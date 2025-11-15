OTET Result 2025 Released at bseodisha.ac.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

AIBE Admit Card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Nov 15, 2025, 18:28 IST

OTET Result 2025 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha)for  the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 on its official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can download the Odisha TET Marks with Digitized Certificate and other details here. 

OTET Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) on November 15, 2025 has released the result of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 on its official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in.

Download OTET Result 2025

Candidates can download the OTET Result 2025 and digitized certificate after using their login credential to the link on the official website. Alternatively the resume can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

OTET Result 2025 Download PDF Link
 Digitized Ceritficate   Download Link 

 OTET Result 2025 Overview

The important details regarding the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is also provided in the overview table below:

Exam Conducting Body 

Authority Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

Exam Name 

Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025

OTET Result  Date 

November 15, 2025

Credentials Required

 Roll Number and Mobile Number

Official Website 

www.bseodisha.ac.in

How to Download OTET Result 2025?

Candidates have to use their useful and valid login details to access the result. You can download the marks after following the steps given below-.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2025 ' on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Your marks will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

