of Fields and Sub-Fields of Human Geography

Unit II

 

9

Table 2.1, 2.2, 2.3,

 

11–14

Activity on Migration

News Collage, Trends

Chapter 2:

The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth

 

in Population Growth, Doubling Time of World Population, Spatial Pattern of Population

Change, Impact of

 

 

Population Change,

 

 

Fig.2.2

Chapter 3: Population Composition

 

17–21

 

Full Chapter

Unit III

 

Chapter 6: Secondary Activities

 

 

51–53

Traditional Large Scale Industrial Regions, The Ruhr Coal Field, Iron and Steel Industry, Cotton Textile Industry

 

Chapter 7: Tertiary and

Quarternary Activities

 

60–61

Factors Affecting Tourism, Collage and Activity on Medical Tourism

 

Chapter 9:

 

84–85

Important Aspects of International Trade,

International Trade

87

Regional Trade Blocs, Figures 9.1 and 9.3

Unit IV

 

Chapter   10: Human Settlements

 

91–102

 

Full Chapter

 

Appendix - I

 

103–109

 

Full Appendix

Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

India: People and Economy

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Unit I

Chapter 2: Migration: Types, Causes and Consequences

 

15–22

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 3: Human Development

 

23–31

 

Full Chapter

 

Unit II

 

Chapter 4: Human Settlements

 

 

35–37

Classification of

Towns on the Basis of Population Size, Fig.4.5, Tables 4.2 and 4.3

Unit III

Chapter 7: Mineral and Energy Resources

 

78

 

Box information, Fig. 7.4

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries

 

85–103

 

Full Chapter

Unit IV

 

Chapter 10: Transport and Communication

 

120–121

Box Information and First Three Lines from page 121

Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

Contemporary World Politics 

 

Chapter

 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Chapter 1: The Cold War Era

 

1–16

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics

 

31–50

 

Full Chapter

Psychology

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches

 

94–96

101–102

•Psychodynamic Therapy

• Biomedical Therapy

 

 

 

 

 

Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition

 

 

 

 

 

119–125

• Social Cognition

• Schemas and Stereotypes Impression Formation and Explaining Behaviour of Others

through Attributions

• Behaviour in the Presence of Others

• Pro-social Behaviour

 

 

 

 

Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group Processes

 

 

 

 

 

138–149

• Conformity, Obedience and Compliance

• Cooperation and Competition

• Social Identity

• Inter-group Conflicts

• Conflict Resolution

Strategies

 

Chapter 8: Pyschology and Life

 

152–176

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 9: Developing Psychological Skills

 

177–195

 

Full Chapter

 

NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 10

 

To check the rationalised content for all NCERT textbooks for Class 11 to the link below:

List of Rationalised Content NCERT Class 12

Also read:

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories