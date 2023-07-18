Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Microbes in Human Welfare Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare of Class 12 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: You may be aware of the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper pattern, which places a major emphasis on critical thinking. One of the important segments of that CBSE exam paper is the MCQ part. This is the very first and most important part of the paper. Teachers suggest students attempt MCQs carefully, as a wrong tick will make you lose the complete mark allocated to that particular question. Each correct multiple-choice question in Section A adds 1 point to your score. Thus, be attentive and sure while making the choice.

To help you prepare well for such confusing questions with multiple options, we bring you a few MCQs from Microbes in Human Welfare for practise. After solving these CBSE Class 12 Chapter 8 MCQs, you will have a good understanding of the chapter, as these questions cover almost all important topics and names. You can cross-verify your answers with the answer key provided below. Also, you are free to download these MCQs in PDF format from the link given below.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare MCQs

1. Microbes used in the production of antibiotics belong to which group?

a) Fungi

b) Bacteria

c) Viruses

d) Protozoans

2. Which microorganism is commonly used in the production of alcohol through fermentation?

a) Saccharomyces cerevisiae

b) Aspergillus niger

c) Penicillium notatum

d) Escherichia coli

3. Which enzyme is produced by microorganisms to convert lactose into lactic acid during the production of curd?

a) Protease

b) Amylase

c) Lactase

d) Lactic acidase

4. Microbes are used in the production of biogas through the process of:

a) Fermentation

b) Photosynthesis

c) Respiration

d) Transpiration

5. The process of using microorganisms to detoxify or remove pollutants from the environment is called:

a) Bioremediation

b) Bioaccumulation

c) Biomagnification

d) Bioprocessing

6. Which microorganism is used in the production of single-cell protein (SCP)?

a) Escherichia coli

b) Aspergillus niger

c) Rhizobium

d) Spirulina

7. Which microorganism is responsible for the production of citric acid in the industry?

a) Aspergillus niger

b) Saccharomyces cerevisiae

c) Rhizobium

d) Lactobacillus

8. Microbes used in the process of retting of fibres are:

a) Bacteria

b) Fungi

c) Protozoans

d) Viruses

9. The microorganism used in the production of bread and beer is:

a) Saccharomyces cerevisiae

b) Escherichia coli

c) Aspergillus niger

d) Lactobacillus

10. Which microorganism is used in the biological control of insect pests?

a) Bacillus thuringiensis

b) Rhizobium

c) Azotobacter

d) Pseudomonas

Answer Key

1. b) Bacteria

2. a) Saccharomyces cerevisiae

3. c) Lactase

4. a) Fermentation

5. a) Bioremediation

6. d) Spirulina

7. a) Aspergillus niger

8. b) Fungi

9. a) Saccharomyces cerevisiae

10. a) Bacillus thuringiensis

