UP LT Grade Teacher Salary 2025: Job Profile, In Hand Pay and Allowances

UP LT Grade Teacher Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released 7466 vacancies for the LT Grade Teacher posts. This is a promising career opportunity for B.Ed graduates or equivalent degree holders aiming to pursue the teaching profession. The salary of the LT Grade Teacher falls under the pay scale of Rs 9300-Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600. Along with basic pay, they will also be entitled to various allowances like DA, HRA, medical benefits, etc. Candidates eyeing this post must also ensure that job responsibilities align with their professional choices to avoid any disappointment later on. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher Salary and Job Profile are shared on this page.
UP LT Grade Teacher Salary Structure
The UP LT Grade Teacher salary structure is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Typically, the basic pay of the LT Grade Teacher will be Rs 17140, with the monthly salary expected to be around Rs 49,000 per month. The salary structure outlines parameters like pay scale, basic pay, allowances, net salary, gross pay, deductions, etc. It ensures fair remuneration to all the employees. Here is the full breakdown of the salary structure for UP LT Teacher shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs 9300-Rs 34,800
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs 4600
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 17140
|
CPC
|
Rs 44906
|
Transport Allowances
|
Rs 1600
|
HRA
|
Rs 3428
|
Gross Pay
|
Rs 49,000 (approx)
UP LT Grade Teacher Salary in Hand
The UP LT Grade Teacher in hand salary includes fixed pay and allowances, subtracting the admissible deductions like PF, taxes, etc. The LT Teacher salary is structured according to the pay scale, ranging from Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800. They will also be entitled to grade pay of Rs 4600 along with various allowances. Overall, the UP LT Grade Teacher salary will be approximately Rs 49,000 per month.
UP LT Grade Teacher Salary: Perks & Allowances
In addition to the basic pay, the selected candidates will be eligible for a wide range of perks, allowances, and benefits as per the government guidelines. Such allowances contribute to an enhanced monthly salary and make the job role more attractive. The list of perks and allowances that might be included in the UP LT Grade Teacher salary is as follows:
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Dearness Allowances
-
Transport Allowances
-
CPC
-
Paid Holidays
-
Medical Allowance
-
Health Insurance
-
Bonus
-
Convenience Allowances
-
Fixed Personal Pay
-
Other Allowances
UP LT Grade Teacher Job Profile
A UP LT Grade Teacher plays an important role in educating students. It includes responsibilities like preparing lesson plans, evaluating performance through assessments, and handling all the assigned tasks. The detailed UP LT Grade Teacher Job Profile are as follows:
-
To teach students as per the curriculum of their respective specialisations.
-
To create lesson plans and implement them efficiently.
-
To keep proper records of the attendance of the students.
-
To assess students’ progress level through regular tests and assessments.
-
To provide performance feedback to the students.
-
To encourage students to participate in extra-curricular events.
UP LT Grade Teacher Career Growth & Promotion
There are excellent career growth opportunities for candidates appointed for the UP LT Grade Teacher post. The selected candidates may also get the opportunity to participate in promotions based on their year of service, job performance, and other criteria. The promotion hierarchy for the UP LT Grade Teacher post is shared below:
-
Senior Teacher/Head of Department (HOD)
-
Assistant Principal (Vice Principal)
-
Principal
