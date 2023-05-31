NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12: Check Chapters & Topics Deleted from Class 12 Books

NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 12 (2023-24): NCERT Books for Class 12 have been revised and reprinted. Here is the list of chapters/topics removed from the Class 12 NCERT Books. Also, check the link to download revised NCERT Books for 2023-24 here.

NCERT Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: NCERT (The National Council of Educational Research and Training) is an autonomous body that creates and publishes books and other educational materials. The textbooks designed by NCERT follow the CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus and thus are considered best to cover the CBSE curriculum. Recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the entry of NEP guidelines 2020, the NCERT books’ content has been reduced. This change is due to the reduction in the CBSE syllabus in the past few years.

The reduction in the CBSE syllabus targets:

Overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class

Similar content included in the lower or higher class in the same subject

Difficulty level

Content, which is easily accessible to students without much interventions from teachers and can be learned by children through self-learning or peer-learning

Content, which is irrelevant in the present context

Class 12 NCERT; List Of Rationalised Content

Flamingo - English Core

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Poetry Chapter 2: An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum by Stephen Spender 92-94 Full Chapter

Vistas

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 5: Should Wizard hit Mommy by John Updike 48–55 Full Chapter Chapter 7: Evans Tries an O-Level by Colin Dexter 70–92

Kaleidoscope — English Elective

No Change

Mathematics — Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 12 1.4 Composition of Functions and Invertible Function (upto ‘This leads to the following definition’) 13–14 Full Pages Chapter 1: Relations and 15 16–25 Examples 24 and 25 Full Pages Functions 26 Ques. 12 and 13 27–28 Examples 45 and 49 29–31 Ques. 1–3, 6–7, 9, 11–14, 18–19 31–32 Summary Points 11–13 and 15–19 42–44 2.3 Properties of Inverse Trigonometric Functions (Except s sin (sin -1 x ) = x,x Î[-1,1] s sin -1 (sin x ) = x,x Î éô- p , p ùô ) ë 2 2 û Examples 4, 7 and 8; Alternative Solution of Example 5 Ques. 3, 4, 6, 12, 14, 15 Examples 10, 11, 12, 13 Ques. 8, 12, 17 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Summary Points 8–13 Chapter 2: Inverse 45–47 Trigonometric Functions 47–48 49–51 51–52 53 Chapter 3: Matrices 90–92 92–97 3.7 Elementary Operations (Transformation) of a Matrix 3.8.1 Inverse of Matrices by Elementary Operations (Retain Ques. 18 of Exercise 3.4)

98 100–101 102 Example 26 Ques. 1–3 and 12 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Third Last Point of Summary Chapter 4: Determinants 109–121 137–143 144 4.3 Properties of Determinants Miscellaneous Examples 30–32 and 34 Ques. 2, 4–6, 11–15 and 17 (Miscellaneous Exercise) Summary Points 4–11 165–166 Examples 22 and 23 168 Example 27 184–186 5.8 Mean Value Theorem Chapter 5: Continuity and Differentiability 186–187 192–193 Exercise 5.8 and Miscellaneous Example 44 (ii) Ques. 19 (Miscellaneous Exercise) and Summary points 5 (derivatives of cot–1x, sec–1x, cosec–1x), 7 and 8 206–216 6.4 Tangents and Normals 6.5 Approximations Chapter 6: 236–238 Examples 45, 46 Application of Derivatives 242–244 Ques. 1, 4–5 and 20–24 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 245 Points 4–10 in the Summary 268–270 273–274 Answers 276 Answers of Exercises 282–283 284–285

Mathematics — Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 290–291 Points (xi)–(xiii) in the List of Derivatives 291–292 7.2.1 Geometrical Interpretation of Indefinite Integral 298–299 7.2.3 Comparison between Chapter 7: Integrals 613–616 Differentiation and Integration 7.6.3 Type of Integral 331–334 7.7.1 Definite Integral as the Limit of a Sum 352–354 Ques. 19, 32, 40 and 44 Point 2 in the Summary 355 (xiv) and (xv) in Some Standard Integrals 363–365 8.2.1 The Area of the Region Bounded by a Curve and a Line 366 Ques. 3 and 6–11 in Exercise 8.1 Chapter 8: Application of Integrals 366–372 8.3 Area between Two Curves 373–376 Examples 11, 13 and 14 Ques. 2–3, 6–7, 8–15, 18– 19 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 377 Last Two Points of the Summary 385–391 9.4 Formation of Differential Equations whose General Chapter 9: Differential 415–416 Solution is Given Example 25 Equations 420–422 Ques. 3, 5 and 15 (Miscellaneous Exercise), Point Six of the Summary

