Tripura School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Tripura School Holidays in October 2025: Students in Tripura have several school holidays in October 2025, including cultural, religious, and national events. These holidays give students time to rest, spend with family, and enjoy traditional celebrations.
From the long Puja Holiday to Diwali and Bhatri Dwitiya, each day off allows students to relax and enjoy special moments. Gandhi Jayanti during this time also teaches students about peace and non-violence. These holidays help students refresh and return to school with new energy and focus.
Tripura School Holidays in October 2025
Tripura School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of cultural and festive breaks for students. These holidays allow children to celebrate traditions, spend time with family, and refresh for studies.
|
Holidays
|
Days
|
Dates
|
Days
|
Puja Holiday (including Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday)
|
10
|
29th September 2025 to 8th October 2025
|
Monday – Wednesday
|
Diwali
|
01
|
20th October 2025
|
Monday
|
Bhatri Dwitiya
|
01
|
23rd October 2025
|
Thursday
Click here: Tripura School Holidays List in October 2025
Puja Holiday
The Puja Holiday in Tripura is from 29th September to 8th October 2025. Students get a long break to rest and spend time with family. They can also take part in local cultural celebrations. This holiday helps students refresh before returning to school.
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (Gandhi Jayanti)
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2nd October during the Puja Holiday. It marks the birth of Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings of peace and non-violence. Students can join cultural and educational programs. The day encourages reflection on important values.
Diwali
Diwali falls on 20th October 2025 and gives students a day off from school. Families celebrate by decorating homes, sharing gifts, and enjoying sweets. Students can spend quality time with their families. The holiday spreads joy and happiness.
Bhatri Dwitiya
Bhatri Dwitiya is on 23rd October 2025 and focuses on sibling bonding. Students can participate in traditional rituals and family celebrations. It is a meaningful one-day break. This holiday allows students to enjoy special moments with family.
Tripura’s October 2025 school holidays provide students with a perfect balance of rest and celebration. They allow time for family, traditions, and learning important values. These breaks help students return to school refreshed and motivated.
State-Wise School Holidays List in October 2025
|Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation