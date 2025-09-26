CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 26, 2025, 11:17 IST

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025 include major festivals like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. These holidays provide students with time to celebrate traditions, spend quality moments with family, and enjoy cultural activities. Schools remain closed during these days, giving children a refreshing break from studies while also learning the values behind each festival.

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025: Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of important national events and traditional festivals. This month is special for students as they get a chance to celebrate with their families while taking a short break from studies. Festivals like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali make October full of cultural and spiritual importance. 

These holidays not only allow children to enjoy traditions but also help them learn the values behind each celebration. Schools remain closed on these days so students can take part in pujas, family gatherings, and festive activities. Check this article for complete list of Maharashtra school holidays in October 2025.

Maharashtra School Holidays 2025 in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025 are filled with important festivals and celebrations. These holidays give students time to enjoy with family, celebrate traditions, and take a short break from studies. Check the given list of school holidays in October 2025:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 2, 2025

Dussehra

October 2, 2025

Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan)

October 21, 2025

Diwali (Sacrifice)

October 22, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, (October 2, 2025)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to honor the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Schools remain closed on this day as students remember his teachings of peace and non-violence. Many cultural programs and activities are also held in his memory.

Dussehra, (October 2, 2025)

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is an important Hindu festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. In Maharashtra, the day is marked by burning the statue of Ravana and organizing cultural programs. Schools remain closed, giving students the opportunity to celebrate traditions and spend quality time with their families.

Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan), October 21, 2025

Diwali Amavasya, also known as Lakshmi Pujan, is one of the most important days of the Diwali festival. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped for wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Families light diyas, decorate homes, and offer prayers, making it a joyful school holiday.

Diwali (Sacrifice), October 22, 2025

The next day of Diwali is also a holiday, celebrated with devotion and rituals. Families gather for prayers, enjoy festive sweets, and exchange gifts. It is a time for togetherness, joy, and cultural traditions, giving students another day to celebrate the festival of lights.

Maharashtra’s October holidays bring joy, tradition, and cultural learning for students. They offer time to connect with family and celebrate important festivals together. Such holidays make learning beyond classrooms possible while keeping traditions alive.

