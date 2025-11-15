OTET Result 2025 Released at bseodisha.ac.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

OTET Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) on November 15, 2025 has released the result of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 on its official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for OTET can download the Odisha TET Marks with Digitized Certificate from the official website-https://bseodisha.ac.in.
Download OTET Result 2025 Result PDF
Candidates can download the OTET Result 2025 and digitized certificate after using their login credential to the link on the official website. Alternatively the resume can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|OTET Result 2025
|Download PDF Link
|Digitized Ceritficate
|Download Link
OTET Result 2025 Overview
The important details regarding the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is also provided in the overview table below:
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Authority Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|
Exam Name
|
Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025
|
OTET Result Date
|
November 15, 2025
|
Credentials Required
|Roll Number and Mobile Number
|
Official Website
|
www.bseodisha.ac.in
How to Download OTET Result 2025?
Candidates have to use their useful and valid login details to access the result. You can download the marks after following the steps given below-.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2025 ' on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Your marks will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation