MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology, All Chapters: Free PDF Download Available

Class 12 Biology All Chapter MCQs: Check and download important Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 12 here. All questions are from the revised syllabus and are created by subject experts.

CBSE Class 12 MCQs for Biology Chapters: Class 12 is an important milestone for students for which they put significant effort. This is the phase when a student leaves school life and takes a step further in life. The hustle and bustle, anxiety, and that rush of hormones, all reach their peak when CBSE Class 12 students prepare for their exams. We understand these feelings and put our efforts to give solutions to students for their concerns. Revision is the key to scoring well in exams for which knowing the syllabus is primary. Check the revised Class 12 CBSE syllabus from the link below along with the mind map PDFs for quick revision.

If you are already aware of the revised syllabus and downloaded the mind maps, then the next step should be practising questions. To start with, here we have provided the list of important CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs for all chapters with answers. These chapter-wise Class 12 Biology MCQs with answers will help you get a hint about the possible types of MCQs that can be asked in the final Class 12 Biology CBSE board exam 2024. In CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2024, MCQs will be part of Section A which carries 1 mark questions. To know more about the paper pattern, scroll down.

Check for all CBSE Class 12 Biology all chapter MCQs with answers PDF below. These MCQs can also be used as Class 12 Biology chapter-wise MCQs for NEET.

CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 Paper Structure

Total Questions 33 Total Time 3 Hours Max Marks 70 Section A 16 Question (1 Mark each), MCQs, and Assertion and Reason Based Questions Section B 5 Questions (2 Mark each) Section C 7 Questions (3 Mark each) Section D 2 Case Study-based questions (4 Mark each) Section E 3 Questions (5 Mark each)

Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology

Chapter 5 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 6 Evolution Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 7Human Health and Disease Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 11 Organisms and Populations Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 12 Ecosystem Class 12 MCQs

Chapter 13 : Biodiversity and Conservation Class 12 MCQs

CBSE Class 12 Biology 2023-24 Course Structure

Unit Topic Marks VI Reproduction 16 VII Genetics and Evolution 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 12 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 10

TOTAL 70

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24

Question Paper Design (Theory) 2023-24 Competencies Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 50% Application of Knowledge / Concepts 30% Analyse, Evaluate and Create 20%

