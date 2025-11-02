ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: How to Watch Match from US, UK, Canada, Australia etc. on App and TV Broadcast

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is an international cricketing extravaganza, and these matches will be broadcast live throughout the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other major regions via different TV channels and digital platforms. Here's a detailed guide with comprehensive information on how you can catch these matches:

The final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the summit clash scheduled for November 2, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST (check local conversions below). The ICC, through its broadcast partners, ensures that fans globally have access to live action both on traditional TV and on some dedicated apps.

Channel and App Reference