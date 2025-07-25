Countries That Drink the Most Coffee: The world’s biggest coffee drinkers are mostly found in Northern Europe, where coffee plays a major cultural role. Measured by how much coffee each person drinks in a year, Finland leads the world. Keep reading more about coffee. Top 10 Countries That Drink the Most Coffee Per Capita Here are the top 10 countries with the highest per capita coffee consumption. Rank Country Coffee Consumed per Person (per Year) 1 Finland 12.0 kg 2 Norway 9.9 kg 3 Iceland 9.0 kg 4 Denmark 8.7 kg 5 Netherlands 8.4 kg 6 Sweden 8.2 kg 7 Switzerland 7.9 kg 8 Belgium 6.8 kg 9 Luxembourg 6.5 kg 10 Canada 6.2 kg 1. Finland Finland ranks number one globally in coffee consumption per capita. The average Finn drinks 4 to 5 cups of coffee a day. Light roast filter coffee is most popular, and coffee breaks are a legal part of the workday.

2. Norway Norwegians typically enjoy black coffee made using the “kokekaffe” method. Coffee is a big part of social life, and most people drink it several times a day, especially in the morning. 3. Iceland Icelanders have a strong café culture despite the country’s small population. Coffee is commonly brewed at home and in offices, with many enjoying it throughout the day, especially in colder months. 4. Denmark In Denmark, coffee is closely linked to the lifestyle concept of “hygge”. They drink multiple cups daily, usually paired with cakes or pastries during cosy gatherings. 5. Netherlands The Dutch drink coffee regularly throughout the day. It is often served black or with a splash of milk and offered to guests as a sign of hospitality. 6. Sweden Swedes are known for their “fika” tradition, which means taking a break to enjoy coffee and something sweet. Coffee is an important part of both work and family life in Sweden.

7. Switzerland In Switzerland, coffee is typically enjoyed as espresso or café crème. Cafés are common gathering spots, and locals enjoy high-quality coffee along with pastries or chocolate. 8. Belgium Belgians enjoy a mix of filter and espresso-based coffees. It’s common to serve coffee with chocolates or desserts, and coffee is often part of social and business settings. 9. Luxembourg This small European country has a diverse coffee culture influenced by neighboring France and Germany. Coffee is enjoyed in various styles, from French press to espresso. 10. Canada Canada is the only non-European country in the top 10. Coffee is a daily habit for many Canadians, with most grabbing a cup from popular chains like Tim Hortons or making drip coffee at home. Interesting Facts about Coffee 1. Coffee Was First Discovered in Ethiopia