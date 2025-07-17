UP LT Grade Teacher Salary 2025: Job Profile, In Hand Pay and Allowances

UP LT Grade Teacher Salary: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released 7466 vacancies for the LT Grade Teacher posts. This is a promising career opportunity for B.Ed graduates or equivalent degree holders aiming to pursue the teaching profession. The salary of the LT Grade Teacher falls under the pay scale of Rs 9300-Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600. Along with basic pay, they will also be entitled to various allowances like DA, HRA, medical benefits, etc. Candidates eyeing this post must also ensure that job responsibilities align with their professional choices to avoid any disappointment later on. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher Salary and Job Profile are shared on this page.

UP LT Grade Teacher Salary Structure

The UP LT Grade Teacher salary structure is determined based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Typically, the basic pay of the LT Grade Teacher will be Rs 17140, with the monthly salary expected to be around Rs 49,000 per month. The salary structure outlines parameters like pay scale, basic pay, allowances, net salary, gross pay, deductions, etc. It ensures fair remuneration to all the employees. Here is the full breakdown of the salary structure for UP LT Teacher shared below.