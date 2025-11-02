ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: How to Watch Match from US, UK, Canada, Australia etc. on App and TV Broadcast

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is an international cricketing extravaganza, and these matches will be broadcast live throughout the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other major regions via different TV channels and digital platforms. Here's a detailed guide with comprehensive information on how you can catch these matches:
The final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the summit clash scheduled for November 2, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST (check local conversions below). The ICC, through its broadcast partners, ensures that fans globally have access to live action both on traditional TV and on some dedicated apps.
Channel and App Reference
|
Region
|
TV Broadcast
|
Streaming Apps
|
Match Time (final)
|
USA/Canada
|
Willow TV, Willow Xtra
|
Willow TV, CricBuzz
|
4:30 AM EST, 1:30 AM PST
|
UK/Ireland
|
Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event
|
NOW TV, Sky Go
|
9:30 AM GMT
|
Australia
|
Fox Sports
|
Prime Video, Kayo Sports
|
8:30 PM AEDT
|
India
|
Star Sports
|
JioHotstar
|
3:00 PM IST
|
New Zealand
|
Sky Sport NZ
|
Sky Sport Now, ICC.tv
|
10:30 PM NZDT
|
South Africa
|
SuperSport
|
SuperSport, ICC.tv
|
11:30 AM SAST
|
Other Regions
|
—
|
ICC.tv
|
See ICC.tv listing
How to Watch in the USA and Canada
-
TV Broadcast: Willow TV is the official television partner in both the USA and Canada. The match will be aired live on Willow TV and Willow Xtra (exclusive to the USA).
-
App/Digital Streaming: All matches, including the final, can be live-streamed via the Willow TV app and website. CricBuzz also offers streaming access for premium subscribers.
-
Match Timing: The final starts at 4:30 AM EST / 1:30 AM PST on November 2, 2025.
How to Watch in the UK and Ireland
-
TV Broadcast: Live on Sky Sports Cricket and selected games on Sky Sports Main Event
-
App/Digital Streaming: NOW TV and the Sky Go app stream the matches; BBC provides ball-by-ball radio commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.
-
Match Timing: The final begins at 9:30 AM GMT.
How to Watch in Australia
-
TV Broadcast: All matches are broadcast live on Fox Sports.
-
App/Digital Streaming: Prime Video is the official licensee, streaming all matches to subscribers. Kayo Sports also provides live streaming for cricket fans.
-
Timing of the Match: The final begins at 8:30 PM AEDT.
How to Watch in India
-
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network will be the exclusive TV broadcaster.
-
App/Digital Streaming: JioHotstar streams all matches live across devices.
-
Languages: Multiple regional languages in addition to English and Hindi. Watching from Other Regions ICC.tv will provide streaming in countries where broadcast partnerships are not in place, ensuring that fans in those markets can access live games via the ICC.tv website or app.
-
South Africa: SuperSport - SuperSport broadcasts via TV and streams via the SuperSport app.
-
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ and the Sky Sport Now app stream and broadcast all matches.
-
Caribbean: ESPN and ESPN Play Caribbean are official broadcasters.
Additional Tips
Always check local listings or the official broadcasters' websites for any schedule changes, commentary language options, or region-specific blackout restrictions.
Live scores, highlights, and free match clips are available from anywhere in the world on the official ICC Women’s World Cup page and ICC.tv.
This all-inclusive guidebook helps ensure that the cricket lovers of the world have good, reliable options to catch the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live on their TV or stream it through official apps, so you never miss a single thrilling moment of this tournament.
