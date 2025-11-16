This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 November

Have you ever wondered what stories a single date can hold? Every day on the calendar carries echoes of triumph, shivers of conflict, and flashes of change. Today, November 16, is no exception. On this date, nations were born, treaties were signed, and individuals faced pivotal moments that reshaped history. From the creation of a new state and the founding of institutions to dramatic wartime events and bold women breaking barriers, November 16 offers a vivid glimpse into our shared past. In this article, we'll revisit some of the most notable events that happened on November 16, explore the people who made them happen, and reflect on why this day still matters.
What Happened On This Day—November 16?
Here's what happened in history on November 16:
1532 – Francisco Pizarro Traps Incan Emperor Atahualpa
- On November 16, 1532, Pizarro captured the Incan emperor Atahualpa at Cajamarca.
- This moment marked the fall of one of the Americas' strongest empires.
- Atahualpa was invited to a meeting and ambushed.
- Spanish weapons and horses shocked the Inca forces.
- Thousands of Inca soldiers were killed quickly.
- Atahualpa was taken prisoner.
- His capture paved the way for Spanish rule.
1776 – British Capture Fort Washington
- On November 16, 1776, British and Hessian troops seized Fort Washington in Manhattan.
- 3,000 Hessians and 5,000 Redcoats attacked.
- Patriot riflemen resisted in the morning.
- By afternoon, American defences collapsed.
- Around 3,000 Patriots were captured.
- Britain gained control of northern Manhattan.
1821 – Trade Opens on the Santa Fe Trail
- On November 16, 1821, William Becknell reached Santa Fe and launched the Santa Fe Trail.
- Becknell sold goods for huge profits.
- Planned to return the following year.
- The route became a significant trade path.
- Linked Missouri to New Mexico.
- Shaped commerce in the American West.
1849 – Fyodor Dostoevsky Is Sentenced to Death
- On November 16, 1849, Dostoevsky was sentenced to death for anti-government activities.
- Accused of joining a radical discussion group.
- Faced a firing squad.
- Execution stopped at the last second.
- The sentence changed to years in Siberia.
- His prison experience shaped his later writing.
1907 – Oklahoma Enters the Union
- On November 16, 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th U.S. state.
- Formed by merging the Indian Territory and the Oklahoma Territory.
- The name means "red people" in Choctaw.
- Area inhabited for over 15,000 years.
- Early visitors were Spanish explorers.
- Oil discoveries boosted growth.
1941 – Joseph Goebbels Publishes His Hate Propaganda
- On November 16, 1941, Goebbels wrote in Das Reich that "The Jews wanted the war."
- The statement was part of Nazi propaganda.
- Used to justify the Final Solution.
- Blamed Jews for World War II.
- Followed mass executions on the Eastern Front.
- Aimed to shift public opinion in Germany.
1957 – Body of Bernice Worden Found
- On November 16, 1957, the body of Bernice Worden was discovered in Wisconsin.
- She was Ed Gein's final victim.
- Police found body parts and trophies in his house.
- Gein admitted to grave robbing.
- Inspired by characters like Norman Bates.
- Declared insane and institutionalised.
1959 – "The Sound of Music" Premieres on Broadway
- On November 16, 1959, the famous musical opened on Broadway.
- Became a hit on opening night.
- Inspired by the von Trapp family story.
- Music by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
- Starred Mary Martin.
- Later turned into a classic film.
1974 – Arecibo Message Sent Into Space
- On November 16, 1974, scientists sent a radio message to space from the Arecibo Observatory.
- First deliberate message to extraterrestrials.
- Aimed at a star cluster 25,000 light-years away.
- Contained information about humans and Earth.
- Sent during a telescope upgrade ceremony.
- Symbolised scientific progress, not real contact.
2001 – First Harry Potter Film Opens
- On November 16, 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone premiered in U.S. theatres.
- Introduced Harry, Hermione, and Ron on screen.
- Launched a major movie franchise.
- Starred Daniel Radcliffe.
- Based on J.K. Rowling's bestselling book.
- Became a global hit.
2012 – Hostess Brands Announces Shutdown
- On November 16, 2012, Hostess declared it would shut down production.
- Sparked national snack-cake panic.
- Twinkie sales skyrocketed online.
- Amazon reported a 31,000% jump.
- Factories stopped making iconic treats.
- Brand later returned under new ownership.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 16?
November 16 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 16
Pete Davidson (1993–)
- American comedian and actor.
- Joined Saturday Night Live at age 20.
- Known for laid-back humour.
- Starred in Big Time Adolescence.
- Popular in stand-up and film.
Lisa Bonet (1967–)
- American actress.
- Famous for playing Denise Huxtable.
- Appeared in The Cosby Show and A Different World.
- Known for her unique style.
- Worked in TV and film for decades.
Shigeru Miyamoto (1952–)
- Japanese video game designer.
- Created Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong.
- Known as the "father of modern gaming".
- Worked at Nintendo for decades.
- Changed gaming history forever.
Notable Deaths on November 16
- 1093 – Saint Margaret of Scotland, queen and pious reformer, died of grief shortly after her husband and eldest son were killed.
- 1960 – Clark Gable, a Hollywood actor known for Gone With the Wind, died of heart disease at age 59.
- 1961 – Sam Rayburn, U.S. congressman and long-time Speaker of the House, died at age 79.
- 2006 – Milton Friedman, Nobel-prize-winning American economist, died at age 94.
- 1973 – Alan Watts, a British philosopher and writer who popularised Eastern philosophy in the West, died.
