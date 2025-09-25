Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

In Uttar Pradesh, October 2025 will have a good number of school holidays because of big festivals. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for October 2025, allowing families to plan their time accordingly. However, the exact dates can vary depending on the school and location. Uttar Pradesh schools will have Dussehra holidays on October 1 and 2, 2025. In certain areas, schools will remain closed on Durga Ashtami as well, providing students with a longer break. Students are advised to double-check with their respective schools for accurate holiday dates.
It is stated that the holidays will be as per the academic calendar of 2025-26. We request parents to check with their children’s school for the holidays list for the year 2025. Teachers and working parents want to know these holidays to spend quality time with their families. Uttar Pradesh has its own set of cultural events, regional festivals. Here’s the full School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can view the October Month Holidays, including the dussehra breaks.
School Holidays list in Uttar Pradesh - October 2025
Here’s a table outlining the school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for October 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change by the state education department.
October 2025: Festivals and Holidays
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Event
|
01 October 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Maha Navami
|
02 October 2025
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
02 October 2025
|
Thursday
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
20 October 2025
|
Monday
|
Lakshmi Puja
|
20 - 22 October 2025
|
Monday - Wednesday
|
Deepavali
|
23 October 2025
|
Thursday
|
Bhai Dooj
-
Maha Navami: The ninth and final day of Navratri, Maha Navami is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. It marks the culmination of the nine-day festivities and is celebrated with great fervor across India. In many regions, it is a day for worshipping Goddess Durga in her Mahishasuramardini form, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.
-
Gandhi Jayanti: This national festival, celebrated on October 2nd, honors the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a tribute to his non-violent philosophy and his role as a key figure in India's independence movement. The day is observed with prayers, ceremonies, and events promoting his principles of peace and truth.
-
Vijaya Dashami: Also known as Dussehra, this festival is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri. It signifies the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In many parts of India, it marks the end of Durga Puja, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.
-
Lakshmi Puja: Celebrated during the five-day Diwali festival, Lakshmi Puja is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. On this day, people clean their homes, decorate them with lights and rangolis, and perform rituals to welcome the goddess and seek her blessings for a prosperous year ahead.
-
Deepavali: Known as the "Festival of Lights," Diwali is a five-day festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The main day of Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. The lighting of lamps (diyas) and fireworks signifies the dispelling of spiritual darkness.
-
Bhai Dooj: This festival celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters perform a tilak ceremony for their brothers, praying for their long life and well-being. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters. It is a day that reinforces the love and mutual respect in the sibling relationship.
Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.
This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.
State-Wise School Holidays 2025
For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.
Also Check| School Holidays in October 2025 List
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation