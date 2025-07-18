Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025, Eligibility, Last Date to Apply Online

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Eligible candidates can apply online for 7466 LT Teacher vacancies from July 28 to August 28, 2025. Check the distribution of UP LT Grade Teacher vacancy for male, female, and PWD candidates on this page.

UP LT Grade Vacancy 2025
UP LT Grade Vacancy 2025

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to fill 7466 vacancies for the LT Grade Teacher post. It is an excellent opportunity for the B.Ed graduates or equivalent degree holders seeking a successful career in the teaching field. As per the short notification, the detailed notification and application form for the LT Grade Teacher post will be released on July 28, 2025. The last date to apply online for this post is August 28, 2025. Graduates in a relevant discipline with a B.Ed degree and aged between 21-40 years can apply for this recruitment drive. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 are discussed on this page.

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the UP LT Grade detailed Teacher vacancy distribution along with the notification soon on its official website. A total of 7466 LT Teacher vacancies for male, female, and Persons with Disabilities candidates have been released through a short notification. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

LT Grade Teacher

Vacancies

7466

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

July 28 to August 28, 2025

Age Limit

21 years-40 years

Salary

Rs 9300-Rs 34,800

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Distribution

Out of the total 7466 LT Grade Teacher vacancies, 4860 vacancies are for male aspirants, 2525 vacancies are for female candidates, and 81 vacancies are reserved for PWD candidates. Check the distribution of the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 shared below for reference purposes.

Gender/Category

Vacancies

Males

4860

Females

2525

Persons with Disabilities

81

Total

7466

 

Who Can Apply For UPPSC Teacher Vacancy 2025?

Candidates must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility requirements when applying for the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025. It outlines various parameters, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, etc. Failing to fulfil any of these criteria may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the detailed UP LT Grade Teacher eligibility criteria shared below:

What is UP LT Grade Teacher Age Limit

The age limit is an essential component of the UP LT Grade Teacher eligibility. As per the short notification, the minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years as on July 1, 2025, when applying for the post. It implies that those who are born between 2nd July 1985 and 1st July 2004 can apply for the post. Here is the minimum and maximum UP LT Grade Teacher age limit discussed below.

Minimum Age

21 years

Maximum Age

40 years

UP LT Grade Teacher Educational Qualification (Subject-Wise)

Educational Qualification is the next important component of the UP LT Grade Teacher eligibility. The academic qualification requirements vary for every subject/stream. Check the subject-wise UP LT Grade Teacher educational qualification shared below.

Subject

Educational Qualification

Science

Graduation with Physics and Chemistry as subjects and B.Ed. Degree

Mathematics

Graduation with Mathematics as a subject and B.Ed.Degree

Hindi

Graduation with Hindi as a subject and Intermediate with Sanskrit as a subject/Pass in Uttar Madhyma Pariksha from UP Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad.

And

B.Ed. Degree

Biology

Graduation with Zoology and Botany

And

B.Ed. Degree

Computer

B.Tech./B.E. in Computer Science

Or

Graduate in Computer Science

OR 

Graduate in Computer Application.

OR 

Graduation Degree along with ‘A’ Level course from NIELIT

OR

B.Tech (Graduation in Computer Science)  and  MCA (Post-Graduation in Computer Science) 

And

B.Ed. Degree in a course recognised by NCTE in India

Sanskrit

Graduation with Sanskrit as a subject

And

B.Ed. Degree

Music

Graduation with Music as a subject

Or

Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya or Sangeet Prabhakar from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad, and a Graduation degree

Commerce

Graduation in Commerce

And

B.Ed. Degree

Urdu

Graduation with Urdu as a subject

And

B.Ed. Degree

Arts

Graduation with Art as a subject

And

B.Ed. Degree

Agriculture/Horticulture

Graduation degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture

And

B.Ed. Degree

Home Science

Graduation in Home Science

And

B.Ed. Degree

Physical Education

Graduation degree

And

B.P.Ed. or B.P.E. degree

FAQs

  • Who can apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy?
    +
    Graduates in a relevant discipline with a B.Ed degree and aged between 21-40 years can apply for the LT Grade Teacher vacancy.
  • How many vacancies are released for UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment?
    +
    A total of 7466 vacancies have been announced for UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment. Check the distribution of the vacancies shared above in the article.

