IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Started at mha.gov.in for 4987 Posts, Check More Details Here

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025: The IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 online application process began on 26 July for 4987 vacancies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates can apply by 17 August 2025 through www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. This article covers key dates, eligibility, application steps, document upload guidelines, fees, and important instructions for a smooth registration process.

Jul 27, 2025, 09:50 IST
IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially started the online application process for the Security Assistant/Executive post from 26 July 2025. A total of 4987 vacancies have been announced under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates can now visit the official IB website to complete and submit their application form online.

This article provides all the details about the application process, including direct link, fees, important dates, and more.

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has opened the online application window from 26 July 2025 for the post of Security Assistant/Executive. This offers 4987 vacancies. Candidates aiming to work with India’s top intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs can now apply online through the official portal.

The IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 process will remain open until 17 August 2025 (11:59 PM). Applicants are strongly advised to fill in all details accurately and follow the official guidelines carefully. Any mistakes or incomplete forms may lead to disqualification from the IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Overview

Candidates who are planning to apply for the IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 can check the details they need to know. The Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released a total of 4987 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive. Check all the important information below:

Particulars

Details

Organisation Name

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Recruiting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)

Total Vacancies

4987

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

26 July to 17 August 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Educational Qualification

10th Pass

Age Limit

Not exceeding 27 years

Selection Process

Written Test (Tier 1 & Tier 2) + Interview

Official Websites

mha.gov.in / ncs.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Important Dates

The IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 was officially released on 25th July 2025. Candidates can apply online from 26th July to 17th August 2025 through the official websites, www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. Check all the important dates in the table below to stay updated on the recruitment process:

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

25th July 2025

Start of Online Application

26th July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

17th August 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee (Online)

17th August 2025

Last Date for SBI Challan Fee Payment

19th August 2025

IB SA/Executive Exam Date

To be notified

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 link is now active on the official websites. Candidates who wish to apply for the 4987 vacancies must complete their registration by 17 August 2025 (11:59 PM). A direct link to the online application form is provided below to make the process easier.

Candidates can either visit the official portal at www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in, or simply click the link below to apply now:

IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 

Click Here to Apply

How to Apply for IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025?

Candidates interested in the IB Security Assistant Apply Online 2025 must follow the steps below to complete their online application process:

Step 1: Go to the Ministry of Home Affairs official site at www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal at www.ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Online Applications for the posts of Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025.”

Step 3: Click on “Online Registration” and create login credentials by filling in the required details.

Step 4: Log in using the registered ID and password. Enter personal details, academic qualifications, and accept the declaration as per the form instructions.

Step 5: Upload a recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the required application fee through the available payment modes.

Step 7: Double-check all information and click Submit before 17 August 2025 (11:59 PM).

IB Security Assistant Application 2025 Document Upload Guidelines

Candidates must upload a scanned photograph and signature in the correct format while filling out the IB Security Assistant Online Form 2025. Failing to follow the given specifications can result in technical errors or even disqualification.

Candidates can check the specifications for uploading documents for IB SA 2025 in the table below:

Document

Format

Dimensions

File Size

Instructions

Photograph

JPG/JPEG

35mm (W) × 45mm (H)

100 – 200 KB

Recent (within 12 weeks), color photo with light background; face must cover 70–80% of the frame; avoid patterns

Signature

JPG/JPEG

Not specified (scan area only)

80 – 150 KB

Black ink on white paper; upload only the signature area; must be signed by the applicant personally

IB Security Assistant Application Fee 2025

Candidates applying for the IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 are required to pay a non-refundable application fee. The payment can be made online using debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, UPI, or mobile wallets. Candidates should jmake sure to pay the correct fee based on their category, as no refunds will be provided under any circumstances.

Category

Recruitment Processing Fee

Application Fee

Total Fee

All Candidates

₹450

Nil

₹450

General, EWS, OBC (Male)

₹450

₹100

₹550

Note: The application fee is mandatory to complete the IB Security Assistant 2025 registration process. Candidates who fail to make the payment will not be considered for the recruitment.

Important Instructions for IB Security Assistant Application Form 2025

Candidates should make sure to follow the following essential tips to avoid mistakes and ensure a smooth registration process before submitting the IB Security Assistant 2025 application form:

  • Use an active email ID and mobile number: All communication regarding application will be sent through these channels. Do not change them during the recruitment process.

  • Double-check the details: Once submitted, the application cannot be edited. Carefully review all personal and academic information before final submission.

  • Upload documents in the correct format: Make sure the photo and signature meet the required file size, format, and quality to avoid rejection.

  • Save confirmation documents: Download and save submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference and admit card download.

  • Apply only through official websites: Use www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in to submit application and make payments securely.

