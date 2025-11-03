Shafali Verma Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats and Net Worth

Shafali Verma, who is one of India's top young cricketing prospects, has changed women's cricket via her fearless batting and six-hitting stroke play. Shafali was born on January 28, 2004, in Rohtak, Haryana. She became internationally recognized as a teenager, when she established herself as one of the youngest players to regularly feature on India’s international team. Known for her opening aggression, Shafali has transformed the Indian women’s cricket team across formats. From a simple childhood with limited training facilities to a global cricketing phenomenon, her journey has been one of determination, skill, and passion. Alongside her cricketing career, fans are curious about her education, family, astonishing statistics, and growing net worth – all of which illustrate her remarkable rise to being one of the most well known cricketers in the world.

Her father constantly supported her by taking her to training sessions and playing in local matches. It is the determination of Shafali combined with her father's support that helped her overcome social barriers and be a beacon of hope for future cricketers as one of India's most fearless and accomplished players. Education Details Shafali Verma attended primary school in her hometown, Rohtak, Haryana. She first went to St. Paul School and later onto studies at Mandeep Senior Secondary School to continue with cricket as well. It was never easy for Shafali to balance studies and sport, and eventually she became increasingly committed to cricket. She has also been reported to have to miss some of her studies by repeating a grade in preparation for a future for the sport, combining school and cricket resulted in both ups and downs.

However, her commitment to the game was never diminished. Shafali's friends and teachers have remarked on her commitment to achieve on and off the field. While her cricket training and matches took predominance over her formal education, her story reflects the tremendous success passion, discipline, and a supportive family can provide outside the classroom. Cricketing Career Shafali Verma's career in cricket is a combination of talent, hard work, and fearless attitudes. She made her debut for India in September 2019 when she was only 15 years old, becoming one of the youngest players to represent India in T20 internationals. As an explosive bat in the top order, she made headlines quickly for her attacking style and for how quickly she could dominate bowlers. Later on, she became the youngest Indian cricketer, regardless of gender, to play in all three formats of the game. Over the years, she has provided match-winning performances in World Cups and major tournaments, including against some of the best bowlers in the women's game.

Outside of international exposure, she has been featured in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the Delhi Capitals, where she showed some of her consistency and the maturity to continue growing as a batter. Net Worth & Earnings As for 2025, Shafali Verma's approximated net worth ranges between ₹5 crore to ₹11 crore, which is a pertinent amount considering Shafali is one of India's most prominent women cricketers. She makes money through various sources including match fees, BCCI central contracts, and earnings from franchises including the Women's Premier League (WPL), where Shafali plays for the Delhi Capitals. Shafali is also garnering a considerable amount of revenues from brand endorsements in addition to playing contracts. From a small-town girl in Rohtak to becoming one of India's most recognized cricket stars, her journey and rise in fame and fortune has been incredible. With her ever-increasing popularity, alongside her demanding performances, Shafali's shiny financial future looks even brighter in the future.