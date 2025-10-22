CEETA PG Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics, Download PDF

CEETA PG 2026 Syllabus: The Anna University, Chennai, conducts the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG) for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai, Anna University Regional Campuses and University Colleges of Engineering, Annamalai University and Government & Government-Aided Engineering Colleges. Those who clear this entrance exam will only be shortlisted for the further admissions round. Understanding the CEETA PG syllabus and exam pattern will help candidates prepare efficiently. The syllabus comprises topics for all the subjects that will be covered in the entrance test. The questions in this exam are typically set at the undergraduate level. We have compiled below the subject-wise CEETA PG syllabus for the previous year to guide candidates in the right direction.

CEETA PG 2026 Syllabus: Highlights The CEETA PG syllabus is divided into three sections, i.e. Engineering Mathematics, Basic Engineering & Sciences, and Selected Subject/Courses. It comprises 100 multiple-choice questions which need to be attempted within 2 hours. Here are the key highlights of the CEETA PG 2026 exam shared below for candidates’ reference. Exam Conducting Body Anna University, Chennai Exam Name Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG) Purpose Admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan Question Type Objective Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking Yes Weightage of CEETA PG Syllabus 2026 Candidates must review the CEETA PG exam pattern to get a clear picture of the exam format, questions/marks per section, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. It must be noted that multiple shading will be considered as the wrong answer, and a 1/4 mark will be deducted. We have shared below the paper pattern or weightage of the CEETA PG syllabus based on the previous year's notification.

Part Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Part I 20 20 2 hours Part II 20 20 Part III 60 60 CEETA PG 2026 Syllabus PDF Free access to the CEETA PG 2026 Syllabus PDF can streamline your preparation. It will help you focus only on relevant topics and utilise ample time for revision and unlimited practice. Get the direct link to download the latest CEETA PG syllabus PDF on this page. CEETA PG 2026 Syllabus Subject Wise The syllabus for the CEETA PG exam is usually divided into three parts. Part I and Part II are mandatory. For Part III, aspirants will have to answer the section which has been chosen when registering for the exam. The CEETA PG syllabus covers subjects like Engineering Mathematics, Basic Engineering & Sciences, and Selected Subject/Courses. Mastering fundamentals and core topics across all the prescribed subjects can improve your chances of success in the exam. As the CEETA PG 2026 syllabus is yet to be announced, candidates can check the previous year's subject-wise syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

CEETA PG Syllabus for Engineering Mathematics (Part I) Here is the CEETA PG syllabus for Engineering Mathematics shared below for the reference of the candidates: Determinants and Matrices: Solving system of equations, Rank of the Matrix, Eigenvalues and eigenvectors, Reduction of quadratic form to canonical form.

Vector Calculus: Double and triple integrations and their applications, Gradient, Divergence, Curl and Laplacian, Green’s, Gauss divergence and Stroke’s theorem.

Functions of Complex Variables and Complex Integration: Analytic functions, Conformal Mapping, Bilinear transformation, Cauchy’s integral theorem and integral formula, Taylor and Laurent Series, Singularities, Residues, Residue theorem and its applications.

Applied Probability: Probability and Random variables, Standard Discrete and Continuous distribution, Moments, Moment generating function and their properties. Two, Dimensional Random Variables, Covariance, Correlation and Regression.

Transforms: Laplace Transform, Inverse transforms, Application to solution of linear ordinary differential equations with constant coefficients. Fourier integral theorem, Fourier transform pair,Sine and Cosine transform., Transform, Inverse Z,transform, Solution of difference equations using Z, transform.

Numerical Methods: Solution of linear system by direct and iterative methods, Interpolation and approximation, Numerical Differentiation and Integration, Solving Ordinary Differential Equations

Calculus and Differential Equations: Partial derivatives, Jacobians, Taylor’s expansion, Maxima and Minima. Linear ordinary differential equations with constant coefficients, Simultaneous first, order linear equations with constant coefficients. Formation of the partial differential equation (PDE), Solution of first order PDE, Solution of linear higher order PDE with constant coefficients.

