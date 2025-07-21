UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: Exam Pattern and Subject-wise Topics, Download PDF

UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published 7466 vacancies for the recruitment of LT Grade Teacher posts. Having a thorough understanding of the UP LT Teacher syllabus is crucial to simplify your preparation. It helps you prioritize only those topics that are relevant to the written exam. The syllabus is typically divided into two subjects, namely General Studies and Concerned Subject. The written exam is expected to consist of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks, with an exam duration of 2 hours. Further details about the UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the syllabus for the LT Grade Teacher post in the official notification PDF. Reviewing the syllabus can help you streamline your exam preparation based on the latest exam requirements. Here are the key highlights of the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment are tabulated below for reference purposes:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post Name
|
LT Grade Teacher
|
Vacancies
|
7466
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
Question Type
|
Objective Type
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Pattern 2025 (Expected)
Candidates should check the UP LT Grade Teacher exam pattern to gain an understanding of the exam format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, overall marking scheme, and other factors. The written test is likely to consist of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 0.33 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed paper pattern for the UP LT Grade Teacher shared below.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Concerned Subject
|
120
|
120
|
Total
|
150
|
150
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF
Aspirants should download the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 PDF before formulating the strategy. This will help them to include only relevant topics in their study plan with focused revision and practice. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page.
|
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise (Expected)
The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus is divided into two parts. Part 1 focuses on General Studies, whereas Part II is about the Concerned subject. Mastering concepts and advanced-level topics of every subject can help you score well in the exam. To help, we have shared below the important topics covered in the syllabus for the UP LT Grade Teacher recruitment.
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus for General Studies (Expected)
The General Studies section is designed to evaluate candidates' knowledge of current events, along with Static GK, logical skills, grammar concepts, and scientific knowledge. Given below are the important topics for this section:
-
National and International Current Affairs
-
Geography of India
-
Economic and Social Development
-
General Awareness
-
Indian History and National Movement
-
Indian Polity and Governance
-
English and Hindi Grammar
-
Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability
-
Environmental Studies
-
General Science, etc
UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus for Concerned Subject (Expected)
The UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus for the concerned subject differs as per the teaching discipline opted by the students. Here are the subject-wise important topics for Paper II shared below for reference purposes:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
English
|
Types of sentences
Parts of speech
Articles
Prepositions
Conjunctions
Antonyms
Synonyms
Suffixes
Prefixes
Collocations
Tense
Phonetics
Direct and Indirect Speech
Figures of speech
Reading comprehension and vocabulary
Unseen passages
Unseen poem
|
Social Studies
|
History: Historic Cultures, Vaishnavism, Jainism, Buddhism, Shaivism, Mauryan Period, Gupta Dynasty, Delhi Sultanate, Medieval Culture, Renaissance, Indian Independence, National Movement, Mughals, Social and Political movements, Bose, Tilak, Gandhi
Civics: Constitution, Indian Administration, Features of Indian Constitution, Types of Parliament, Pluralism, Indian Foreign Policy, Socialism, Fascism, Theories of punishment
Economics: Distribution, International Trade, Demand Analysis, Public Finance, Money & Banking Policy, Consumer Behavior, Production, Inflation, Fiscal Policy, Theories of Population, Challenges of Indian Economy
Geography: Physical, Economic, and Social Geography of India & World, World Geography
|
Maths
|
Money
Patterns
Geometrical shapes
Pedagogical issues
Volume
Addition and subtraction
Measurement
Shapes and spatial understanding
Solids
Data handling
Weights
Calculus
Geometry
Algebra
Vector analysis
|
Arts
|
Eastern and Western Aesthetics
European Art
Modern European Art
Indian Prehistoric
Classical and Medieval Art
Principles of Art
Contemporary Indian Art
|
Science
|
Physics: Waves and Oscillations, Modern Physics, Optics, Heat, Electricity and Magnetism
Chemistry: Structure of Atom, Polymers, Carbohydrates, Organic Chemistry
Biology: Taxonomy, Ecology, Respiration, Protozoa and Helminths, Digestion, Cytogenesis, Carbohydrates and Proteins, Microorganisms (Bacteria, Viruses, Algae, Fungi), Environmental Botany, Plant Physiology, Embryogenesis, Genetics, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology
|
Physical Education
|
Organization and Supervision of Physical Education
Anatomy and Physiology
Sports Theory and Rules Health Education
Kinesiology
Psychology in Physical Education
|
Home Science
|
Education and Home Management
Food and Nutrition
Consumer Education
Human Development
Family Studies
|
Music
|
Vocal Music
Instrumental Music
|
Agriculture Science
|
General Understanding of Agriculture
Understanding Agricultural Output
Marketing of Agricultural Produce
|
Sanskrit
|
Pratyahara
Pratyaroop
Shabd Roop
Karak
Adholikhit
Saravanan Shabd
|
Computer
|
Digital Logic and Circuits
System Analysis and Design
Web Design and Technology
C Programming
Operating Systems
Cyber Law and Information Security
Database Management
Software Engineering
Computer Networks
|
Hindi
|
Unseen Passages
Poems
|
Commerce
|
Accountancy
Money and Banking
Business Economics
Business Organization and Management
Auditing
Also Check:
UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025
How to Cover the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus 2025?
The UP LT Grade Teacher preparation demands a robust strategy, top-notch prep resources, and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written exam shared below.
-
Review the UP LT Grade Teacher syllabus to identify relevant chapters.
-
Prepare a study plan based on your daily commitment, curriculum, and learning preference.
-
Practice mock tests and previous year papers to enhance speed, time management, and accuracy.
-
Maintain short notes for quick revision of the key topics.