Chapter 10: Vector Algebra 616–619 619–622 10.7 Scalar Triple Product 10.7.1 Coplanarity of Three Vectors 465 11.2.1 Relation between the Direction Cosines of a Line 469–471 11.3.2 Equation of a Line Passing through Two Given Points, Ques. 8–9 (Exercise 11.2) 477–478 11.6 Plane 479–497 11.7 Coplanarity of Two Lines Chapter 11: Three Dimensional Geometry 11.8 Angle between Two Planes 11.9 Distance of a Point from a Line 11.10 Angle between a Line and a Plane 497–499 Ques. 1, 2, 5, 7–8, 10–19, 21–23 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 500–501 Summary Points 13, 20–24 502–503 Full Pages 514–527 12.3 Different Types of Chapter 12: Linear Programming Linear Programming Problems 528–529 Summary Points 2–9 557–558 13.6 Random Variables and Its Probability Distributions 558–559 Example 22 and 23 Chapter 13: Probability 559–564 13.6.1 Probability Distribution of a Random Variable 13.6.2 Mean of Random Variables

565–571 13.6.3 Variance of a Random Variable 572–578 13.7 Bernoulli Trials and Binomial Distribution 579–581 Example 34 and 35 583 Ques. 5–7, 9–11 (Miscellaneous Exercise) 585–586 Last 3 Points of the Summary 594 Answers 596–599 601 Answers of Exercises 604–612

Biology

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 1: Reproduction in Organisms 3–18 Full Chapter Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production 165–176 178 Full Chapter 220 13.1 Organism and Its Environment 221–222 13.1.1 Major Abiotic Factors Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations 223–225 225–226 13.1.2 Responses to Abiotic Factors 13.1.3 Adaptations Summary (para 2) Ques. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12

250–252 14.6 Ecological Succession 14.6.1 Succession of Plants Chapter 14: 253–254 14.7 Nutrient Cycling Ecosystem 254–255 14.7.1 Ecosystem – Carbon Cycle 14.7.2 Ecosystem – Phosphorus Cycle 255 14.8 Ecosystem Services Chapter 16: Environmental Issues 270–286 Full Chapter

Chemistry — Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Unit 1: The Solid State 1–34 Full Chapter Unit 5: Surface Chemistry 123–148 Full Chapter Unit 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 149–169 Full Chapter Unit 7: The p-Block Elements 170–214 Full Chapter

Chemistry — Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit 15: Polymers 433–446 Full Chapter

Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday Life 447–463 Full Chapter

Physics—Part I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters 2–7 1.2 Electric Charge (delete only activity with paper strips and making electroscope) Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields 1.3 Conductors and Insulators (delete only concept of earthing) 1.4 Charging by Induction 47–50 Exercises 1.13, 1.25–1.34 Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and 81 2.15 Energy Stored in a Capacitor (delete only derivation) Capacitance 87–92 Exercises 2.12 to 2.36 102–103 3.7 Resistivity of Various Materials (delete Tables 3.1 and 3.2 and Carbon resistors, Colour code for carbon resistor) 107–109 3.10 Combinations of Chapter 3: Current Electricity 112–113 Resistors – Series and Parallel Example 3.5 120–124 3.15 Meter Bridge 3.16 Potentiometer 127–131 Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23

135 Table 4.1 140–142 4.4.1 Velocity Selector Chapter 4: Moving Charges and 152–153 4.4.2 Cyclotron 4.8.2 The Toroid Magnetism 162–163 4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron 170–172 Exercises 4.14–4.28 176–179 5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only Chapter 5: mathematical treatment) Magnetism and 5.2.3 The Dipole in Matter a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment) 180 Example 5.4 185–189 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism 5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip 191 Table 5.2 194–196 5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis) 5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets 200–203 Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25 215–219 6.7 Energy Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Consideration: A Quantitative Study Induction 6.8 Eddy Currents 230–232 Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17

240 Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor 243 Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor Chapter 7: Alternating Current 246–247 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit) 249–251 7.6.3 Resonance (delete only Sharpness of Resonance) 255–259 7.8 LC Oscillations 266–268 Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26 273–274 Example 8.1 276–278 8.3.2 Nature of Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves Electromagnetic Waves (delete only about ether and page 277) 279–280 Example 8.4 and 8.5 287 Exercises 8.11–8.15

Physics—Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters 318 9.3 Refraction (delete only advanced sunrise and delayed sunset) 321–322 9.4.1(i) Mirage Chapter 9: Ray 9.4.1(ii) Diamond Optics and Optical Instruments 332–335 9.7 Some Natural Phenomena due to Sunlight 9.7.1 The Rainbow 9.7.2 Scattering of Light 346 Exercise 9.18

