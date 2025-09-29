Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu School Holiday List in October 2025 - Check Full List of School Holiday Here

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 29, 2025, 12:30 IST

Tamil Nadu School Holidays in October 2025 - Schools in Tamil Nadu will have several holidays in October 2025, allowing students and staff time off for festivals and important events. While exact dates may differ slightly based on individual school calendars or government announcements, however students can check list of school holiday on october 2025 to plan their vacations accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Tamil Nadu School Holiday List
Tamil Nadu School Holiday List

Tamil Nadu School holiday in October - In October, schools in Tamil Nadu will be closed for the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. These important cultural events are celebrated throughout India and are a time for festivities and family get-togethers. The state education department will announce the exact dates for these holidays in advance, allowing students, parents, and school staff to make plans. These breaks provide an opportunity for students to participate in traditional rituals, spend time with family, and enjoy community celebrations for these auspicious occasions.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday in October 2025

As the festivals are coming near, various schools will announce school holidays. Till then, students and parents can refer to the table given below.

Date

Event

1st October 2025

Ayutha Puja

2nd October 2025

Vijay Dasmi/ Mahatma Gandhi`s Birthday 

20th October 2025

Diwali (Deepavali)

Kulsai Dusshera 2025

The Kulasai Dussehra (or Kulasai Dasara) celebration in Tamil Nadu is one of the state's most unique and spectacular festivals, distinct from how Dussehra is celebrated in many other parts of India.  Kulsai Dusshera start date and end date is 29th September, 2025 to October 3, 2025 respectively.

It is a ten-day festival dedicated to Goddess Mutharamman, a fierce yet benevolent form of Goddess Kali, and culminates on the day of Vijayadashami. The main venue for the celebrations is the Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple in the coastal village of Kulasekarapattinam in the Thoothukudi district.

The festival is a powerful display of faith, culture, and devotion, drawing pilgrims and tourists from all over. The atmosphere is charged with energy, vibrant colors, music, and intense spiritual fervor.

State Wise School Holiday List in October 2025

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

Kerala School Holiday List in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday List in October 

Tripura School Holiday List in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday List in October

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday List in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025


Our goal is to ensure that students, parents, and educators in Tamil Nadu are completely up-to-date on all school holidays, whether scheduled or unexpected. This helps with efficient planning and communication. For the most recent information on school holidays in Tamil Nadu, please check back often.


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News