20+ Mind-Blowing Science Facts About the Solar System

Solar system is a collection of various celestial bodies that are held together by the gravitational pull of the sun. Our solar system is located in the Milky Way galaxy. The solar system consists of eight planets, five dwarf planets, over a hundred moons, and countless comets and asteroids.

In this article, we will be looking at 20+ mind-blowing facts about the solar system.

Keep reading!

Mind-Blowing Facts About the Solar System

The following are some of the amazing facts about the Solar system: