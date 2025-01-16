General Knowledge Questions on Books and Authors

The field of literature is rich, with the works of many authors covering a diverse range of topics. In this general knowledge quiz, we will be looking at a set of questions involving books and authors. This genral knowledge quiz with answers will be immensely beneficial for students who are enthusiasts of literature and also those preparing for various competitive exams. Let’s start! 1. Who is the author of the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird"? (a) Ernest Hemingway (b) Harper Lee (c) J.D. Salinger (d) F. Scott Fitzgerald Correct Answer: (b) Harper Lee Explanation: "To Kill a Mockingbird" was authored by Harper Lee. It is regarded as a classic of modern American literature. 2. Who is the author of the Harry Potter series? (a) J.R.R. Tolkien (b) C.S. Lewis (c) J.K. Rowling (d) Roald Dahl Correct Answer: (c) J.K. Rowling

Explanation: The Harry Potter series of books was authored by J.K. Rowling, and it follows the adventures of a boy named Harry Potter. The book series was immensely popular and was adapted into movies. 3. Who is the author of the novel “Pride and Prejudice”? (a) H.G.Wells (b) Charlotte Brontë (c) Jane Austen (d) George Eliot Correct Answer: (c) Jane Austen Explanation: Pride and Prejudice is written by Jane Austen set in 19th Century England. Also Read: GK Quiz on Mountains of the World 4. Who is the author of “The Great Gatsby”? (a) F. Scott Fitzgerald (b) John Steinbeck (c) J.D. Salinger (d) Ernest Hemingway Correct Answer: (a) F. Scott Fitzgerald Explanation: The Great Gatsby was authored by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and it followed the story of the central character, Jay Gatsby. 5. The Chronicles of Narnia series is written by

(a) J.R.R. Tolkien (b) J.K. Rowling (c) C.S. Lewis (d) Philip Pullman Correct Answer: (c) C.S. Lewis Explanation: The Chronicles of Narnia is a series of seven novels written by C.S. Lewis which is based on the fictional land of Narnia. 6. "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series was written by (a) Ray Bradbury (b) Isaac Asimov (c) Arthur C. Clarke (d) Douglas Adams Correct Answer: (d) Douglas Adams Explanation: Douglas Adams is the author of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy series, which follows the story of Arthur Dent. 7. “Angels and Demons” is written by (a) Michael Crichton (b) John Grisham (c) Stephen King (d) Dan Brown Correct Answer: (d) Dan Brown Explanation: Dan Brown is the author of the fiction Angels and Demons; his other popular works include The Da Vinci Code, Inferno, etc. 8. Who is the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series?

(a) George R.R. Martin (b) Brandon Sanderson (c) Patrick Rothfuss (d) Robin Hobb Correct Answer: (a) George R.R. Martin Also Read: GK Quiz on Hindu Mythology Explanation: A Song of Ice and Fire is a series of epic fantasy novels written by George R.R. Martin. It was adapted into one of the most popular TV shows, "Game of Thrones,” by HBO. 9. Who is the author of the book "The Kite Runner”? (a) Mohsin Hamid (b) Salman Rushdie (c) Khaled Hosseini (d) Orhan Pamuk Correct Answer: (c) Khaled Hosseini Explanation: The Kite Runner, written by Khalid Hosseini, follows the story of Amir, a young boy from Afghanistan. 10. Who is the author of “One Hundred Years of Solitude"? (a) Jorge Luis Borges (b) Gabriel García Márquez (c) Carlo Fuentes (d) Mario Vargas Llosa Correct Answer: (b) Gabriel García Márquez Explanation: “One Hundred Years of Solitude" is written by Gabriel García Márquez. It is considered one of the most acclaimed works in global literature.