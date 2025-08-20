Black holes are regions in space with gravitational fields so intense that even light cannot escape them. In today’s quiz, test your knowledge on black holes.
GK Questions with Answers on Black Holes
1. The “point of no return” in a black hole is called?
Ans: Event Horizon
Explanation: The event horizon is the boundary beyond which nothing can escape the black hole’s gravity. Not even light.
2. The presence of black holes was predicted by?
Ans: Albert Einstein
Explanation: Albert Einstein’s field equations of general relativity predicted mathematically the presence of objects that later became known as black holes. However, it was Karl Schwarzschild who provided an exact solution to Einstein’s field equations of general relativity.
3. Who coined the term “black holes”?
Ans: John A. Wheeler
Explanation: John Archibald Wheeler coined the term “black holes” in 1967 during a lecture to the American Astronomical Society.
4. What is a supermassive black hole?
Ans: Supermassive black holes are the biggest black holes in a galaxy.
Explanation: Supermassive black holes, also known as SMBH, are the biggest black holes which are situated at the centre of most galaxies. These black holes have masses ranging from millions to billions of times that of the Sun.
5. What becomes of time close to a black hole?
Ans: Time decelerates close to a black hole.
Explanation: As an object reaches a black hole, time dilation is caused by the intense forces of gravity.
6. What is the term for a black hole's centre?
Ans: The Centre of a black hole is called the Singularity
Explanation: A black hole's singularity is its centre. It is the location with the highest concentration of the black hole's mass.
7. In the Milky Way, which supermassive black hole is there?
Ans: Sagittarius A*
Explanation: Sagittarius A* is a supermassive black hole in the middle of the Milky Way Galaxy. It is about 4 million times heavier than the Sun.
8. What kind of black holes do huge stars make when they collapse?
Ans: Black holes with a lot of mass.
Explanation: Stellar mass black holes are made when big stars that are 5 to 100 times the mass of the Sun collapse.
9. Which telescope captured the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole?
Ans: Event Horizon Telescope
Explanation: The first ever image of a black hole was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope ( EHT) at the centre of galaxy M87.
10. How a black hole is different from a neutron star?
Ans: Lack of event horizon.
Explanation: Neutron stars lack an event horizon. But there is a possibility that neutron stars might get converted into a black hole if it has too much mass.
