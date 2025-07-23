CAT 2025 Registration: The CAT 2025 registration is to begin on August 1, 2025, and the exam will be held on November 30, 2025. This year, IIM Kozhikode will organize the exam. The official CAT 2025 notification will be released soon on the website iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT application process will be online. Students must fill out the form and pay the required fee. The CAT 2025 exam will be held in three shifts across 150+ cities in India. There will be no changes in the CAT exam pattern or syllabus this year. Get more details here.

CAT 2025 Overview

Check the important details related to CAT 2025 here: