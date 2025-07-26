GUJCET Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Out at acpc.gujarat.gov.in; Check Status Here

The GUJCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released on July 26, 2025, by the Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). Students who took the exam can now check their seat allotment on the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in.
To see which college and course they got, students need to log in using their User ID and password. After logging in, they can download their seat allotment letter.
Once a student gets a seat, they must pay the admission fee to confirm it. The last date to pay the GUJCET 2025 fee is July 29, 2025. If students do not pay by this date, they may lose their seat.
Before the result, the Round 2 choice filling was done from July 22 to July 24, 2025. During this time, students picked their preferred colleges and courses. Also, the revised merit list (which shows student rankings) was released on July 22, 2025.
The GUJCET 2025 counselling process includes registration, merit list display, choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to colleges. Round 2 registration ended on July 18, while Round 1 seat allotment was declared on June 13. The mock allotment was released on June 7, and the merit list was prepared based on GUJCET scores. The GUJCET 2025 result was announced on May 5.
GUJCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Students appearing for GUJCET Counselling 2025 must keep checking all important dates. Below is the complete schedule of counselling and seat allotment activities:
|
Admission Activity
|
Key Dates
|
Start of GUJCET 2025 Counselling Registration
|
March 24, 2025 (2 PM onwards)
|
Last Date to Apply for GUJCET Counselling 2025
|
May 20, 2025
|
Declaration of Provisional Merit List (GUJCET Based)
|
June 3, 2025
|
Publication of Revised Final List of Institutes & Seat Matrix
|
June 3, 2025
|
Choice Filling & Alteration for Mock Round
|
June 3 to 5, 2025
|
Declaration of Mock Round Result
|
June 7, 2025
|
Declaration of Final Merit List (GUJCET Based)
|
June 7, 2025
|
Choice Filling & Alteration for Round 1 Admission
|
June 7 to 10, 2025
|
Round 1 Allotment List Announcement
|
June 13, 2025
|
Token Tuition Fee Payment & Admission Letter Generation (Round 1)
|
June 13 to 17, 2025
|
Commencement of Academic Term
|
June 19, 2025
|
Online Admission Cancellation (Round 1)
|
June 14 to 18, 2025
|
Display of Vacancy After Round 1
|
June 19, 2025
|
Registration for Non-Registered Candidates on Available Seats
|
June 19 to July 18, 2025
|
Revised Merit List After Result Improvement
|
July 3, 2025
|
Consent & Choice Filling for Round 2
|
July 3 to 6, 2025
|
Round 2 Allotment List Announcement
|
July 9, 2025
|
Token Tuition Fee Payment & Admission Letter Generation (Round 2)
|
July 9 to 13, 2025
|
Admission Withdrawal (Round 2)
|
July 10 to 14, 2025
|
Final Vacancy Display After Round 2
|
July 15, 2025
|
Consent & Choice Filling for Round 3
|
July 15 to 18, 2025
|
Round 3 Allotment List Announcement
|
July 21, 2025
|
Token Tuition Fee Payment & Admission Letter Generation (Round 3)
|
July 21 to 24, 2025
|
Admission Cancellation (Round 3)
|
July 22 to 29, 2025
|
Final Vacancy Display After Round 3
|
July 30, 2025
|
Last Date to Report at Allotted Institute & Pay Fees
|
August 5, 2025
|
Registration for Vacant Seats in Govt/GIA Institutes (Non-Allotment)
|
August 6, 2025
|
Allotment for Vacant Seats in Govt/GIA Institutes (Non-Allotment)
|
August 8, 2025
|
Counselling for Vacant Seats in Govt/GIA Institutes (Non-Allotment)
|
August 8 to 9, 2025
GUJCET Round 2 Counselling 2025: BTech Closings Ranks
Students looking for BTech admission through GUJCET 2025 Round 2 counselling can check the opening and closing ranks for Civil and Electrical Engineering in top colleges below:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)
|
Civil Engineering
|
EWS
|
16360
|
17783
|
Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
7583
|
16064
|
Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)
|
Civil Engineering
|
SC
|
27796
|
31860
|
Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EWS
|
6428
|
9392
|
Birla Vishvakarma Maha Vidhyalaya (VV Nagar)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
General
|
901426
|
901754
|
Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
General
|
11340
|
17135
|
Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
904224
|
904224
|
Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)
|
Civil Engineering
|
EWS
|
24426
|
27196
|
Dr. S & SS Ghandhi Govt. Engg. College (Surat)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EWS
|
17229
|
19370
|
Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)
|
Civil Engineering
|
SC
|
18418
|
23275
|
Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
5615
|
12605
|
Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
General
|
4742
|
7028
|
Faculty of Tech. & Engg. (MSU Vadodara)
|
Civil Engineering
|
ST
|
16147
|
27075
|
Government Engineering College (Bharuch)
|
Civil Engineering
|
General
|
12795
|
29772
|
Government Engineering College (Bharuch)
|
Civil Engineering
|
ST
|
31060
|
35043
|
Government Engineering College (Bharuch)
|
Civil Engineering
|
EWS
|
30450
|
38356
