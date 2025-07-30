India’s Best Beaches: India is home to some of the most scenic beaches in the world, stretching along its 7,500 km coastline. Whether you love adventure sports, sunset views, or peaceful escapes, India’s beaches offer something for every traveller. From the lively coasts of Goa to the untouched beauty of the Andamans, here are the top 10 beaches you must visit. Top 10 Best Beaches in India Rank Beach Name Location 1 Radhanagar Beach Havelock Island, Andaman 2 Palolem Beach South Goa 3 Varkala Beach Kerala 4 Agonda Beach South Goa 5 Om Beach Gokarna, Karnataka 6 Tarkarli Beach Maharashtra 7 Marari Beach Kerala 8 Baga Beach North Goa 9 Dhanushkodi Beach Tamil Nadu 10 Chandipur Beach Odisha 1.Radhanagar Beach, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Rated one of Asia’s best beaches by Time Magazine, it offers clear blue waters, powder-soft sand, and breathtaking sunsets. Ideal for photography and romantic escapes. 2.Palolem Beach, Goa A crescent-shaped paradise, Palolem is famous for silent discos, dolphin sightings, and swaying palm trees. Perfect for couples and backpackers. 3.Varkala Beach, Kerala Set against red cliffs, this beach is a spiritual and scenic hotspot. Visitors come for ayurvedic massages and the natural spring that flows from the cliffside. Great for a wellness retreat. 4.Agonda Beach, Goa A calm, less-crowded gem ideal for meditation, reading, or simply soaking in the sun. It’s also a nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles. Loved by solo travellers and peace seekers. 5.Om Beach, Gokarna Named after its Om-like shape, this beach combines spirituality with stunning views. Activities include kayaking, hiking, and cafe hopping. A calmer alternative to Goa’s crowd.

6.Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra Known for crystal-clear water and vibrant coral reefs, it’s a hotspot for scuba diving and snorkelling. Maharashtra’s best-kept beach secret. 7.Marari Beach, Kerala A serene coastal village near Alleppey with palm-fringed beaches and traditional fishing culture. Ideal for offbeat travellers and honeymooners. 8.Baga Beach, Goa One of India’s most popular beaches, Baga offers thrilling water sports by day and loud beach parties by night. Best for nightlife and jet skiing. 9.Dhanushkodi Beach, Tamil Nadu A surreal stretch where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean. It’s also a site of ancient myths and a ghost town. Best for history lovers and adventure road trips. 10.Chandipur Beach, Odisha A rare beach where the sea recedes up to 5 km during low tide, revealing the seabed. Perfect for a unique natural experience.

Interesting Facts About Indian Beaches 1.Longest Beach – Marina Beach in Chennai is the longest natural urban beach in India. It stretches over 13 km along the Bay of Bengal. 2.Most Visited Beach State – Goa attracts the highest number of domestic and international beach tourists. It's known as the "Beach Capital of India". 3.Bioluminescent Beach – Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep glows at night due to plankton. This rare natural glow is visible during certain months. 4.Turtle Nesting Ground – Gahirmatha Beach in Odisha is the world's largest nesting site for Olive Ridley turtles. Protected as a marine sanctuary. 5.Cleanest Beach – Ghoghla Beach in Diu received the Blue Flag certification for cleanliness and sustainability. It's a model for eco-friendly tourism.