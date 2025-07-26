GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Out at acpc.gujarat.gov.in; Check Status Here

The GUJCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released on July 26, 2025, by the Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Students who took the exam can now check their seat allotment on the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in.

To see which college and course they got, students need to log in using their User ID and password. After logging in, they can download their seat allotment letter.

Once a student gets a seat, they must pay the admission fee to confirm it. The last date to pay the GUJCET 2025 fee is July 29, 2025. If students do not pay by this date, they may lose their seat.

Before the result, the Round 2 choice filling was done from July 22 to July 24, 2025. During this time, students picked their preferred colleges and courses. Also, the revised merit list (which shows student rankings) was released on July 22, 2025.