CEETA PG Syllabus for Basic Engineering & Sciences (Part II) Let's discuss about CEETA PG syllabus for Basic Engineering & Sciences shared below to simplify the candidate's preparation: Applied Mechanics: Law of Mechanics, Lame’s theorem, Forces, Moments and Couples, Displacement, velocity and Acceleration, Friction, Moment of Inertia.

Mechanical Engineering: Laws of thermodynamics, Open and closed systems, Equation of state, Heat and Work.

Material Science: Fracture, Magnetic and Dielectric materials, Conductor and Semi conductor materials, Ceramic and Superconductor materials.

Physics: Sound, Latices, Ultrasonic flaw detector, X, ray radiography, Interference Fringes, Planck’s Quantum Theory, Laser and Fibre Optics.

Electrical Engineering: Ohm’s law, Kirchhoff’s law, A.C. circuits, D.C. machines, Transformers, Synchronous machines, Instrumentation.

Civil Engineering: Fluid Statics and Dynamics, Boundary Layer, Pumps and Turbines, Environmental Pollution.

Chemistry: Adsorption, Chromatography, Chemical kinetics, Electrochemistry, Spectroscopy, Fuels and Combustion.

Computers: Computer organization, Architecture, Arrays, Pointers, User, defined function, C program.

CEETA PG Syllabus for Part III (Group A) The CEETA PG syllabus for Part III, including civil engineering, computer science engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and mechanical engineering shared below in a detailed manner: CEETA PG Electronics and Communication Engineering Syllabus Let's discuss the subject-wise CEETA PG Electronics and Communication Engineering syllabus for the reference of the candidates: Circuit Analysis: DC Circuit analysis, Thevenin’s and Norton’s equivalent circuits, Sinusoidal steady state analysis, Transient and resonance in RLC circuits.

Electronic Devices: Diodes, Bipolar Junction Transistors, FET, MOSFET, UJT, Thyristor

Signals and Systems: Continuous, time signals and systems, Fourier Transform, Laplace transform, Discrete, time signals and systems, DTFT, DFT, Z, Transform. Digital Signal Processing: IIR and FIR filters, Realization and implementation, Quantization effects. Control Systems: Transfer function, Time and frequency response analysis, Stability analysis, state variable analysis

Communication Theory and Systems: AM, FM and PM, Sampling and Quantization, PCM, DM, ADM, Multiplexing. Digital Communication: Base band signaling, Band pass signaling, Error control coding, Spread spectrum techniques. Computer Communication Networks: Definition of layers, data link protocols, Network interconnection. Message routing technologies, End, End protocols.

Electromagnetic Fields: Static Electric and Magnetic fields, Time, varying Electric and Magnetic fields, Maxwell equations. Transmission Lines and Networks: Transmission line equations, impedance matching, Filters. EM waves and waveguides: Guided waves, Rectangular and cylindrical waveguides.

Antennas and Propagation: Aperture antennas, arrays, Propagation of radio waves. Microwave Engineering: Microwave tubes, semiconductor devices, Passive components, Microwave measurements.

Optical Communication: Optical Fibers, optical transmitters and receivers.

Electronic Circuits: Small signal amplifiers using BJT and FET devices, Large signal amplifiers, Power supplies, Feed back amplifiers, Oscillators, Pulse shaping circuits. Digital Electronics: Logic gates, Combinational circuits, Sequential circuits. Linear Integrated Circuits: Operational amplifiers and its applications, PLL, Voltage regulators, A/D and D/A converters. Measurements and Instrumentation: Transducers, Digital Instruments, Display and Recording systems. Microprocessor and its applications: Microprocessors, 8085 and 8086 architectures and interfaces, Micro, controller and applications.

CEETA PG Civil Engineering Syllabus Given below is the subject-wise CEETA PG Civil Engineering syllabus for the ease of the candidates: Structural Engineering: Mechanics: Stress, Strain Relationships, Principal stresses and Principal strain in two dimension and three dimension. Composite Bars, Composite Beams, Elastic Constants. Beams and Bending, Shear Force and Bending Moment Diagrams, Flexural and shear Stresses. Slope and Deflection of Beams. Thin and Thick Cylinders. Torsion. Theories of Failure, Unsymmetrical Bending, Curved Beams, Theories of Columns. Combined Direct and Bending Stresses.

