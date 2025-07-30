Hanging Garden of Babylon: The Hanging Garden of Babylon is a legendary ancient garden said to have been built in the city of Babylon, near present-day Hillah in Iraq. It was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, admired for its extraordinary beauty, engineering, and the illusion of plants hanging in the air.

Who Built the Hanging Garden?

Historians believe the garden was built by King Nebuchadnezzar II, around 600 BCE, for his wife, Queen Amytis of Media. She missed the green hills of her homeland, so the king created a man-made paradise in the arid plains of Babylon.

Was the Hanging Garden Real?

Interestingly, no definitive archaeological evidence has ever been found in Babylon, raising doubts about whether it truly existed. Some scholars suggest the garden may have actually been in Nineveh, built by the Assyrian King Sennacherib.