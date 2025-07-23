CAT 2025 Registration: The CAT 2025 registration is to begin on August 1, 2025, and the exam will be held on November 30, 2025. This year, IIM Kozhikode will organize the exam. The official CAT 2025 notification will be released soon on the website iimcat.ac.in.
The CAT application process will be online. Students must fill out the form and pay the required fee. The CAT 2025 exam will be held in three shifts across 150+ cities in India. There will be no changes in the CAT exam pattern or syllabus this year. Get more details here.
CAT 2025 Overview
Check the important details related to CAT 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
iimk.ac.in
|
Registration date
|
August 2, 2025
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Exam Mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Exam duration
|
120 minutes
|
Shifts
|
Morning
Afternoon
Evening
|
Programmes
|
MBA
PGDM
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: +3
Incorrect: -1
Unattempted: 0
|
Exam Cities
|
150
CAT 2025 Important Dates
Students can find the following list of important dates related to CAT 2025 exams:
|
Event
|
Date
|
CAT 2025 registration start date
|
August 2, 2025
|
Registration last date
|
September 21, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Correction date
|
September 22, 2025
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
Documents Required for CAT 2025 Registration
Candidates must keep the scanned copies of the following documents readily available while applying and registering online for CAT 2025:
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- Graduation Marksheet
- Work Experience document
- Photo ID
- Debit/ Credit/ Net Banking information
- Passport-size photo
- Signature
- SC/ST/PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Final year certificate (if applicable)
- Authorization form (if applicable)
CAT 2025 Registration Fees
Students can check the online fee related to CAT 2025 here:
|
Category
|
CAT 2025 Fee
|
General
EWS
NC-OBC
|
INR 2500
|
SC
ST
PwD
|
INR 1250
The fee must be paid online via credit/ debit/ net banking wherever valid.
