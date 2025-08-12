UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Relaxation and Educational Qualification

UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the detailed eligibility criteria for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2025 for 7,466 vacancies in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. To apply, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility requirements, failure to meet any will lead to disqualification.

UP LT Grade Teacher Age Limit 2025

The age of the candidate is a critical eligibility parameter. To apply for the LT Grade teacher position,the age is calculated as of July 1, 2025:

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 40 years

Age Relaxation: Applicable for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC, etc.) as per Uttar Pradesh government norms.

UP LT Grade Teacher Educational Qualification

To be eligible to apply for the position of LT Grade Teacher, the candidate must possess the following educational qualifications: