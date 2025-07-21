Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern and Subject-wise Topics, Download PDF

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: UPPSC aims to fill 7466 vacancies for the LT Grade Teacher posts. The written exam is expected to comprise 150 MCQs from two subjects, namely General Studies and the concerned Subject. Check the subject-wise UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary
Jul 21, 2025, 13:37 IST
Download the UP LT Grade Syllabus

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published 7466 vacancies for the recruitment of LT Grade Teacher posts. Having a thorough understanding of the UP LT Teacher syllabus is crucial to simplify your preparation. It helps you prioritize only those topics that are relevant to the written exam. The syllabus is typically divided into two subjects, namely General Studies and Concerned Subject. The written exam is expected to consist of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the syllabus for the LT Grade Teacher post in the official notification PDF. Reviewing the syllabus can help you streamline your exam preparation based on the latest exam requirements. Here are the key highlights of the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment are tabulated below for reference purposes:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

LT Grade Teacher

Vacancies

7466

Selection Process

Written Exam & Document Verification

Question Type

Objective Type

Number of Questions

150

Negative Marking

Yes

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 (Expected)

Candidates should check the UP LT Grade Teacher exam pattern to gain an understanding of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, overall marking scheme, and other factors. The written test is likely to consist of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 0.33 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed paper pattern for the UP LT Grade Teacher shared below.

Sections

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Studies

30

30

Concerned Subject

120

120

Total

150

150

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF

Aspirants should download the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF before formulating the strategy. This will help them to include only relevant topics in their study plan with focused revision and practice. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page.

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus

Download PDF

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise (Expected)

The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus is divided into two parts. Part 1 focuses on General Studies, whereas Part II is about the Concerned subject. Mastering concepts and advanced-level topics of every subject can help you score well in the exam. To help, we have shared below the important topics covered in the syllabus for the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment.

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus for General Studies (Expected)

The General Studies section is designed to evaluate candidates' knowledge of current events, along with Static GK, logical skills, grammar concepts, and scientific knowledge. Given below are the important topics for this section:

  • National and International Current Affairs

  • Geography of India

  • Economic and Social Development

  • General Awareness

  • Indian History and National Movement

  • Indian Polity and Governance

  • English and Hindi Grammar

  • Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability

  • Environmental Studies

  • General Science, etc

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus for Concerned Subject (Expected)

The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus for the concerned subject differs as per the teaching discipline opted by the students. Here are the subject-wise important topics for Paper II shared below for reference purposes:

Subject

Syllabus

English

Types of sentences

Parts of speech

Articles

Prepositions

Conjunctions

Antonyms

Synonyms

Suffixes

Prefixes

Collocations

Tense

Phonetics

Direct and Indirect Speech

Figures of speech

Reading comprehension and vocabulary

Unseen passages

Unseen poem

Social Studies

History: Historic Cultures, Vaishnavism, Jainism, Buddhism,  Shaivism, Mauryan Period, Gupta Dynasty, Delhi Sultanate, Medieval Culture, Renaissance, Indian Independence, National Movement, Mughals, Social and Political movements, Bose, Tilak, Gandhi


Civics: Constitution, Indian Administration, Features of Indian Constitution, Types of Parliament, Pluralism, Indian Foreign Policy,  Socialism, Fascism, Theories of punishment


Economics: Distribution, International Trade, Demand Analysis, Public Finance, Money & Banking Policy, Consumer Behavior, Production, Inflation, Fiscal Policy, Theories of Population, Challenges of Indian Economy


Geography: Physical, Economic, and  Social Geography of India & World, World Geography

Maths

Money

Patterns

Geometrical shapes

Pedagogical issues

Volume

Addition and subtraction

Measurement

Shapes and spatial understanding

Solids

Data handling

Weights

Calculus

Geometry

Algebra

Vector analysis

Arts

Eastern and Western Aesthetics

European Art

Modern European Art

Indian Prehistoric

Classical and Medieval Art

Principles of Art

Contemporary Indian Art

Science

Physics: Waves and Oscillations, Modern Physics, Optics, Heat,  Electricity and Magnetism

Chemistry: Structure of Atom, Polymers, Carbohydrates,  Organic Chemistry

Biology: Taxonomy,  Ecology, Respiration, Protozoa and Helminths, Digestion, Cytogenesis, Carbohydrates and Proteins, Microorganisms (Bacteria, Viruses, Algae, Fungi), Environmental Botany, Plant Physiology, Embryogenesis, Genetics, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology

Physical Education

Organization and Supervision of Physical Education

Anatomy and Physiology

Sports Theory and Rules Health Education

Kinesiology

Psychology in Physical Education

Home Science

Education and Home Management

Food and Nutrition

Consumer Education

Human Development

Family Studies

Music

Vocal Music

Instrumental Music

Agriculture Science

General Understanding of Agriculture

Understanding Agricultural Output

Marketing of Agricultural Produce

Sanskrit

Pratyahara

Pratyaroop

Shabd Roop

Karak

Adholikhit

Saravanan Shabd

Computer

Digital Logic and Circuits

System Analysis and Design

Web Design and Technology

C Programming

Operating Systems

Cyber Law and Information Security

Database Management

Software Engineering

Computer Networks

Hindi

Unseen Passages

Poems

Commerce

Accountancy

Money and Banking

Business Economics

Business Organization and Management

Auditing

Also Check:

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025

UP LT Grade Teacher Salary

How to Cover the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025?

The UP LT Grade Teacher preparation demands a robust strategy, top-notch prep resources, and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written exam shared below.

  • Review the UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus to identify relevant chapters.

  • Prepare a study plan based on your daily commitment, curriculum, and learning preference.

  • Practice mock tests and previous year papers to enhance speed, time management, and accuracy.

  • Maintain short notes for quick revision of the key topics.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in the UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025?
    +
    Yes. There shall be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every incorrect answer in the UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025.
  • What is the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus is typically divided into two subjects, namely General Studies and Concerned Subject. Check the subject-wise important topics in the above article.

