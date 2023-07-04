CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps: Download PDF

Biology Mind Map CBSE Class 12: Check mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 12 Biology. These mind maps are according to the latest revised CBSE syllabus and follow NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. Hence, best for the 2023-24 Board Exam preparations.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps: Mind maps are a suitable alternative to the long chapters of textbooks that take a gigantic portion of your time. If you have already gone through the textbook once, then the usage of mind maps will be an effective and quick way to revise your knowledge. Mind maps are widely regarded as an effective learning tool for several reasons, for example, visual representations, brain-friendly organisation of content, whole brain engagement, active learning, personalised and flexible, holistic learning, creative thinking, etc.

Here you will find detailed mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Biology, which are planned based on the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. The mind maps are chapter-wise and are designed creatively to explain the content in the minimum number of words possible.

Chapter-Wise CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps

Chapter No. Chapter Name Mind Map PDFs 1 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Download Mind Map 2 Human Reproduction Download Mind Map 3 Reproductive Health Download Mind Map 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variation Download Mind Map 5 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Download Mind Map 6 Evolution Download Mind Map 7 Human Health and Disease Download Mind Map 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Download Mind Map 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Download Mind Map 11 Biotechnology and its Applications Download Mind Map 11 Organisms and Populations Download Mind Map 12 Ecosystem Download Mind Map 13 Biodiversity and Conservation Download Mind Map

Paper Pattern for CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 Board Examinations

As per the 2023-24 Class 12 Biology sample paper released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the CBSE Biology Class 12 paper will be in the below-described format.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

Total Time Allowed 3 Hours Maximum Marks 70 Total number of questions 33 Total number of sections 5 Section A 16 Questions, 1 mark each Section B 5 Very short answer type questions, 02 marks each Section C 7 short answer type questions, 03 marks each Section D 2 Case study-based questions, 04 marks each Section E 3 questions, 05 marks each (With Sub-parts)

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes 2023-24