358–359 10.3.4 Doppler Effect 359 Example 10.1 363–367 10.5 Interference of Light Waves and Young’s Experiment (retain the final expressions for dark and bright fringes but delete the derivation; delete expression for fringe width) Chapter 10: Wave Optics 368–371 10.6 Diffraction (retain only qualitative treatment) 372–376 10.6.3 Resolving Power of Optical Instruments 10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics 379–381 10.7.1 Polarisation by Scattering 10.7.2 Polarisation by Reflection 383–385 Exercises 10.7–10.21 388 Table 11.1 397 Example 11.3 400–404 11.8 Wave Nature of Matter (delete only derivation for de Broglie wavelength of accelerated electron; and Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle) 11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment Appendix 11.1 The History of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop 407–413 Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12 to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17, 11.19–11.37

421–422 12.3.1 Spectral Series 424–426 12.4 Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only the expression for radius of nth possible orbit but delete its derivation) Chapter 12: Atoms 429 12.5 The Line Spectra of the Hydrogen Atom (retain only qualitative treatment) 430 Example 12.6 436–437 Exercises 12.3, 12.11–12.17 446–451 13.6.1 Law of Radioactive Decay 13.6.2 Alpha Decay 13.6.3 Beta Decay Chapter 13: Nuclei 13.6.4 Gamma Decay 452–455 13.7.2 Nuclear Reactor 462–466 Exercises 13.1, 13.2, 13.6–13.10, 13.12–13.14, 13.18, 13.22–13.31 Chapter 14: 485–495 14.8 Special Purpose p-n junction Diodes 14.9 Digital Electronics and Logic Gates Exercises 14.7–14.15 Semiconductor Electronics: Material Devices and Simple Circuits 497–499

Computer Science

No Change

Introductory Microeconomics

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 6: Non- Competitive Markets 88–101 Full Chapter

Introductory Macroeconomics

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 6: Open Economy Macroeconomics 95–98 Box 6.2 Exchange Rate Management— International Experience

Business Studies—I

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 3: Business Environment 87–88 91–92 Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation Chapter 7: Directing 188–190 204 Qualities of a Good Leader Chapter 8: Controlling 214–221 223 Techniques of Controlling

Business Studies—II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 10: Financial Market 252–275 Full Chapter

Accountancy—Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 1: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisation 1–60 Full Chapter

Accountancy—Computer Accounting System

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 5: Database Management System for Accounting 125–150 Full Chapter

Informatics Practices

No Change

Themes in Indian History—Part I

No Change

Themes in Indian History—Part II

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Theme-9: Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. Sixteen-Seventeenth Centuries) 224–254 Full Chapter

Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Unit I Chapter 1: Human Geography Nature and Scope 4–5 Human Geography Through the Corridors of Time, Last Paragraph of Fields and Sub-Fields of Human Geography Unit II 9 Table 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, 11–14 Activity on Migration News Collage, Trends Chapter 2: The World Population Distribution, Density and Growth in Population Growth, Doubling Time of World Population, Spatial Pattern of Population Change, Impact of Population Change, Fig.2.2 Chapter 3: Population Composition 17–21 Full Chapter

Unit III Chapter 6: Secondary Activities 51–53 Traditional Large Scale Industrial Regions, The Ruhr Coal Field, Iron and Steel Industry, Cotton Textile Industry Chapter 7: Tertiary and Quarternary Activities 60–61 Factors Affecting Tourism, Collage and Activity on Medical Tourism Chapter 9: 84–85 Important Aspects of International Trade, International Trade 87 Regional Trade Blocs, Figures 9.1 and 9.3 Unit IV Chapter 10: Human Settlements 91–102 Full Chapter Appendix - I 103–109 Full Appendix Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

India: People and Economy

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Unit I Chapter 2: Migration: Types, Causes and Consequences 15–22 Full Chapter Chapter 3: Human Development 23–31 Full Chapter

Unit II Chapter 4: Human Settlements 35–37 Classification of Towns on the Basis of Population Size, Fig.4.5, Tables 4.2 and 4.3 Unit III Chapter 7: Mineral and Energy Resources 78 Box information, Fig. 7.4 Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries 85–103 Full Chapter Unit IV Chapter 10: Transport and Communication 120–121 Box Information and First Three Lines from page 121 Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

Contemporary World Politics

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 1: The Cold War Era 1–16 Full Chapter Chapter 3: US Hegemony in World Politics 31–50 Full Chapter

Psychology

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches 94–96 101–102 •Psychodynamic Therapy • Biomedical Therapy Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition 119–125 • Social Cognition • Schemas and Stereotypes Impression Formation and Explaining Behaviour of Others through Attributions • Behaviour in the Presence of Others • Pro-social Behaviour Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group Processes 138–149 • Conformity, Obedience and Compliance • Cooperation and Competition • Social Identity • Inter-group Conflicts • Conflict Resolution Strategies Chapter 8: Pyschology and Life 152–176 Full Chapter

Chapter 9: Developing Psychological Skills 177–195 Full Chapter

NCERT Rationalised Syllabus Class 10

To check the rationalised content for all NCERT textbooks for Class 11 to the link below:

List of Rationalised Content NCERT Class 12

