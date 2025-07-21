UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern and Subject-wise Topics, Download PDF

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published 7466 vacancies for the recruitment of LT Grade Teacher posts. Having a thorough understanding of the UP LT Teacher syllabus is crucial to simplify your preparation. It helps you prioritize only those topics that are relevant to the written exam. The syllabus is typically divided into two subjects, namely General Studies and Concerned Subject. The written exam is expected to consist of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page. UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the syllabus for the LT Grade Teacher post in the official notification PDF. Reviewing the syllabus can help you streamline your exam preparation based on the latest exam requirements. Here are the key highlights of the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment are tabulated below for reference purposes:

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name LT Grade Teacher Vacancies 7466 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Question Type Objective Type Number of Questions 150 Negative Marking Yes UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 (Expected) Candidates should check the UP LT Grade Teacher exam pattern to gain an understanding of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, overall marking scheme, and other factors. The written test is likely to consist of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 0.33 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed paper pattern for the UP LT Grade Teacher shared below.

Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Studies 30 30 Concerned Subject 120 120 Total 150 150 UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF Aspirants should download the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF before formulating the strategy. This will help them to include only relevant topics in their study plan with focused revision and practice. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page. UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus Download PDF UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise (Expected) The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus is divided into two parts. Part 1 focuses on General Studies, whereas Part II is about the Concerned subject. Mastering concepts and advanced-level topics of every subject can help you score well in the exam. To help, we have shared below the important topics covered in the syllabus for the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment.

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus for General Studies (Expected) The General Studies section is designed to evaluate candidates' knowledge of current events, along with Static GK, logical skills, grammar concepts, and scientific knowledge. Given below are the important topics for this section: National and International Current Affairs

Geography of India

Economic and Social Development

General Awareness

Indian History and National Movement

Indian Polity and Governance

English and Hindi Grammar

Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability

Environmental Studies

General Science, etc UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus for Concerned Subject (Expected) The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus for the concerned subject differs as per the teaching discipline opted by the students. Here are the subject-wise important topics for Paper II shared below for reference purposes:

Subject Syllabus English Types of sentences Parts of speech Articles Prepositions Conjunctions Antonyms Synonyms Suffixes Prefixes Collocations Tense Phonetics Direct and Indirect Speech Figures of speech Reading comprehension and vocabulary Unseen passages Unseen poem Social Studies History: Historic Cultures, Vaishnavism, Jainism, Buddhism, Shaivism, Mauryan Period, Gupta Dynasty, Delhi Sultanate, Medieval Culture, Renaissance, Indian Independence, National Movement, Mughals, Social and Political movements, Bose, Tilak, Gandhi

Civics: Constitution, Indian Administration, Features of Indian Constitution, Types of Parliament, Pluralism, Indian Foreign Policy, Socialism, Fascism, Theories of punishment

Economics: Distribution, International Trade, Demand Analysis, Public Finance, Money & Banking Policy, Consumer Behavior, Production, Inflation, Fiscal Policy, Theories of Population, Challenges of Indian Economy

Geography: Physical, Economic, and Social Geography of India & World, World Geography Maths Money Patterns Geometrical shapes Pedagogical issues Volume Addition and subtraction Measurement Shapes and spatial understanding Solids Data handling Weights Calculus Geometry Algebra Vector analysis Arts Eastern and Western Aesthetics European Art Modern European Art Indian Prehistoric Classical and Medieval Art Principles of Art Contemporary Indian Art Science Physics: Waves and Oscillations, Modern Physics, Optics, Heat, Electricity and Magnetism Chemistry: Structure of Atom, Polymers, Carbohydrates, Organic Chemistry Biology: Taxonomy, Ecology, Respiration, Protozoa and Helminths, Digestion, Cytogenesis, Carbohydrates and Proteins, Microorganisms (Bacteria, Viruses, Algae, Fungi), Environmental Botany, Plant Physiology, Embryogenesis, Genetics, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology Physical Education Organization and Supervision of Physical Education Anatomy and Physiology Sports Theory and Rules Health Education Kinesiology Psychology in Physical Education Home Science Education and Home Management Food and Nutrition Consumer Education Human Development Family Studies Music Vocal Music Instrumental Music Agriculture Science General Understanding of Agriculture Understanding Agricultural Output Marketing of Agricultural Produce Sanskrit Pratyahara Pratyaroop Shabd Roop Karak Adholikhit Saravanan Shabd Computer Digital Logic and Circuits System Analysis and Design Web Design and Technology C Programming Operating Systems Cyber Law and Information Security Database Management Software Engineering Computer Networks Hindi Unseen Passages Poems Commerce Accountancy Money and Banking Business Economics Business Organization and Management Auditing