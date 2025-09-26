Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025: Maharashtra School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of important national events and traditional festivals. This month is special for students as they get a chance to celebrate with their families while taking a short break from studies. Festivals like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali make October full of cultural and spiritual importance.

These holidays not only allow children to enjoy traditions but also help them learn the values behind each celebration. Schools remain closed on these days so students can take part in pujas, family gatherings, and festive activities. Check this article for complete list of Maharashtra school holidays in October 2025.

Maharashtra School Holidays 2025 in October 2025

