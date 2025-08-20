Black holes are regions in space with gravitational fields so intense that even light cannot escape them. In today’s quiz, test your knowledge on black holes.

GK Questions with Answers on Black Holes

1. The “point of no return” in a black hole is called?

Ans: Event Horizon

Explanation: The event horizon is the boundary beyond which nothing can escape the black hole’s gravity. Not even light.

2. The presence of black holes was predicted by?

Ans: Albert Einstein

Explanation: Albert Einstein’s field equations of general relativity predicted mathematically the presence of objects that later became known as black holes. However, it was Karl Schwarzschild who provided an exact solution to Einstein’s field equations of general relativity.

3. Who coined the term “black holes”?

Ans: John A. Wheeler

Explanation: John Archibald Wheeler coined the term “black holes” in 1967 during a lecture to the American Astronomical Society.