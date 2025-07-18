UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025, Eligibility, Last Date to Apply Online

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to fill 7466 vacancies for the LT Grade Teacher post. It is an excellent opportunity for the B.Ed graduates or equivalent degree holders seeking a successful career in the teaching field. As per the short notification, the detailed notification and application form for the LT Grade Teacher post will be released on July 28, 2025. The last date to apply online for this post is August 28, 2025. Graduates in a relevant discipline with a B.Ed degree and aged between 21-40 years can apply for this recruitment drive. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 are discussed on this page.

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the UP LT Grade detailed Teacher vacancy distribution along with the notification soon on its official website. A total of 7466 LT Teacher vacancies for male, female, and Persons with Disabilities candidates have been released through a short notification. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes: