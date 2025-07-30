Hanging Garden of Babylon: The Hanging Garden of Babylon is a legendary ancient garden said to have been built in the city of Babylon, near present-day Hillah in Iraq. It was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, admired for its extraordinary beauty, engineering, and the illusion of plants hanging in the air.
Who Built the Hanging Garden?
Historians believe the garden was built by King Nebuchadnezzar II, around 600 BCE, for his wife, Queen Amytis of Media. She missed the green hills of her homeland, so the king created a man-made paradise in the arid plains of Babylon.
Was the Hanging Garden Real?
Interestingly, no definitive archaeological evidence has ever been found in Babylon, raising doubts about whether it truly existed. Some scholars suggest the garden may have actually been in Nineveh, built by the Assyrian King Sennacherib.
How Did the Garden “Hang”?
The garden didn’t actually hang in the air. The name comes from the Greek word kremastos, which means “overhanging”, referring to the layered terraces that resembled a green mountain. Plants cascaded down the tiers, giving the impression of a floating garden.
Advanced Irrigation System
One of the most amazing features was its ingenious irrigation system, believed to lift water from the Euphrates River using a chain pump or screw mechanism. This allowed the garden to stay lush and green in a hot, dry climate.
Interesting Facts About the Hanging Garden of Babylon
1. One of the Seven Wonders
It is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, despite there being no physical proof of its existence.
2. Possibly Located in Nineveh
Some researchers claim that it was located in Nineveh, not Babylon, based on Assyrian records.
3. Built on Multi-Level Terraces
The garden was designed like a multi-tiered theatre, with arched foundations and vaulted terraces.
4. Plants Were Grown Above Ground Level
Trees and shrubs were planted on artificial platforms made of stone, mud bricks, and waterproofing materials.
5. Water Was Likely Raised by Hand
The garden’s irrigation relied on manual labour, using a system of buckets and pulleys to lift water.
