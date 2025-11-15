OTET Result 2025 Released at bseodisha.ac.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

OTET Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) on November 15, 2025 has released the result of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 on its official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for OTET can download the Odisha TET Marks with Digitized Certificate from the official website-https://bseodisha.ac.in.

Download OTET Result 2025 Result PDF

Candidates can download the OTET Result 2025 and digitized certificate after using their login credential to the link on the official website. Alternatively the resume can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

OTET Result 2025 Download PDF Link Digitized Ceritficate Download Link

OTET Result 2025 Overview

The important details regarding the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is also provided in the overview table below: