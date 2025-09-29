What is 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution? Everything You Need to Know

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution has been in the news recently, with discussions around its possible extension to regions like Ladakh. Tribal groups and local leaders have been highlighting its importance in protecting land, culture, and traditional practices. The ongoing debate reflects how the Sixth Schedule continues to play a key role in addressing governance and identity issues in India’s tribal and sensitive regions.

What is 6th Schedule of Indian Constitution?

In some tribal areas (presently Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram), the Sixth Schedule permits Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in accordance with Article 244 of the Indian Constitution. Local issues like property, woods, water, village administration, social customs, and minor courts are under the legislative, executive, and judicial jurisdiction of these ADCs. The goal is to give tribal groups self-governance while preserving their environment, resources, and culture.