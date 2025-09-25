Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

In Uttar Pradesh, October 2025 will have a good number of school holidays because of big festivals. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the anticipated school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for October 2025, allowing families to plan their time accordingly. However, the exact dates can vary depending on the school and location. Uttar Pradesh schools will have Dussehra holidays on October 1 and 2, 2025. In certain areas, schools will remain closed on Durga Ashtami as well, providing students with a longer break. Students are advised to double-check with their respective schools for accurate holiday dates.

It is stated that the holidays will be as per the academic calendar of 2025-26. We request parents to check with their children’s school for the holidays list for the year 2025. Teachers and working parents want to know these holidays to spend quality time with their families. Uttar Pradesh has its own set of cultural events, regional festivals. Here’s the full School Holiday Calendar for 2025. You can view the October Month Holidays, including the dussehra breaks.