Tamil Nadu School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

Tamil Nadu School holiday in October - In October, schools in Tamil Nadu will be closed for the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. These important cultural events are celebrated throughout India and are a time for festivities and family get-togethers. The state education department will announce the exact dates for these holidays in advance, allowing students, parents, and school staff to make plans. These breaks provide an opportunity for students to participate in traditional rituals, spend time with family, and enjoy community celebrations for these auspicious occasions. Tamil Nadu School Holiday in October 2025 As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below. Date Event 1st October 2025 Ayutha Puja 2nd October 2025 Vijay Dasmi/ Mahatma Gandhi`s Birthday 20th October 2025 Diwali (Deepavali)

Kulsai Dusshera 2025 The Kulasai Dussehra (or Kulasai Dasara) celebration in Tamil Nadu is one of the state's most unique and spectacular festivals, distinct from how Dussehra is celebrated in many other parts of India. Kulsai Dusshera start date and end date is 29th September, 2025 to October 3, 2025 respectively. It is a ten-day festival dedicated to Goddess Mutharamman, a fierce yet benevolent form of Goddess Kali, and culminates on the day of Vijayadashami. The main venue for the celebrations is the Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple in the coastal village of Kulasekarapattinam in the Thoothukudi district. The festival is a powerful display of faith, culture, and devotion, drawing pilgrims and tourists from all over. The atmosphere is charged with energy, vibrant colors, music, and intense spiritual fervor.