Building Materials: Cement, Concrete, properties of ingredients, Mix Design, Quality Control, Special Concrete, Concreting Methods, Brick, Brick Masonry, Stone, Timber, Steel.

Concrete Structures: Design Methods, Limit State Design for beams, slabs, columns and footings, retaining walls, water Tanks. Prestressed Concrete, Principles, Methods, Losses, Deflection, Design.

Structural Analysis: Static and Kinematic Indeterminacy, Energy Principles, Deflection of pin jointed plane frames, rigid frames. Classical Method of Analysis of indeterminate structures (Slope deflection and Moment Distribution), Matrix Method. Arches and Suspension Bridges, Influence Line for Determinate and Indeterminate Structures. Plastic Analysis of Structures.

Foundation Engineering: Site investigation, scope and objectives, drilling techniques, depth and spacing of boreholes, sampling techniques, penetration tests (SPT and SCPT), plate load test, selection of foundation; Foundation types, shallow foundation, bearing capacity (Terzaghi’s Theory and BIS formula), allowable bearing pressure, bearing capacity from field tests, settlement of foundation, allowable settlement, Codal provisions; Design of foundations, Isolated,

combined and raft foundation; Pile foundations, static and dynamic pile driving formulae (Engineering News and Hiley method), Pile groups, capacity and settlement, Codal provisions, pile load test, negative friction on piles; Earth pressure theories, Earth pressure on retaining walls, stability analysis of retaining wall.

Steel Structures: Steel Sections, Connections, Design of Tension and Compression Members, Beams, Column Bases, Plate Girders and Trusses.

Soil Mechanics: Nature of soil, phase relationships, soil classification; Soil water, static pressure, effective stress principle; permeability, seepage; Stress distribution in soil, Consolidation(Terzaghi’s one, dimension consolidation theory); Compaction shear strength of soil, Mohr, Coulomb theory, determination of shear strength by different methods; Slope stability analysis, protection measures.

Hydrology and Ground Water: Hydrometeorology. Hydrologic cycle. Precipitation and its measurements. Abstractions. Runoff estimation. Hydrograph analysis. Unit Hydrograph. Hydrologic extremes floods and droughts. Rainwater harvesting. Properties of the aquifer. Groundwater development. GEC norms. Well hydraulics. Steady and unsteady flows. Groundwater quality.

Transportation Engineering: Highway Planning: Road Classification, Geometric Design of Highways, Construction of Earth, WBM, Bituminous and concrete roads, Design of flexible and rigid pavements. Drainage of roads, Maintenance of roads. Railways, Airways, Docks and Harbour Planning: Railway alignment components of permanent way, geometric design Airport planning, components of airport, site selection, planning for terminal building, runways. Harbour planning, components of the harbour, inland water transport. Traffic Engineering: Traffic characteristics, Traffic surveys, Traffic Signals, Road markings and signs.

Environmental Engineering: Water and wastewater Engineering; Water requirements; water demand; quality standards; Development of water supply source, and conveyance system; the basic unit processes and operations for water treatment; water distribution; sewage characteristics; sewage treatment, primary and secondary treatment of sewage, sludge disposal, and sewage disposal.

Water Resources Engineering: Fluid Mechanics and hydraulics: Properties of fluids. Fluid statics and relative equilibrium. Basic concepts of fluid flow, kinematics and dynamics. Concept of system and control volume application to continuity, momentum and energy equations. Dimensional analysis and model studies. Laminar and turbulent flow through pipes. Boundary layers. Steady uniform and gradually varied flow in open channels. Rapidly varied flows. Turbines and pumps and positive displacement pumps.

Irrigation Engineering: Irrigation system. National water policy. Components of irrigation network. Design of lined and unlined channels. Waterways, headworks, gravity dams and spillways. Design of weirs on permeable foundation. Soil water relations. Crop water requirements. Irrigation scheduling and methods. Duty, delta and base period. Irrigation water quality. Irrigation water management. Participatory approach.

Surveying: Chain surveying, compass surveying, plane table surveying, levelling, theodolite surveying, Temporary and permanent adjustments for level and theodolite, trigonometric levelling, tacheometry, traversing, contouring, Computation of areas and volumes. Curve Setting, simple, compound and reverse curves, transition curves, vertical curves, Electromagnetic distance measurement, Total station, construction surveying, hydrographic surveying, route survey, triangulation,astronomical survey.

Air Pollution and Control: Types of Pollutants, their sources and impacts, air pollution meteorology, air pollution control, air quality standards and limits.

Noise pollution and Control: Impacts of noise, permissible limits of noise pollution, measurement of noise and control of noise pollution.

CEETA PG Electrical and Electronics Engineering Syllabus Given below is the subject-wise CEETA PG Electrical and Electronics Engineering syllabus for the ease of the candidates: Electrical Circuits and Fields: KCL, KVL, Nodal & Mesh analysis, transient response of D.C and A.C networks; sinusoidal steady, state analysis; resonance in electrical circuits; concepts of ideal voltage and current sources, network theorems, driving point admittance and transfer functions of two port network, three phase circuits; Fourier series and its application; Gauss theorem, electric field intensity and potential due to point, line plane and spherical charge distribution, dielectric, capacitance calculations for simple configurations; Ampere’s and Biot, Savart’ law, inductance calculations for simple configurations.

Microprocessor and Microcontrollers: Microprocessor: General 8, bit microprocessor Architecture8085, 8086 processor, Architecture, Memory, I/O interfacing, Instruction set, Addressing modes, Timing diagram & delays, Machine cycles, Interrupts, counters, Assembly language programming. Microcontrollers: 8, bit microcontroller,8051 architecture, bus configuration, Instruction sets, programming & applications.

Power Systems: Electric power generation, thermal, hydro, nuclear; transmission line parameters; steady, state performance of overhead transmission lines and cables and surge propagation; distribution system, insulators, bundle conductors, corona and radio interferences effects; per, unit quantities; bus admittance and impedance matrices; load flow; voltage control and power factor correction; economic operation; symmetrical components, analysis of symmetrical and unsymmetrical faults; the principle of overcurrent, differential and distance protections; concepts and solid state relays and digital protection; circuit breakers; principles of system stability,swing curves and equal area criterion; HVDC system, Principle of operation, control and design consideration, HVDC circuit breaking; FACTS, Reactive power control, Uncompensated transmission line, Series compensation, SVC, thyristor control, series capacitor, static synchronous compensator, UPFC and applications.

Control Systems: Principles of feedback; transfer function; block diagram; steady, state errors; stability, Routh and Nyquist criteria; Bode plots; compensation; root loci; elementary state variable formulation; state transition matrix and response for Linear time Invariant systems.

Electrical Machines: Single phase transformer, equivalent circuit, phasor diagram, tests, regulation and efficiency; three, phase transformer,connections; autotransformer; principles of energy conversion, windings of rotating machines; D.C generators and motors, characteristics, starting and speed control, armature reaction and communication: three phase induction motors, performance characteristics, starting and speed control; single, phase induction motors; synchronous generators,performance, regulation; synchronous motors, starting characteristics, applications, synchronous condensers; fractional horsepower motors: permanent magnet and stepper motors.

Digital Signal Processing: Analog signals, sampling & Aliasing, Discrete, time signals & systems, LTI systems, Convolution sum, Difference equation representation, Z Transform & its Inverse, Discrete Fourier series & Fourier transform, Radix 2 FFT, Decimation in me and frequency, InverseDFT using FFT, Analog Butterworth & Chebyshev filter design,IIR & FIR filter design and Realization.

Electric energy, Conservation and utilization: Fundamentals of Electric drives, choice and applications; traction motors, characteristic features, electric braking train movement and energy consumption; Design of illumination systems and various lighting schemes; Electric heating, methods of electric heating and its types, Electric welding, Principles of the conversion of solar radiation into heat; Solar Collectors, flat, plate collectors, concentrating collector, cylindrical parabolic; Wind energy conversion system, basic principles, site selection, basic components, Classification of WECS, Types of wind machines.

High Voltage Engineering: Causes of overvoltages and its effects on power system, Lightning, switching surges and temporary overvoltages, concepts of reflections and refraction of travelling waves. Dielectric breakdown, Gaseous breakdown, Vacuum breakdown, Corona discharges, Generation of high voltage, High current and its measurements, DC, AC, impulse voltages and currents; High Resistance with series ammeter, Dividers, Resistance, Capacitance and Mixed dividers, Peak Voltmeter, CVT, Electrostatic Voltmeters, Sphere Gaps, High current shunts; High voltage testing of electrical power apparatus as per International and Indian standards, Insulation Coordination.

Power Electronics and Drives: Semiconductor power devices, diodes, transistors, thyristors, triacs, GTO, MOSFETs and IGBTs, static characteristics and principles of operation; triggering circuits; phase control rectifiers; bridge converters, fully controlled and half controlled; principles of choppers and inverters, basic concepts of adjustable speed dc and ac drives.

CEETA PG Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology Syllabus Let's discuss the subject-wise CEETA PG Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology syllabus for the reference of the candidates: Applied Probability And Operations Research: Random Processes, Probability Distributions, Queuing Models and Simulation, Testing of Hypothesis, Design of Experiments.

Discrete Mathematical Structures: Formal Language and Automata, Graph Theory.

Distributed Systems: Communication and Distributed Environment, Distributed Operating Systems, Distributed Shared Memory, Protocols, Fault Tolerance and Distributed File Systems, Distributed Object Based Systems.

Compiler Design: Optimization, Code Generation, Implementation, Principles of Programming Languages, Programming Paradigms.

Operating Systems And System Software: Process Management, Storage Management, I/O Systems, Design and Implementation of LINUX OS, assemblers, Loaders, Linkers, Macro Processors.

Programming And Data Structures: Problem, Solving Techniques, Trees, Hashing and Priority Queues, Sorting, Graph, Heap Search.

Algorithm Analysis And Design Techniques: Dynamic Programming, Greedy Algorithms, Advanced Algorithms, NP, Completeness and Approximation Algorithms. Microprocessors And Microcontrollers, Computer Architecture And Organization: Digital Fundamentals, Combinational Circuits, Synchronous and Asynchronous Sequential Circuits, Instruction Set Architecture(RISC,CISC,ALU Design), Instruction Level Parallelism, Processing Unit and Pipelining, Memory Organization.

Digital Signal Processing: FFT, Filter Design.

Computer Networks: Data Communication Systems, Applications.

Security In Computing: Program Security, Security in Operating Systems, Database and Network Security, Scientific Computing, Information Coding Techniques, Cryptography, Network Security.

Database Management Systems: Relational Model, Database Design, Implementation Techniques, Distributed Databases, Object Oriented Databases, Object Relational Databases, Data Mining and Data Warehousing.

Artificial Intelligence: Intelligent Agents, Search Strategies, Knowledge Representation, Learning, and Applications.

Mobile Computing: Wireless Communication Fundamentals, Telecommunication Systems, Wireless Networks.

Software Engineering Methodologies: Software Product and Processes, Software Requirements Management, Requirement Engineering, Elicitation, Analysis, Requirements Development and Validation, Requirements Testing, Object Oriented Analysis And Design, Modular Design, Architectural Design, User Interface Design, Real, Time Software Design, System Design, Data acquisition System, Software Testing And Quality Assurance, SQA Fundamentals, Quality Standards, Quality Metrics, Software Testing Principles, Defects, Test Case Design Strategies, Software Quality and reusability, Software Project Management, Software Cost Estimation, Function Point Models, Software Configuration Management, Software Maintenance.

