CAT Exam 2025: Official Notification and Registration From August 1, Check Fees, Documents Required

CAT 2025: CAT 2025 registrations are scheduled to begin on August 1, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for November 30, 2025, as per the official notification. Students are required to keep their official documents and personal data readily available to register online for the upcoming exams. The exam will be held for 120 minutes, with 40 minutes alloted to each section. This year, IIM Kozhikode will be conducting the CAT 2025 exams.

Jul 27, 2025
CAT 2025 RegistrationThe CAT 2025 registration is to begin on August 1, 2025, and the exam will be held on November 30, 2025. This year, IIM Kozhikode will organize the exam. The official CAT 2025 notification will be released soon on the website iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT application process will be online. Students must fill out the form and pay the required fee. The CAT 2025 exam will be held in three shifts across 150+ cities in India. There will be no changes in the CAT exam pattern or syllabus this year. Get more details here.

CAT 2025 Overview 

Check the important details related to CAT 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025

Board name 

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

iimk.ac.in

Registration date 

August 2, 2025

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Stream

Management

Exam Mode

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Exam duration

120 minutes

Shifts 

Morning

Afternoon

Evening 

Programmes

MBA

PGDM

Marking Scheme

Correct: +3

Incorrect: -1

Unattempted: 0

Exam Cities 

150

CAT 2025 Important Dates 

Students can find the following list of important dates related to CAT 2025 exams:

Event

Date

CAT 2025 registration start date

August 2, 2025

Registration last date

September 21, 2025

CAT 2025 Correction date

September 22, 2025

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Documents Required for CAT 2025 Registration

Candidates must keep the scanned copies of the following documents readily available while applying and registering online for CAT 2025:

  • Class 10 Marksheet
  • Class 12 Marksheet
  • Graduation Marksheet
  • Work Experience document
  • Photo ID
  • Debit/ Credit/ Net Banking information
  • Passport-size photo
  • Signature
  • SC/ST/PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Final year certificate (if applicable)
  • Authorization form (if applicable)

CAT 2025 Registration Fees

Students can check the online fee related to CAT 2025 here:

Category

CAT 2025 Fee

General

EWS 

NC-OBC

INR 2500

SC

ST

PwD

INR 1250

The fee must be paid online via credit/ debit/ net banking wherever valid.

