UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Relaxation and Educational Qualification

UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the detailed eligibility criteria for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2025 for 7,466 vacancies in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. To apply, candidates must fulfill all the eligibility requirements, failure to meet any will lead to disqualification.
UP LT Grade Teacher Age Limit 2025
The age of the candidate is a critical eligibility parameter. To apply for the LT Grade teacher position,the age is calculated as of July 1, 2025:
-
Minimum Age: 21 years
-
Maximum Age: 40 years
Age Relaxation: Applicable for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC, etc.) as per Uttar Pradesh government norms.
UP LT Grade Teacher Educational Qualification
To be eligible to apply for the position of LT Grade Teacher, the candidate must possess the following educational qualifications:
-
Graduation in the relevant subject from a recognized university
-
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree from an institution recognized by NCTE mandatory for all except the Computer Science subject, where B.Ed. is optional.
-
Subject-specific qualifications may apply (e.g., Music applicants may alternatively hold Sangeet Visharad or Prabhakar).
UP LT Grade Teacher Nationality
Candidates must be citizens of India to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025.
Documents to Prove UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility
Applicants will need to submit original and photocopies of the following during document verification:
-
Application registration slip and admit card
-
Birth certificate proof of age
-
Graduation degree in the relevant subject
-
B.Ed. certificate (or equivalent subject-specific credential)
-
Caste certificate/income & asset certificate (if applicable)
-
Disability certificate (for PwD candidates)
-
Any document supporting age relaxation (if claimed)
-
Other relevant identity and qualification documents
