GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Out at acpc.gujarat.gov.in; Check Status Here

GUJCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result was announced on July 26. Students can check and download their allotment letters by logging in at the official website. The last date to confirm admission by paying fees is July 29. The counselling process includes multiple rounds with registration, choice filling, merit list, and seat allotment for BTech courses. Get more details.

ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 26, 2025, 15:24 IST
The GUJCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released on July 26, 2025, by the Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Students who took the exam can now check their seat allotment on the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in.

To see which college and course they got, students need to log in using their User ID and password. After logging in, they can download their seat allotment letter.

Once a student gets a seat, they must pay the admission fee to confirm it. The last date to pay the GUJCET 2025 fee is July 29, 2025. If students do not pay by this date, they may lose their seat.

Before the result, the Round 2 choice filling was done from July 22 to July 24, 2025. During this time, students picked their preferred colleges and courses. Also, the revised merit list (which shows student rankings) was released on July 22, 2025.

The GUJCET 2025 counselling process includes registration, merit list display, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to colleges. Round 2 registration ended on July 18, while Round 1 seat allotment was declared on June 13. The mock allotment was released on June 7, and the merit list was prepared based on GUJCET scores. The GUJCET 2025 result was announced on May 5.

GUJCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Students appearing for GUJCET Counselling 2025 must keep checking all important dates. Below is the complete schedule of counselling and seat allotment activities:

Admission Activity

Key Dates

Start of GUJCET 2025 Counselling Registration

March 24, 2025 (2 PM onwards)

Last Date to Apply for GUJCET Counselling 2025

May 20, 2025

Declaration of Provisional Merit List (GUJCET Based)

June 3, 2025

Publication of Revised Final List of Institutes & Seat Matrix

June 3, 2025

Choice Filling & Alteration for Mock Round

June 3 to 5, 2025

Declaration of Mock Round Result

June 7, 2025

Declaration of Final Merit List (GUJCET Based)

June 7, 2025

Choice Filling & Alteration for Round 1 Admission

June 7 to 10, 2025

Round 1 Allotment List Announcement

June 13, 2025

Token Tuition Fee Payment & Admission Letter Generation (Round 1)

June 13 to 17, 2025

Commencement of Academic Term

June 19, 2025

Online Admission Cancellation (Round 1)

June 14 to 18, 2025

Display of Vacancy After Round 1

June 19, 2025

Registration for Non-Registered Candidates on Available Seats

June 19 to July 18, 2025

Revised Merit List After Result Improvement

July 3, 2025

Consent & Choice Filling for Round 2

July 3 to 6, 2025

Round 2 Allotment List Announcement

July 9, 2025

Token Tuition Fee Payment & Admission Letter Generation (Round 2)

July 9 to 13, 2025

Admission Withdrawal (Round 2)

July 10 to 14, 2025

Final Vacancy Display After Round 2

July 15, 2025

Consent & Choice Filling for Round 3

July 15 to 18, 2025

Round 3 Allotment List Announcement

July 21, 2025

Token Tuition Fee Payment & Admission Letter Generation (Round 3)

July 21 to 24, 2025

Admission Cancellation (Round 3)

July 22 to 29, 2025

Final Vacancy Display After Round 3

July 30, 2025

Last Date to Report at Allotted Institute & Pay Fees

August 5, 2025

Registration for Vacant Seats in Govt/GIA Institutes (Non-Allotment)

August 6, 2025

Allotment for Vacant Seats in Govt/GIA Institutes (Non-Allotment)

August 8, 2025

Counselling for Vacant Seats in Govt/GIA Institutes (Non-Allotment)

August 8 to 9, 2025

GUJCET Round 2 Counselling 2025: BTech Closings Ranks

Students looking for BTech admission through GUJCET 2025 Round 2 counselling can check the opening and closing ranks for Civil and Electrical Engineering in top colleges below:

College Name

Course

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)

Civil Engineering

EWS

16360

17783

Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)

Civil Engineering

General

7583

16064

Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)

Civil Engineering

SC

27796

31860

Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)

Electrical Engineering

EWS

6428

9392

Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)

Electrical Engineering

General

901426

901754

Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)

Electrical Engineering

General

11340

17135

Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)

Civil Engineering

General

904224

904224

Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)

Civil Engineering

EWS

24426

27196

Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)

Electrical Engineering

EWS

17229

19370

Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)

Civil Engineering

SC

18418

23275

Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)

Civil Engineering

General

5615

12605

Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)

Electrical Engineering

General

4742

7028

Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)

Civil Engineering

ST

16147

27075

Government Engineering College (Bharuch)

Civil Engineering

General

12795

29772

Government Engineering College (Bharuch)

Civil Engineering

ST

31060

35043

Government Engineering College (Bharuch)

Civil Engineering

EWS

30450

38356

