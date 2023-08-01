CBSE Biotechnology Principles and Processes Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 9 of Biology, Download PDF

Biotechnology Principles and Processes Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 9 Biotechnology Principles and Processes. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Biotechnology Principles and Processes Class 12 Mind Map: Teaching is a comparatively comprehensive process that involves instructions. Students follow these instructions to gain knowledge. These instructions could be uni-sensory, bi-sensory, or multi-sensory. Uni-sensory is when people recall their learning. Bi-sensory is used in classroom teaching, where a teacher teaches using presentations, mind maps, graphs, etc. Multi-sensory instruction involves performing along with listening and seeing.

Here, we are going to teach you through bi-sensory instructions using a mind map. A mind is an illustration in the form of a chart or diagram that highlights all the topics covered under a main heading. This helps the reader understand a broader scenario. The mind map for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 9 Biotechnology Principles and Processes is provided in this article. This chapter includes topics that are new to Biology students and will have high importance in the future, irrespective of what field of Biology they choose. This mind map was designed with the help of a revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. For you, we hope this will serve the dual purpose of quick revision for exams as well as classroom teaching.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Content

9.1 Principles of Biotechnology

i Genetic engineering

ii Bioprocess engineering

9.2 Tools of Recombinant DNA Technology

9.2.1 Restriction Enzymes

9.2.2 Cloning Vectors

9.2.3 Competent Host (For Transformation with Recombinant DNA)

9.3 Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology

9.3.1 Isolation of Genetic Material (DNA)

9.3.2 Cutting of DNA at Specific Locations

9.3.3 Amplification of Gene of Interest using PCR

9.3.4 Insertion of Recombinant DNA into the Host Cell/Organism

9.3.5 Obtaining the Foreign Gene Product

9.3.6 Downstream Processing

Download the NCERT Class 12 Biology chapter-wise PDF for a better understanding.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Mind Map

Below is the mind map designed for CBSE Class 12 Biology students to quickly revise Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes. The free downloadable PDF of the mind map is attached below, which you can get by clicking on the link.