CEETA PG Mechanical Engineering Syllabus Given below is the subject-wise CEETA PG Mechanical Engineering syllabus for the ease of the candidates: Mechanics, Kinetics and Dynamics: Statics of Particles, Equilibrium of Rigid bodies, Properties of Surfaces and Solids, Dynamics of Particles, Friction and Elements of Rigid Body Dynamics, Basics of Mechanisms, Gears and Gear Trains, Friction in Machine Elements, Force Analysis, Balancing, Single Degree Free Vibration, Forced Vibration, Mechanisms for Control and Vibration.

Production Technology: Foundry Technology, Hot and Cold working, metal forming processes, metal joining processes, welding metallurgy, welding defects, Metal cutting, centre lathe and special purpose lathe, drilling, milling, grinding, gear cutting, broaching unconventional machining processes, CNC machine tools, Part programming.

Materials Science and Metallurgy: Constitution of alloys and phase diagrams, steels, cast iron, TTT diagram, heat treatment of ferrous and non, ferrous metal, surface modification techniques, non, metallic materials, mechanical properties and testing, crystal defects and strengthening mechanisms conducting and semiconducting materials, magnetic and dielectric materials, Engineering ceramics, Engineering and commodity polymers.

Strength of Materials and Design: Stress, Strain and Deformation of Solids, Transverse Loading on Beams and Stresses in Beams, Torsion, Deflection of Beams, Energy Principles, Thin Cylinders and Thick Cylinders, Spherical Shells, Fundamentals of Design for Strength and Stiffness of Machine Members, Design of Shafts and Couplings, Design of Fasteners and Welded Joints, Design of Springs, Design of Engine parts, Design of Bearings, Design of Flywheels, Design of Transmission Systems for Flexible Elements, Spur Gears and Parallel Axis Helical Gears, Bevel Gears, Worm Gears and Crossed Helical Gears, Design of Gear Boxes, Design of CAM, Clutches and Brakes.

Heat and Mass Transfer: Modes of heat transfer; one, dimensional heat conduction, resistance concept, electrical analogy, unsteady heat conduction, fins; dimensionless parameters in free and forced convective heat transfer, various correlations for heat transfer in flow over flat plates and through pipes; thermal boundary layer; effect of turbulence; radiative heat transfer, black and grey surfaces, shape factors, network analysis; heat exchanger performance, LMTD and NTU methods. Basic Concepts of Mass transfer, Diffusion Mass Transfer, Fick’s Law of Diffusion, Steady state Molecular diffusion, Convective Mass Transfer, Momentum, Heat and Mass Transfer Analogy, Convective Mass Transfer Correlations.

Metrology and Measurements: Linear and angular measurements, Interferometry, laser interferometers, Types, Computer Aided Inspection, Basic concept of CMM, Types of CMM, Machine vision, Form measurement, StraightnessFlatness, Roundness, Surface finish measurement, Measurement of power, flow and temperature.

CAD / CAM / CIM / FEA: Fundamentals of Computer Graphics, Geometric Modeling, Visual Realism, Assembly of Parts, CAD Standards, Fundamentals of CIM, Production Planning and Control and Computerized Process Planning, Cellular Manufacturing, Flexible Manufacturing System and Automated Guided Vehicle System, Industrial Robotics, One Dimensional Problems in FEA, Two Dimensional Scalar Variable Problems, Two, dimensional vector variable Problems, Isometric Parametric Formulation.

Applications: Power Engineering: Steam Tables, Rankine, Brayton cycles with regeneration and reheat. I.C. Engines: air, standard Otto, Diesel cycles. Refrigeration and air, conditioning: Vapour refrigeration cycle, heat pumps, gas refrigeration, Reverse Brayton cycle; moist air: psychrometric chart, basic psychrometric processes. Turbomachinery: Pelton, wheel, Francis and Kaplan turbines, impulse and reaction principles, velocity diagrams

Fluid Mechanics: Fluid properties; fluid statics, manometry, buoyancy; control, volume analysis of mass, momentum and energy; fluid acceleration; differential equations of continuity and momentum; Bernoulli’s equation; the viscous flow of incompressible fluids; boundary layer; elementary turbulent flow; flow through pipes, head losses in pipes, bends etc.

Thermodynamics: Basic concepts, Zeroth, First and Second laws of thermodynamics; thermodynamic system and processes; Carnot cycle. irreversibility and availability; behaviour of ideal and real gases, thermodynamic relations, properties of pure substances, calculation of work and heat in ideal processes; analysis of thermodynamic cycles related to energy conversion, Fuel and combustion.

CEETA PG Syllabus for Part III (Group B) The CEETA PG syllabus for Part III, including Automobile Engineering, Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural and Irrigation Engineering, Biotechnology, and other subjects shared below in a detailed manner: Topic Syllabus Automobile Engineering Mechanics, Strength of Materials and Design, Thermodynamics, Production Technology, Automotive Chassis, Automotive Transmission, Vehicle Body Engineering, Automotive Electrical and Electronics, Pollution and Control, Alternate Fuels Architecture Building Materials, Construction, and Technology, History of Architecture,Theory and Principles of Architecture, Building Services, Building Science, Housing Urban Design and Town Planning Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering Fluid Flow Equations, Basics of Flight Mechanics Biotechnology Bioprocess Engineering, Cell and Molecular Biology, Biochemistry and Microbiology, Genetic Engineering, Immunology, Bioinformatics Agricultural and Irrigation Engineering Machine Design, Farm Machinery, Sources of Power, Farm Power, Tractors and Power Tillers, Fluid Mechanics, Soil Mechanics, Hydrology, Surveying and Leveling, Erosion Control, Soil, Water, and Plant Relationship, Irrigation Engineering, Agricultural Drainage, Groundwater Hydrology, Wells and Pumps, Drying, Size Reduction and Conveying, Storage Systems, Preservation of Food, Systems Analysis, IT in Agricultural Systems, Management of Water Resources Chemical Engineering Fluid Mechanics and Particle Technology, Chemical Technology and Process Calculations, Thermodynamics and Kinetics, Heat and Mass Transfer, Process Control and Computer Applications in Chemical Engineering, Organic and Surface Chemistry, Environmental Pollution and Control Food Technology Food Chemistry and Nutrition, Food Microbiology, Food Analysis, Safety and Quality Management, Food Product Processing, Fluid Mechanics and Process Calculations, Food Engineering, Process Control, and Food Packaging Biomedical Engineering Physiology, Biochemistry, Circuit Analysis, Electronic Devices and Circuits, Digital Electronics, Linear Integrated Circuits, Microprocessor and Applications, Signals and Systems, Digital Signal Processing, Control Systems, Communication Theory, Biomedical Instrumentation, Biomedical Equipment, Bio Mechanics, Medical Imaging Systems Instrumentation, Electronics, and Control Engineering Electrical Circuits, Signals and Systems, Analog Electronics, Digital Electronics, Measurements, Sensors and Industrial Instrumentation, Analytical Instrumentation, Communication and Optical Instrumentation, Control System and Computer Control of Processes Geo Informatics Engineering Surveying, Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing, Photogrammetry, Cartography, Geographical Information System, RS and GIS Applications Material Science and Ceramic Technology Atomic Structure and Chemical Bonding, Metals and Alloys, Mechanical Properties, Ceramic Raw Materials, Conventional Ceramics, Special Ceramics, Special Ceramics Leather Technology Pre-Tanning Operations, Tanning Operations, Post-Tanning and Finishing Operations, Leather and Leather Products Printing Technology Prepress, Press, Postpress, Printing and Packaging Materials, Print Management Production and Industrial Engineering Basic Mechanisms and Elements of Design, Casting Metal Forming, and Metal Joining Processes, Tool Engineering, Machine tool operation, metrology, and inspection, Engineering materials, Product and Process Design, Design of Jigs, Fixtures, and Press Tools, CAD/CAM and CIM, Operations Research, Operations Management, Quality, Reliability, and Maintenance Pharmaceutical Technology Biochemistry and Microbiology, Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Technology, Instrumental Method of Analysis, Medicinal Chemistry Textile Technology Fibre Science and Technology, Yarn Engineering, Fabric Engineering, Chemical Processing, Quality Evaluation