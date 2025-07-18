UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025, Eligibility, Last Date to Apply Online

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to fill 7466 vacancies for the LT Grade Teacher post. It is an excellent opportunity for the B.Ed graduates or equivalent degree holders seeking a successful career in the teaching field. As per the short notification, the detailed notification and application form for the LT Grade Teacher post will be released on July 28, 2025. The last date to apply online for this post is August 28, 2025. Graduates in a relevant discipline with a B.Ed degree and aged between 21-40 years can apply for this recruitment drive. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 are discussed on this page.
UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the UP LT Grade detailed Teacher vacancy distribution along with the notification soon on its official website. A total of 7466 LT Teacher vacancies for male, female, and Persons with Disabilities candidates have been released through a short notification. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below for reference purposes:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post Name
|
LT Grade Teacher
|
Vacancies
|
7466
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
July 28 to August 28, 2025
|
Age Limit
|
21 years-40 years
|
Salary
|
Rs 9300-Rs 34,800
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Distribution
Out of the total 7466 LT Grade Teacher vacancies, 4860 vacancies are for male aspirants, 2525 vacancies are for female candidates, and 81 vacancies are reserved for PWD candidates. Check the distribution of the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 shared below for reference purposes.
|
Gender/Category
|
Vacancies
|
Males
|
4860
|
Females
|
2525
|
Persons with Disabilities
|
81
|
Total
|
7466
Who Can Apply For UPPSC Teacher Vacancy 2025?
Candidates must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility requirements when applying for the UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025. It outlines various parameters, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, etc. Failing to fulfil any of these criteria may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the detailed UP LT Grade Teacher eligibility criteria shared below:
What is UP LT Grade Teacher Age Limit
The age limit is an essential component of the UP LT Grade Teacher eligibility. As per the short notification, the minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years as on July 1, 2025, when applying for the post. It implies that those who are born between 2nd July 1985 and 1st July 2004 can apply for the post. Here is the minimum and maximum UP LT Grade Teacher age limit discussed below.
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
40 years
UP LT Grade Teacher Educational Qualification (Subject-Wise)
Educational Qualification is the next important component of the UP LT Grade Teacher eligibility. The academic qualification requirements vary for every subject/stream. Check the subject-wise UP LT Grade Teacher educational qualification shared below.
|
Subject
|
Educational Qualification
|
Science
|
Graduation with Physics and Chemistry as subjects and B.Ed. Degree
|
Mathematics
|
Graduation with Mathematics as a subject and B.Ed.Degree
|
Hindi
|
Graduation with Hindi as a subject and Intermediate with Sanskrit as a subject/Pass in Uttar Madhyma Pariksha from UP Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad.
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Biology
|
Graduation with Zoology and Botany
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Computer
|
B.Tech./B.E. in Computer Science
Or
Graduate in Computer Science
OR
Graduate in Computer Application.
OR
Graduation Degree along with ‘A’ Level course from NIELIT
OR
B.Tech (Graduation in Computer Science) and MCA (Post-Graduation in Computer Science)
And
B.Ed. Degree in a course recognised by NCTE in India
|
Sanskrit
|
Graduation with Sanskrit as a subject
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Music
|
Graduation with Music as a subject
Or
Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya or Sangeet Prabhakar from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad, and a Graduation degree
|
Commerce
|
Graduation in Commerce
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Urdu
|
Graduation with Urdu as a subject
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Arts
|
Graduation with Art as a subject
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Agriculture/Horticulture
|
Graduation degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Home Science
|
Graduation in Home Science
And
B.Ed. Degree
|
Physical Education
|
Graduation degree
And
B.P.Ed. or B.P.E. degree
