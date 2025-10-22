School Holiday on October 23, 2025 (Thursday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States Due to Bhai Dooj and Heavy Rains

School Holiday 23 October 2025: As India continues to bask in the festive spirit of Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2025, several states are observing extended school holidays this week. While northern and western regions are closed for festive celebrations, southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are battling heavy rainfall and red alerts, leading to school and college closures for safety reasons. Here’s the complete state-wise list of school holidays on October 23, 2025, including closures for Bhai Dooj, Diwali, and heavy rains. Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh Affect School Operations The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts across parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, leading to school closures and possible holidays on October 23 (Thursday).

Continuous downpours have caused waterlogging and flood-like situations in certain areas, prompting authorities to monitor weather conditions closely before announcing official holidays. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Update: Heavy Rains Likely to Cause Closures on October 23 Tamil Nadu has been witnessing intense rainfall for the past few days. Schools and colleges in Chennai and nearby districts were closed on Wednesday, October 22, due to heavy downpour and safety concerns. If the weather remains severe, schools may remain closed again on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Several rivers and dams in the state have overflowed, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying areas. Districts in Tamil Nadu Where School Holidays Are Likely on October 23: Chennai

Cuddalore

Tiruvallur

Chengalpattu

Tiruvarur

Kanyakumari

Ramanathapuram

Tirunelveli

As of now, no district has officially declared a school holiday for Thursday, but announcements are expected later tonight or early tomorrow morning depending on rainfall intensity. Andhra Pradesh School Holiday 23 October 2025: Rain Continues in Coastal Districts Andhra Pradesh has also been hit by heavy rainfall this week. The Nellore district received severe downpours on October 22, leading to school closures on Wednesday.

According to local reports, the rainfall continued overnight, and authorities may extend the closure to October 23, 2025 (Thursday), if conditions persist. Districts in Andhra Pradesh Where Holiday Is Possible on October 23: Nellore

Prakasam

Tirupati

Kadapa

Nandyal

Annamayya Officials are expected to release fresh notifications by Thursday morning after reviewing local weather conditions.

Kerala School Holiday Update: Idukki District Closed Due to Red Alert In Kerala, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Idukki district remained closed on Wednesday, October 22, following a red alert issued by the IMD. The warning indicated extremely heavy rainfall and potential landslides in hilly regions. While there is no statewide holiday announced for October 23, the situation continues to be monitored. If heavy rain persists, local authorities in Kerala may extend school holidays to ensure student safety. Bhai Dooj and Diwali Holidays Continue Across Northern and Western India Apart from rain-related closures, many schools across northern and western India remain closed for Bhai Dooj and Diwali festivities. Uttar Pradesh: Schools are closed from October 20 to October 23, 2025, for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Including October 19 (Sunday), students enjoy a five-day festive break.

Delhi NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon): In the Delhi-NCR region, schools are shut from October 19 to October 23 for Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations. Some schools may extend holidays till October 28 for Chhath Puja. Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Education Department declared a 12-day Diwali vacation from October 13 to October 24, 2025, allowing students to celebrate the festival with family. Bihar: Schools in Bihar will remain closed from October 20 to 29, 2025, for Diwali and Chhath Puja. This long festive break applies to both government and private schools. West Bengal: Schools across West Bengal are observing holidays from October 20 to 23, 2025, for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj. The main Kali Puja celebration was held on October 20. Maharashtra: Most schools in Maharashtra have declared Diwali holidays between October 20 and 23, 2025. However, reopening dates may vary based on district guidelines.

Jammu & Kashmir: In the Jammu division, all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025, for Pooja holidays.

Additionally, the University of Jammu postponed exams scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23, with new dates to be announced soon. Punjab and Haryana: In Punjab and Haryana, most schools are set to reopen on October 23, 2025, after a 3–4 day Diwali break. However, in some regions, schools may remain closed for Bhai Dooj (October 23).

In such cases, the holiday may be adjusted with a weekly off, depending on the local school management’s decision. Parents are advised to confirm the reopening date directly with their child’s school. Delhi-NCR, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad Holiday for Bhai Dooj In Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, all schools will remain closed on Thursday, October 23, 2025, to observe Bhai Dooj.The festival marks the end of Diwali celebrations, giving students and families a day to celebrate the sibling bond before regular classes resume.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Holiday on October 23 This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The festival marks the end of the Diwali week, and several educational institutions across India have extended holidays to allow students to celebrate with their families. Southern States: Diwali Holidays and Rain Warnings Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu schools observed Diwali holidays from October 18 to 21. However, due to heavy rains, institutions remained closed on October 22, and closures may continue on October 23 if conditions worsen. Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka were closed for Naraka Chaturdashi (October 20) and Balipadyami (October 22). Schools will reopen on October 23, as Diwali festivities have concluded and the weather remains stable. State-Wise Summary: School Holidays on October 23, 2025

State/UT Reason for School Holiday Status on Oct 23, 2025 Tamil Nadu Heavy Rainfall and Flood-Like Situation Holiday Likely (Announcement Pending) Andhra Pradesh Heavy Rains in Coastal Districts Holiday Likely (Announcement Pending) Kerala (Idukki) Red Alert by IMD, Heavy Rainfall Warning Holiday on Oct 22; Decision Pending for Oct 23 Uttar Pradesh Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj Holiday Till October 23 Delhi NCR Diwali and Bhai Dooj Celebrations Holiday Till October 23 Rajasthan Extended Diwali Vacation Holiday Till October 24 Bihar Diwali and Chhath Puja Holiday Till October 29 West Bengal Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj Holiday Till October 23 Maharashtra Diwali Vacation Holiday Till October 23 Jammu & Kashmir Pooja Holidays Holiday Till November 2 Karnataka Diwali Celebrations Completed Schools Open on October 23