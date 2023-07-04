CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps: Mind maps are a suitable alternative to the long chapters of textbooks that take a gigantic portion of your time. If you have already gone through the textbook once, then the usage of mind maps will be an effective and quick way to revise your knowledge. Mind maps are widely regarded as an effective learning tool for several reasons, for example, visual representations, brain-friendly organisation of content, whole brain engagement, active learning, personalised and flexible, holistic learning, creative thinking, etc.
Here you will find detailed mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Biology, which are planned based on the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. The mind maps are chapter-wise and are designed creatively to explain the content in the minimum number of words possible.
Chapter-Wise CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Mind Map PDFs
|
1
|
Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
|
2
|
Human Reproduction
|
3
|
Reproductive Health
|
4
|
Principles of Inheritance and Variation
|
Download Mind Map
|
5
|
Molecular Basis of Inheritance
|
Download Mind Map
|
6
|
Evolution
|
Download Mind Map
|
7
|
Human Health and Disease
|
Download Mind Map
|
8
|
Microbes in Human Welfare
|
Download Mind Map
|
9
|
Biotechnology: Principles and Processes
|
Download Mind Map
|
11
|
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
Download Mind Map
|
11
|
Organisms and Populations
|
Download Mind Map
|
12
|
Ecosystem
|
Download Mind Map
|
13
|
Biodiversity and Conservation
|
Download Mind Map
Paper Pattern for CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 Board Examinations
As per the 2023-24 Class 12 Biology sample paper released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the CBSE Biology Class 12 paper will be in the below-described format.
- There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.
- Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.
|
Total Time Allowed
|
3 Hours
|
Maximum Marks
|
70
|
Total number of questions
|
33
|
Total number of sections
|
5
|
Section A
|
16 Questions, 1 mark each
|
Section B
|
5 Very short answer type questions, 02 marks each
|
Section C
|
7 short answer type questions, 03 marks each
|
Section D
|
2 Case study-based questions, 04 marks each
|
Section E
|
3 questions, 05 marks each (With Sub-parts)
Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes 2023-24
