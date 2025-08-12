IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Relaxation and Educational Qualification

UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates who wish to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher position must meet certain eligibility criteria which includes holding a graduation degree in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. from a recognized institution, with an age range of 21 to 40 years as of July 1, 2025. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 12, 2025, 23:27 IST
Check the UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria

UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the detailed eligibility criteria for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2025 for 7,466 vacancies in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. To apply, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility requirements, failure to meet any will lead to disqualification.

UP LT Grade Teacher Age Limit 2025

The age of the candidate is a critical eligibility parameter. To apply for the LT Grade teacher position,the age is calculated as of July 1, 2025:

  • Minimum Age: 21 years

  • Maximum Age: 40 years

Age Relaxation: Applicable for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC, etc.) as per Uttar Pradesh government norms.

UP LT Grade Teacher Educational Qualification

To be eligible to apply for the position of LT Grade Teacher, the candidate must possess the following educational qualifications:

  • Graduation in the relevant subject from a recognized university

  • Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from an institution recognized by NCTE mandatory for all except the Computer Science subject, where B.Ed. is optional.

  • Subject-specific qualifications may apply (e.g., Music applicants may alternatively hold Sangeet Visharad or Prabhakar).

Also Check:

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus

UP LT Grade Teacher Salary

UP LT Grade Teacher Selection Process

UP LT Grade Teacher Nationality

Candidates must be citizens of India to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025.

Documents to Prove UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility

Applicants will need to submit original and photocopies of the following during document verification:

  • Application registration slip and admit card

  • Birth certificate proof of age

  • Graduation degree in the relevant subject

  • B.Ed. certificate (or equivalent subject-specific credential)

  • Caste certificate/income & asset certificate (if applicable)

  • Disability certificate (for PwD candidates)

  • Any document supporting age relaxation (if claimed)

  • Other relevant identity and qualification documents

