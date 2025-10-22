23rd October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Rs 80 paid per fraudulent voter deletion in Karnataka’s Aland seat, finds SIT: A special investigation team (SIT) probing voter list tampering in Karnataka has uncovered a scam.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights “Operation Sindoor,” reaffirming India’s resolve against Naxalism.
-
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the National Women’s Empowerment Summit 2025.
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns of increasing “ideological wars” along with border threats.
-
India Formally Elevates Technical Mission In Kabul To Embassy; Aims For Deeper Bilateral Ties With Afghanistan
-
India stands as a symbol of stability amid global crises: PM Modi.
-
Diwali sales hit ₹5.4 lakh crore, boosted by Swadeshi push.
-
Centre lists gallantry awards for brave defence heroes.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Gunfire erupts outside Serbian Parliament in suspected terrorist act: One person was injured after gunfire and a fire broke out
-
USCIS exempts H‑1B visa applicants from the $100,000 fee, bringing relief to F‑1 students and employers.
-
Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first woman Prime Minister after winning the parliamentary vote.
-
India, US near long-awaited trade deal linking tariff cuts to reduced Russian oil imports
-
US President Donald Trump says he spoke to PM Modi about avoiding war with Pak; dials down Russian oil claims.
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle call for superintelligence AI ban to save humanity
-
China accuses Australia of provoking a South China Sea clash.
-
Trump cancels planned talks with Putin in Budapest.
|
RELATED:
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy begin their French Open campaign in Paris.
-
Asia Cup trophy handover dispute continues between Pakistan and India at the ACC.
-
Barcelona’s USA match was cancelled, La Liga calls it a missed chance.
-
Magnus Carlsen criticises Kramnik after Naroditsky’s tragic death.
-
Djokovic withdrew from the Paris Masters due to injury.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary job of a ship's rudder?
Answer: To steer the ship.
-
Question: Which famous scientist proposed the laws of planetary motion?
Answer: Johannes Kepler.
-
Question: What is the name of the longest mountain range above water?
Answer: The Andes.
-
Question: What major war ended in 1945?
Answer: World War II.
-
Question: What is the chemical symbol for Helium?
Answer: He.
-
Question: Which literary work features the character Captain Ahab and the whale Moby Dick?
Answer: Moby Dick (by Herman Melville).
-
Question: What is the term for a word formed from the first letters of a series of words (e.g., NASA)?
Answer: Acronym.
-
Question: What is the name of the famous clock tower in London?
Answer: Big Ben (though the tower itself is officially called the Elizabeth Tower).
-
Question: How many strings does a standard violin have?
Answer: Four.
-
Question: What is the phenomenon where light bends as it passes from one medium to another?
Answer: Refraction.
Thought of the day:
"A kind word can change someone's entire day.”
Word of the day:
Vivid
Meaning: producing powerful feelings or strong, clear images in the mind; bright, deep, or intense in color.
Example: "The artist used vivid shades of blue and red to make the sunset painting look truly spectacular."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
|
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation